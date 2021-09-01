Yourgene Health : 1 September 2021 - Notice of AGM and Annual Report 2021

Yourgene Health plc

('Yourgene' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Notice of AGM and Annual Report 2021

Investor presentation

Manchester, UK 1 September 2021: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), a leading international molecular diagnostic group, announces that the Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and Form of Proxy will shortly be available on the Company's website at: www.yourgene-health.com/investors/key-documents/shareholder-communications and are being posted to those shareholders who have opted out of electronic communications.

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021, published on 11 August 2021, are available at:

www.yourgene-health.com/investors/key-documents/financial-reports

AGM and Investor presentation

The Company's AGM will be held at 4:00pm (BST) on Tuesday 28 September 2021, and will be held as a hybrid meeting electronically, via the Investor Meet Company platform ('IMC') and physically, at the Company's offices Citylabs 1.0, Nelson Street, Manchester M13 9NQ. The AGM will take place with minimal face-to-face contact.

The Company has been monitoring closely the evolving situation relating to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the recent easing of restrictions on travel and public gatherings and social distancing. While the Company values opportunity to meet shareholders at the AGM, that might not be possible or desirable, notwithstanding the relaxation in current guidelines. The priority of the Board at this time is the health, safety and wellbeing of all Shareholders and Directors.

At least two share-owning Directors will be present so as to constitute the quorum of two Shareholders required for the AGM proceedings to be valid, and all other existing and potential shareholders will be able to take part in the meeting virtually, via IMC platform.

The Company's CEO, Lyn Rees, will also provide shareholders with a short presentation after the formal business of the AGM concludes and there will be an opportunity for investors to ask questions. Investors can sign up to IMC for free and add to meet Yourgene Health plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/yourgene-health-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Yourgene on the IMC platform will automatically be invited.

Shareholders taking part via the IMC platform will not be able to speak or vote on the AGM resolutions. Shareholders should carefully consider whether or not it is appropriate to attend the AGM in person. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a Form of Proxy. It is highly recommended that Shareholders submit their Form of Proxy as early as possible to ensure that their votes are counted at the AGM. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chairman as your proxy to ensure that each Shareholder's vote will be counted in the event of restrictions on shareholders and proxies attending the AGM in person.

Any shareholder wishing to attend in person must register in advance by contacting the Company at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Shareholders should be aware that the Company may require to limit or restrict the number of people attending in person or cancel attendance in person at short notice, if circumstances change or maximum capacity it reached. The Company may also put in place other safety and security measures as a condition of admission to the AGM to align with UK government guidelines or as a safety measure at the time of the meeting, where appropriate.

However, any shareholders who have questions they would like answered can send them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.in advance of the meeting and they will be responded to promptly or can be submitted pre-event via your IMC dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

If you wish to submit a proxy vote for this meeting, please submit your vote online at www.signalshares.com. For your vote to be valid please ensure that it is received by no later than 4.00pm on Friday 24 September 2021. Alternatively, should you wish to vote via the CREST system, please see the instructions in the Notice of Meeting.

The situation in respect of COVID-19 may change rapidly and Shareholders should note that further changes may need to be put in place at short notice in relation to the AGM. Any updates to the position will be announced by the Company and will also be included on the Company's website at www.yourgene-health.com.

Yourgene Health plc Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer

Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing Tel: +44 (0)161 669 8122 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (NOMAD)

Liam Murray / James Caithie / Ludovico Lazzaretti Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Singer Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker)

Aubrey Powell / Tom Salvesen / George Tzimas Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and Investor Relations) Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Mob: 07980 541 893 Mob: 07584 391 303

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genomic services and technologies. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene primarily develops, manufactures, and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, for reproductive health, precision medicine and infectious diseases. The Group's flagship in vitro diagnostic products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests and DPYD genotyping.

Yourgene has a range of innovative DNA sample preparation platforms, powered by Ranger® Technology, the Yourgene LightBench® and Yourgene QS250, ideal for cell-free DNA applications in NIPT and oncology including liquid biopsy.

Yourgene Genomic Services is a global laboratory service network equipped to be a full life-cycle partner for clinical, research and pharmaceutical organisations to support partners at the preclinical, clinical, and post-market stages to develop, manufacture, obtain regulatory approval and commercialise new products and services. In addition, Yourgene Genomic Services offers an NIPT and high throughput COVID testing service.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with facilities in Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker 'YGEN'. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.