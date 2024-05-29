Press release
Your Family Entertainment and SOS Children's Villages worldwide celebrate International Children's Day together
Munich, May 29th May 2024
Your Family Entertainment AG is pleased to announce that International Children's Day will be celebrated again this year on June 1, 2024 on Fix&Foxi TV in cooperation with SOS Children's Villages worldwide. Starting at 5:15 pm, viewers can expect a special program full of stories that offer hope and insights into the everyday lives, culture and traditions of children from SOS Children's Villages.
Among the moving stories that will be shown on this day is that of Betty, a 7-year-old poetry lover. Her SOS mother aims to bring a smile or even a laugh to Betty's face every day. Andrea from Ecuador will present her daily 4-kilometer walk to school, which she gladly takes on because she loves school. Pablo from Bolivia is pursuing his dream by regularly attending a dance school, and Alia from Kyrgyzstan is nervously preparing to perform a folk dance.
"We are delighted to celebrate International Children's Day with SOS Children's Villages worldwide and share the stories of these wonderful children with our viewers," says Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of Your Family Entertainment "These programs are not only entertaining, but also provide valuable insights and inspiring examples of courage and perseverance."
Lanna Idriss, Director of SOS Children's Villages, says: "In 2015, the United Nations agreed on 17 development goals to make the world a better place to live by 2030 and to improve the lives of billions of children worldwide. And progress was indeed made in the years that followed, which was encouraging. Today, unfortunately, we have to realize that poverty, hunger and climate change, for example, have increased. Children are the first to suffer. But where there are children, there is hope. Provided that we adults ensure that they can grow up in safety and security. And this is exactly what the reports focus on. We are very grateful to Fix&Foxi TV for helping us to raise awareness for the children in this world in a touching and vivid way."
Fix&Foxi TV invites all viewers to spend this special day together and discover the inspiring stories of the children from the SOS Children's Villages. The program starts on June 1 at 5:15 pm and promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family.
