Yourgene Health : 22 February 2021 - Partnership with NPH +

Yourgene Health plc

('Yourgene' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Partnership with NPH

To provide COVID-19 testing service for Leeds Bradford Airport

Manchester, UK - 22 February 2021: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group, announces that its partnership with Newcastle Premier Health Limited1 ('NPH'), a leading provider of independent medical services in Newcastle and the North East, will supply COVID-19 PCR testing services to Leeds Bradford Airport from the Company's laboratory in Manchester.

Yourgene and NPH are partnering with Leeds Bradford Airport2 ('LBA') to offer an onsite COVID-19 service for departing and arriving passengers, and for the local community. NPH has successfully implemented a similar testing service at Newcastle Airport and will now look to mirror that offering at LBA , using Yourgene's Clarigene® SARS-CoV-2 assay and its high throughput COVID-19 service laboratory in Manchester to test samples taken at the airport.

Together NPH and Yourgene will be offering 'Test To Release' for arriving international travellers, 'Fit to Fly' test certificates for departing passengers, and also general PCR coronavirus testing for the general public that live in the surrounding region. This testing service becomes available today at the airport in anticipation of a relaxation of lockdown rules in the near future. NPH is the sole provider of COVID-19 testing to LBA and Yourgene is the sole COVID-19 testing provider to NPH for the LBA contract.

Yourgene Genomic Services is a UK Government approved COVID-19 private testing provider for the Test to Release for International Travel scheme and for general coronavirus testing, as announced by the Company on 24 December 2020.

Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene commented:'We are thrilled to be partnering with NPH and Leeds Bradford Airport to offer our accurate, reliable and trusted COVID-19 testing service. While the timing of any lockdown relaxations and increases in passenger traffic are unclear at present, we are primed for when these restrictions are lifted at Leeds Bradford and other travel hubs around the country.

'We are proud to be part of the global effort to fight this pandemic by offering a high-class Genomics Services laboratories to our partners.'

1 Newcastle Premier Health Limited is a leading provider of independent medical services in Newcastle and the North East. The Company's wide range of medical services includes General Practice consultations, travel advice and immunisations, occupational health assessments, medical screening, and work specific medical assessments for pilots, divers, seafarers and offshore workers.

2 Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) is a regional travel hub used by over 4 million travellers pre-pandemic.

Yourgene Health plc Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer

Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing Tel: +44 (0)161 669 8122 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. N+1 Singer (Joint Corporate Broker)

Aubrey Powell / Tom Salvesen / George Tzimas Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and Investor Relations) Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Mob: 07980 541 893 Mob: 07584 391 303

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene primarily develops, manufactures, and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, for reproductive health, precision medicine and now infectious diseases. The Group's flagship products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, and a recent extension into the oncology space with DPYD genotyping.

The launch of Yourgene Genomic Services has enabled Yourgene to offer a global laboratory service network equipped to be a full life-cycle partner for clinical, research and pharmaceutical organisations to support partners at the preclinical, clinical, and post-market stages to develop, manufacture, obtain regulatory approval and commercialise new products and services. In addition, Yourgene Genomic Services offers an NIPT and high throughput COVID testing service.

In August 2020, Yourgene acquired Coastal Genomics, Inc., a sample preparation technology company based in Vancouver, Canada, enabling the Company to extend its offering and IP portfolio in the DNA sample preparation sector. The acquisition increased Yourgene's geographical penetration into the US and Canada, supplementing existing coverage in the UK, Europe, MEA and Asia.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker 'YGEN'. For more information, visit www.yourgene-health.com and follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.