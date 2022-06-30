Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc.
  News
  Summary
    YOUR   CA9878121040

YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS INC.

(YOUR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:58 2022-05-09 pm EDT
0.0850 CAD   -10.53%
04:43pYOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS : Form of Proxy
PU
04:43pYOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS : Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2022
PU
04:43pYOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS : Notice of Meeting dated June 29, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YourWay Cannabis Brands : Form of Proxy

06/30/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS INC.

(the "Company")

FORM OF PROXY

Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on August 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (EST)

(the "Meeting")

Proxies must be received by 1:00 p.m. (EST) on August 4, 2022

VOTING METHOD

INTERNET Go to https://css.olympiatrust.com/pxlogin and enter the 12-digit control number shown on reverse.

EMAIL proxy@olympiatrust.com

FACSIMILE (403) 668-8307

MAIL Olympia Trust Company

PO Box 128, STN M

Calgary, AB T2P 2H6

Attn: Proxy Dept.

The undersigned hereby appoints Jakob Ripshtein, Executive Chairman of the Company, or failing him, Sandra Ceccacci, Chief Financial Officer of the

Company (the "Management Nominees"), or instead of any of them, the following Appointee

Please print appointee name

as proxyholder on behalf of the undersigned with the power of substitution to attend, act and vote for and on behalf of the undersigned in respect of all matters that may properly come before the Meeting and at any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, in accordance with voting instructions, if any, provided below.

- SEE VOTING GUIDELINES ON REVERSE -

RESOLUTIONS - MANAGEMENT VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT

1. Election of Directors

FOR

WITHHOLD

a)

Jakob Ripshtein

b)

Jacob Cohen

d)

Lily Dash

e)

Kevin Harrington

f)

Brett Mecum

3. Appointment of Auditors

FOR

WITHHOLD

Appointment of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the

ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration

4. Approval of LTIP Resolution

FOR

AGAINST

To consider and, if thought advisable, approve, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution approving the adoption

of the Company's long term incentive plan and all unallocated awards issuable thereunder, as more fully described in

the accompanying management information circular.

This proxy revokes and supersedes all earlier dated proxies and MUST BE SIGNED

PLEASE PRINT NAME

Signature of registered owner(s)

Date (MM/DD/YYYY)

Request for Financial Statements

In accordance with securities regulations, security holders may elect to receive Annual Financial Statements, Interim Financial Statements and MD&As.

Instead of receiving the financial statements by mail, you may choose to view these documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.I am currently a security holder of the Company and as such request the following:

Interim Financial Statements with MD&A - Check the box to the right if you would like to RECEIVE interim financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis by mail.

Annual Financial Statements with MD&A - Check the box to the right if you would like to RECEIVE the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Proxy Voting - Guidelines and Conditions

  1. THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED BY MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY.
  2. THIS PROXY SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE MEETING MATERIALS PRIOR TO VOTING.
  3. If you appoint the Management Nominees to vote your securities, they will vote in accordance with your instructions or, if no instructions are given, in accordance with the Management Voting Recommendations highlighted for each Resolution on the reverse. If you appoint someone else to vote your securities, they will also vote in accordance with your instructions or, if no instructions are given, as they in their discretion choose.
  4. Each security holder has the right to appoint a personother than the Management Nominees specified herein to represent them at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Such right may be exercised by inserting in the space labeled "Please print appointee name", the name of the person to be appointed, who need not be a security holder of the Company.
  5. The proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
  6. To be valid, this proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name appears on the proxy. If the proxy is not dated, it is deemed to bear the date of its mailing to the security holders of the Company.
  7. To be valid, this proxy must be filed using one of the Voting Methods and must be received by Olympia Trust Company before the date noted on the reverse, or in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting not less than 48 hours (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting.
  8. Guidelines for proper execution of the proxy are available at www.stac.ca. Please refer to the Proxy Protocol.

Disclaimer

Hollister Biosciences Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 20:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS INC.
04:43pYOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS : Form of Proxy
04:43pYOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS : Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2022
04:43pYOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS : Notice of Meeting dated June 29, 2022
05/16YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. Expects Delay in First Quarter Earnings Filling
CI
05/16YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. Applies for Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
05/10YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. Announces Cease Trade Order
AQ
05/10IIROC Trading Halt - YOUR
AQ
05/02YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. Announces Delay in Filing 2021 Financial Results
AQ
04/29YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. Applies for Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
04/20YourWay Cannabis Brands Agrees to Buy Ionic Brands
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,57 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3,28 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 18,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 16,1x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra Ceccacci Chief Financial Officer
Jakob Ripshtein Executive Chairman
Jill Karpe Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Kevin Harrington Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS INC.-48.48%18
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.23.98%5 929
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-24.21%3 516
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-33.69%2 328
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK15.61%2 007
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-6.87%1 926