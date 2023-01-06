Yourgene Health closes GBP1 million retail offer

Yourgene Health PLC - Manchester-based molecular diagnostics - Says that its retail offer that was conducted through a bookbuild is now closed. Plans to confirm the results following the conclusion of the general meeting on January 9 at 1600 GMT.

In December, it announced that it planned to raise up to GBP1.0 million from its retail offer.

Current stock price: 0.34p, closed down 5.1% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 97%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

