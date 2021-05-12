DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Research Update

Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG confirms WARBURG RESEARCH's expectations with 2020 year-end results



12.05.2021 / 11:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14)



Munich, 12.05.2021

Your Family Entertainment AG confirms WARBURG RESEARCH's expectations with 2020 year-end results

In the update report to its research study published in May 2021, independent Warburg Research analysts confirm a price target of EUR 1.40 and highlight additional price upside potential based on the value of IP rights:

"The size of the film library in the area of children's and family programmes also remains of great importance. This applies not only to deliveries to existing customers, but also to the basic equipment of new players. This aspect is important, as the DCF valuation (WRe) does notinclude the strategic value for a potential rights buyer, which would be far more closely aligned with the value of the film rights (i.e. historical production costs EUR 11.50 per share)", concludes Warburg Research.

The research update is now available on the Your Family Entertainment AG website at (Investor Relations section):

https://www.yfe.tv/en/ir/research-analysis





About Your Family Entertainment AG

The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide.

Contact

Your Family Entertainment AG

Michael Huber

Chief Financial Officer

Nordendstrasse 64

80801 Munich, Germany



Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-Mail: michael.huber@yfe.tv



www.yfe.tv

www.rictv.de

www.fixundfoxi.tv