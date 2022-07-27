Yourgene Health : Annual Report - March 2022

COMPANY OVERVIEW STRATEGIC REPORT GOVERNANCE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our molecular diagnostic solutions to enable genomic medicine

Genomic Technologies

In vitro diagnostic products

A range of IVD products for reproductive health, precision medicine and infectious disease screening. These are all CE marked and can be available a research kits for regions that don't require a CE-IVD status. Our kits cover a range of technologies, including next generation sequencing (NGS) for our NIPT portfolio and PCR for the others such as Cystic Fibrosis, DPYD, Male Factor Infertility, SARS CoV-2.

Sample preparation and analysis tools

Yourgene has a range of innovative automated DNA sample preparation platforms, powered by Ranger® Technology, the LightBench®, LightBench® Detect and the Yourgene QS250 ideal for cell-free DNA applications in NIPT and oncology including liquid biopsy. There is also the high throughput version, the NIMBUS Select and the Yourgene SP150 for liquid handling. The company has a growing Bioinformatics and Software portfolio of analysis and workflow tools that work alongside our diagnostic reagent kits across different applications.

Genomic Services

Yourgene Genomic Services

Yourgene Genomic Services harness Yourgene's core capabilities to build a global laboratory service network equipped to be a full lifecycle partner for clinical, research and pharma partners. Offering our global customers, a focused portfolio of deep content, with technologies in PCR, microarray and significant expertise in next generation sequencing across different applications in reproductive health, oncology and precision medicine.