    NIPT   GB00BN31ZD89

YOURGENE HEALTH PLC

(NIPT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
0.3350 GBX   -5.63%
Yourgene Health closes GBP1 million retail offer

01/06/2023 | 04:18pm EST
Yourgene Health PLC - Manchester-based molecular diagnostics - Says that its retail offer that was conducted through a bookbuild is now closed. Plans to confirm the results following the conclusion of the general meeting on January 9 at 1600 GMT.

In December, it announced that it planned to raise up to GBP1.0 million from its retail offer.

Current stock price: 0.34p, closed down 5.1% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 97%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 21,9 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net income 2023 -6,00 M -7,23 M -7,23 M
Net Debt 2023 7,23 M 8,70 M 8,70 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,42x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2,44 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 47,8%
Managers and Directors
Lyn Dafydd Rees Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Kenneth Hextall Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Robert Brown Chairman
Joanne Mason Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Hayden William Jeffreys Chief Operating Officer & Director
