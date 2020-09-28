Yourgene Health : 28 September 2020 - Launch of Yourgene Genomic Services +

Yourgene Health plc

('Yourgene' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Launch of Yourgene Genomic Services

Manchester, UK - 28 September 2020: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group, announces the launch of Yourgene Genomic Services, an integration and expansion of the Company's international service laboratory offerings. Yourgene Genomic Services becomes a global laboratory service network equipped to be a full life-cycle partner for clinical, research and pharmaceutical organisations.

Yourgene Genomic Services ('YGS') will bring together a number of Yourgene's core capabilities, creating a service business that supports partners at the preclinical, clinical, and post-market stages as they develop, manufacture, obtain regulatory approval and commercialise new products and services. YGS will consolidate the Company's established NIPT and rapidly growing COVID-19 testing laboratories in Manchester, along with Yourgene's research, oncology and NIPT services in Taiwan. In addition, the Company is expanding its service offering for contract research organisations ('CRO'), pharmaceutical and biotech partners, which now operates from Manchester as well as Taipei. The provision of the new CRO core services at the Company's UK headquarters has been enabled by the integration of newly acquired capital equipment and customer relationships plus the recruitment of a new team with longstanding blue-chip pharmaceutical industry relationships under the banner of Ex5 Genomics Ltd.

The additional CRO core services to be provided by Yourgene will also support the Company's contract development programmes for partnering with external organisations on their product development roadmap. The YGS team has the capability and expertise to offer a full companion development service, from biomarker discovery through to IVD test development and regulatory submissions. To accommodate the expanding CRO core services and facilitate the growth of Yourgene's COVID-19 testing capacity, the Company is investing over £0.5m in expanding and upgrading its laboratory facilities, equipment and teams in both Taipei and Manchester.

The integrated Yourgene Genomics Services team is already operational and is progressing quality accreditations required to open up additional market segments. The Company will explore additional YGS locations in due course, with a view to offering a seamless 24/7 global laboratory services network.

Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene, commented: 'The launch of our Genomic Services is another important development for Yourgene and the integration of the Ex5 team is enabling the Company to develop some important blue-chip pharmaceutical & CRO partnerships in the UK, alongside our existing collaborations in Taiwan. We are investing heavily in our expansion and anticipate that the newly integrated and expanded CRO service offering will contribute significantly to our international growth over the coming years. The provision of an enhanced range of services on a global scale is expected to support our revenue growth and we look forward to updating shareholders on our progress.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is also extending its genetic testing offering into oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei and Singapore, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker 'YGEN'. For more information, visit www.yourgene-health.com and follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

