    NIPT   GB00BN31ZD89

YOURGENE HEALTH PLC

(NIPT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-26 am EDT
7.750 GBX   +0.65%
YOURGENE HEALTH : Annual Report - March 2022
PU
02:13aEarnings Flash (YGEN.L) YOURGENE HEALTH Posts FY22 Revenue GBP37.6M
MT
06/20Yourgene Health Launches LightBench Detect for Fetal Fraction Enrichment
CI
Yourgene Health : Annual Report - March 2022

07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
ENABLING SCIENTIFIC ADVANCES

POSITIVELY IMPACT HUMAN HEALTH

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2022

CONTENTS

Company Overview

Highlights

02

Strategic Report

At a Glance

04

Investment Case

06

Our Strategy

08

Strategy in Action

10

ESG Approach

14

Companies Act 2006 s172 Statement

15

Chairman's Statement

16

Chief Executive's Report

18

Financial Review

22

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

24

Governance

Board of Directors

26

Corporate Governance Statement

28

Directors' Report

30

Audit and Risk Committee Report

33

Directors' Responsibility Statement

34

Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's Report

35

Consolidated Financial Statements

39

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

43

Company Financial Statements

70

Notes to the Company Financial Statements

73

Glossary

80

Company Information

81

INTRODUCTION

YOURGENE HEALTH

IS A LEADING INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES AND SERVICES BUSINESS, ENABLING THE DELIVERY OF GENOMIC MEDICINE

The Group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science. Yourgene primarily develops, manufactures, and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, for reproductive health, precision medicine and infectious diseases

COMPANY OVERVIEW

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our molecular diagnostic solutions to enable genomic medicine

Genomic Technologies

In vitro diagnostic products

A range of IVD products for reproductive health, precision medicine and infectious disease screening. These are all CE marked and can be available a research kits for regions that don't require a CE-IVD status. Our kits cover a range of technologies, including next generation sequencing (NGS) for our NIPT portfolio and PCR for the others such as Cystic Fibrosis, DPYD, Male Factor Infertility, SARS CoV-2.

Sample preparation and analysis tools

Yourgene has a range of innovative automated DNA sample preparation platforms, powered by Ranger® Technology, the LightBench®, LightBench® Detect and the Yourgene QS250 ideal for cell-free DNA applications in NIPT and oncology including liquid biopsy. There is also the high throughput version, the NIMBUS Select and the Yourgene SP150 for liquid handling. The company has a growing Bioinformatics and Software portfolio of analysis and workflow tools that work alongside our diagnostic reagent kits across different applications.

Genomic Services

Yourgene Genomic Services

Yourgene Genomic Services harness Yourgene's core capabilities to build a global laboratory service network equipped to be a full lifecycle partner for clinical, research and pharma partners. Offering our global customers, a focused portfolio of deep content, with technologies in PCR, microarray and significant expertise in next generation sequencing across different applications in reproductive health, oncology and precision medicine.

Yourgene Health PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2022

01

HIGHLIGHTS

£37.6m

Revenue

105%

Revenue growth

Revenues by Region (£m)

40.0

35.0

5.6

30.0

5.5

25.0

20.0

15.0

7.4

26.5

10.5

10.0

5.5

5.9

5.0

3.9

4.1

1.8

1.2

5.4

0.0

1.0

1.2

2.0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

UK sales

Europe sales

International sales

Revenues by Segment (£m)

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

21.6

16.0

5.0

11.1

11.9

5.5

6.4

0.0

Genomic Services

Genomic Technologies

2020

2021

2022

Key financials (£m)

40.0

35.0

30.0

25.0

20.0

37.6

15.0

21.4

10.0

16.6

18.3

5.0

6.1

3.2

8.9

4.6

10.2 1.3

11.4

3.4

0.0

(2.0)

(5.0)

(4.4)

(3.6)

(10.0)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Revenue

Gross Pro�t

Adj. EBITDA*

02

Yourgene Health PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2022

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Partnership with MyHealthChecked plc and their partner The Boots Company plc for COVID testing (April 2021)
  • National Microbiology Framework awards and contract (April 2021)
  • Launch of IONA® Care NIPT service offering (May 2021)
  • Distribution partnership for Middle East and Africa with Alliance Global (May 2021)
  • Multi-yearlicence and supply agreement with leading US precision medicine company (June 2021)
  • Contract award for DPYD testing for NHS Wales (June 2021)
  • Second strategic partnership for Ranger Technology (June 2021)
  • DHSC contract secured to support COVID-19 surge testing (August 2021)
  • Yourgene Genomic Services receive ISO 15189:2012 accreditation (September 2021)
  • Ranger Technology presented at Labroots by Labcorp partner (October 2021)
  • DPYD screening recommended in Spain (November 2021)
  • UKHSA contract award for the provision of the genetic sequencing services (December 2021)
  • US partnership with EKF Diagnostics for NIPT and genomic tests (January 2022)
  • Opening of new Yourgene Health Canada facilities (January 2022)
  • Agreement of new debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank (January 2022)
  • Successful CDTA desktop review of Clarigene® SARS CoV-2 test for sale in UK (February 2022)

* Adjusted EBITDA is defined in Note 1, accounting policies

COMPANY OVERVIEW

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Market Growth

This year has seen significant market development and growth in US, and internationally with Ranger® Technology. The US and EMEA markets have opened up with travel now permitted, enabling a return to form for these markets. Ongoing restrictions in many of our Asian markets have limited our ability to travel and grow markets.

YOURGENE GENOMIC SERVICES

  • DHSC contract awarded to support COVID-19 PCR winter surge testing - third contract awarded under PHE National Microbiology Framework Agreement
  • UKHSA contract awarded for the provision of the genetic sequencing services, predominantly COVID-19
  • NIPT and research services recovering as pregnancies rise and research programmes resume
  • New partnership with Ambry Genetics to deliver an oncology range of services
  • Strategic review initiated for Taiwanese laboratory given ongoing external constraints
  • Testing capacity continues to be repurposed towards non- COVID testing

AMERICAS

  • Commercial team expansion in US to cover technical services and business development
  • Commercial drive in LATAM, with new customers for PCR portfolio, IONA® Nx lab established in Mexico
  • Two Ranger® Technology strategic partners are now validated and using the technology in routine clinical testing, one of which is LabCorp)
  • New facility opened in Vancouver for Yourgene Health Canada
  • Programme with Ambry Genetics and NIPT started

EMEA

  • UK and European NIPT customer base fully transitioned to IONA® Nx NIPT workflow
  • New strategic commercial appointments to strengthen the team
  • Expansion of geographical reach with in-direct distribution channels strengthened in Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe
  • DPYD CE-IVD growth continues with testing implemented in Spain and other European regions
  • Successful CTDA desktop review for the sale of Clarigene® SARS-CoV-2 test in the UK

ASIA PACIFIC

  • New distribution partners appointed in Japan
  • Commercial team strengthened with new appointments in Taiwan and Singapore
  • IONA® Nx NIPT installed with Lifestrands in Singapore - partner on accelerator launch on microdeletions
  • New facilities for Yourgene Health Taiwan labs

Yourgene Health PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2022

03

