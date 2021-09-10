10 September 2021 - Further re: DHSC contract secured to support COVID-19 surge testing +

Yourgene Health plc

('Yourgene' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Further re: DHSC contract secured to support COVID-19 surge testing

Manchester, UK 10 September 2021: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), a leading international molecular diagnostic group, announces that a Contract Award Notice has been published in relation to its contract with the Department of Health & Social Care ('DHSC') for the provision of laboratory capacity to the NHS Test and Trace Programme for COVID-19 testing, as announced on 19 August 2021 (RNS: 2020J).

The disclosure can be seen here:

https://www.contractsfinder.service.gov.uk/notice/b7ee1f61-0d00-4038-a45a-06eeb5c5aba9?origin=SearchResults&p=1

As previously announced, the contract is the first to come from the National Microbiology Framework Lot wins announced earlier this year, using Yourgene's high throughput automated COVID-19 services testing laboratory in Citylabs 1.0, Manchester.

The final contract notice value of £34m is the maximum estimated value of the contract. Actual value will depend on services purchased and there is no committed spend under the contract. However, the Company confirms that samples are already being processed as part of the contract.

Yourgene will provide an update for shareholders on first half trading on the morning of the Annual General Meeting due to take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

Yourgene Health plc Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer

Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing Tel: +44 (0)161 669 8122 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (NOMAD)

Liam Murray / James Caithie / Ludovico Lazzaretti Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Singer Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker)

Aubrey Powell / Tom Salvesen / George Tzimas Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and Investor Relations) Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Mob: 07980 541 893 Mob: 07584 391 303

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genomic services and technologies. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene primarily develops, manufactures, and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, for reproductive health, precision medicine and infectious diseases. The Group's flagship in vitro diagnostic products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests and DPYD genotyping.

Yourgene has a range of innovative DNA sample preparation platforms, powered by Ranger® Technology, the Yourgene LightBench® and Yourgene QS250, ideal for cell-free DNA applications in NIPT and oncology including liquid biopsy.

Yourgene Genomic Services is a global laboratory service network equipped to be a full life-cycle partner for clinical, research and pharmaceutical organisations to support partners at the preclinical, clinical, and post-market stages to develop, manufacture, obtain regulatory approval and commercialise new products and services. In addition, Yourgene Genomic Services offers an NIPT and high throughput COVID testing service.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with facilities in Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker 'YGEN'. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.