Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Yourgene Health Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIPT   GB00BN31ZD89

YOURGENE HEALTH PLC

(NIPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1 September 2021 - Yourgene Genomic Services receive ISO 15189:2012 accreditation

09/01/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yourgene Health plc

('Yourgene' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Yourgene Genomic Services receive ISO 15189:2012 accreditation
 Validating its COVID-19 testing and sequencing services, providing assurance of compliance to international standards to deliver quality levels of performance and competence

Manchester, UK - 1 September 2021: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group, announces that following assessments by the UK accreditation service (UKAS), it has received ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for its COVID-19 testing and sequencing services, providing assurance that the Company's Citylabs 1.0 laboratory in Manchester, meets internationally recognised gold standards.

Assessments under UKAS ensure that laboratories meet the relevant requirements including the operation of a quality management system and the ability to demonstrate that specific activities are performed within the criteria set out in the relevant standard. This achievement sets a solid foundation for Yourgene, enabling the Company to have certificates and reports accepted in over 80 countries around the world. ISO 15189:2012 accreditation provides confidence that Yourgene's medical laboratories deliver quality levels of performance and competence and confirms that the Company is operating a clinical service that is safe, reliable and consistent conveying trust to stakeholders and decision-makers and allows for a more rigorous system in operation.

Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene commented: 'We are so pleased to have been accredited with this ISO standard as it serves to recognise the quality levels of performance at our Citylab 1.0 laboratory. Being a globally recognised accreditation opens up over 80 countries to Yourgene aiding our global operation.'

Yourgene Health plc

Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer
Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer
Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing

Tel: +44 (0)161 669 8122

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (NOMAD)
Liam Murray / James Caithie / Ludovico Lazzaretti

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Singer Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker)
Aubrey Powell / Tom Salvesen / George Tzimas

Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Corporate Broker)

Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and Investor Relations)

Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mob: 07980 541 893 Mob: 07584 391 303

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene primarily develops, manufactures, and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, for reproductive health, precision medicine and infectious diseases. The Group's flagship products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, and a recent extension into the oncology space with DPYD genotyping.

The launch of Yourgene Genomic Services has enabled Yourgene to offer a global laboratory service network equipped to be a full life-cycle partner for clinical, research and pharmaceutical organisations to support partners at the preclinical, clinical, and post-market stages to develop, manufacture, obtain regulatory approval and commercialise new products and services. In addition, Yourgene Genomic Services offers an NIPT and high throughput COVID testing service.

In August 2020, Yourgene acquired Coastal Genomics, Inc., a sample preparation technology company based in Vancouver, Canada, enabling the Company to extend its offering and IP portfolio in the DNA sample preparation sector. The acquisition increased Yourgene's geographical penetration into the US and Canada, supplementing existing coverage in the UK, Europe, MEA and Asia.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker 'YGEN'. For more information visit www.yourgene-health.com and follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

Disclaimer

Yourgene Health plc published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOURGENE HEALTH PLC
03:22a1 SEPTEMBER 2021 - YOURGENE GENOMIC : 2012 accreditation
PU
03:22aYOURGENE HEALTH : 1 September 2021 - Notice of AGM and Annual Report 2021
PU
08/19YOURGENE HEALTH : 19 August 2021 - Yourgene's COVID-19 testing investment reaps ..
PU
08/19Yourgene Health Gets UK Covid-19 Testing Contract
DJ
08/19Yourgene Health plc Wins Contract
CI
08/11YOURGENE HEALTH : 11 August 2021 - Audited Final results and unaudited Q1 busine..
PU
08/11YOURGENE HEALTH : Annual Report - March 2021
PU
08/11YOURGENE HEALTH : To Issue New Shares For 2020 Coastal Genomics Purchase
MT
08/11Earnings Flash (YGEN.L) YOURGENE HEALTH Reports FY21 EPS GBX1.7
MT
08/11Earnings Flash (YGEN.L) YOURGENE HEALTH Reports FY21 Revenue GBP18.3M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25,1 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net income 2022 -0,70 M -0,96 M -0,96 M
Net cash 2022 4,12 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
P/E ratio 2022 -150x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart YOURGENE HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
Yourgene Health Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOURGENE HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,00 GBX
Average target price 20,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lyn Fafydd Rees Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Kenneth Hextall Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Adam Reynolds Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne Mason Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Hayden William Jeffreys Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOURGENE HEALTH PLC1.69%149
MODERNA, INC.260.57%149 628
LONZA GROUP AG36.39%62 900
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.96%50 126
CELLTRION, INC.-18.38%34 133
SEAGEN INC.-4.31%30 674