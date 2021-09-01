1 September 2021 - Yourgene Genomic Services receive ISO 15189:2012 accreditation

Yourgene Health plc

('Yourgene' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Yourgene Genomic Services receive ISO 15189:2012 accreditation

Validating its COVID-19 testing and sequencing services, providing assurance of compliance to international standards to deliver quality levels of performance and competence

Manchester, UK - 1 September 2021: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group, announces that following assessments by the UK accreditation service (UKAS), it has received ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for its COVID-19 testing and sequencing services, providing assurance that the Company's Citylabs 1.0 laboratory in Manchester, meets internationally recognised gold standards.

Assessments under UKAS ensure that laboratories meet the relevant requirements including the operation of a quality management system and the ability to demonstrate that specific activities are performed within the criteria set out in the relevant standard. This achievement sets a solid foundation for Yourgene, enabling the Company to have certificates and reports accepted in over 80 countries around the world. ISO 15189:2012 accreditation provides confidence that Yourgene's medical laboratories deliver quality levels of performance and competence and confirms that the Company is operating a clinical service that is safe, reliable and consistent conveying trust to stakeholders and decision-makers and allows for a more rigorous system in operation.

Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene commented: 'We are so pleased to have been accredited with this ISO standard as it serves to recognise the quality levels of performance at our Citylab 1.0 laboratory. Being a globally recognised accreditation opens up over 80 countries to Yourgene aiding our global operation.'

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene primarily develops, manufactures, and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, for reproductive health, precision medicine and infectious diseases. The Group's flagship products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, and a recent extension into the oncology space with DPYD genotyping.

The launch of Yourgene Genomic Services has enabled Yourgene to offer a global laboratory service network equipped to be a full life-cycle partner for clinical, research and pharmaceutical organisations to support partners at the preclinical, clinical, and post-market stages to develop, manufacture, obtain regulatory approval and commercialise new products and services. In addition, Yourgene Genomic Services offers an NIPT and high throughput COVID testing service.

In August 2020, Yourgene acquired Coastal Genomics, Inc., a sample preparation technology company based in Vancouver, Canada, enabling the Company to extend its offering and IP portfolio in the DNA sample preparation sector. The acquisition increased Yourgene's geographical penetration into the US and Canada, supplementing existing coverage in the UK, Europe, MEA and Asia.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker 'YGEN'. For more information visit www.yourgene-health.com and follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.