YourWay Cannabis Brands : Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2022

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS INC. TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 8, 2022 Dated: June 29, 2022 YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS INC. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. ("YourWay" or the "Corporation") will be held as a virtual meeting on August 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (EST) for the following purposes: to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and the report of the auditor thereon (the " Annual Financial Statements "); to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to appoint Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to consider and, if thought advisable, approve, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution approving the adoption of the Corporation's long term incentive plan and all unallocated awards issuable thereunder, as more fully described in the accompanying management information circular of the Corporation dated June 29, 2022 (the " Circular "); and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Specific details of the matters proposed to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the Circular. Shareholders are reminded to review the Circular before voting. In order to proactively mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold the Meeting in a virtual-only format. Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting may do so by calling 877-407-3088(toll-free North America) or 201-389-0927 (International) and instructions will be provided as to how Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may participate and vote at the Meeting. Shareholders will not be able to physically attend the Meeting. The Board has, by resolution, fixed the close of business on June 27, 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date"), for the determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Only Shareholders whose names have been entered in the register of Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders as of the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to vote at the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Just as they would be at an in-person meeting, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to virtually attend the Meeting, submit questions online and vote through the above noted phone numbers. Non-registered Shareholders (being Shareholders who beneficially own common shares and/or proportionate voting shares of the Corporation that are registered in the name of an intermediary such as a bank, trust company, securities broker or other nominee, or in the name of a depositary of which the intermediary is a participant) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to virtually attend the Meeting online as guests, but guests will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Corporation requests that all Shareholders who will not be virtually attending the Meeting complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy (in the return envelope provided for that purpose), or, alternatively, vote by telephone, or over the internet, in each case in accordance with the instructions set out herein. The completed form of proxy must be deposited at the offices of Olympia Trust Company by mail at P.O. Box 128, STN M, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2H6, Attn: Proxy Dept., or the proxy vote must otherwise be registered in accordance with the instructions set forth herein. Non-registered Shareholders who receive the proxy-related materials through their broker or other intermediary should complete and send their form of proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided by their broker or other intermediary. The Board has, by resolution, fixed 1:00 p.m. (EST) on August 4, 2022, or no later than 48 hours before the time of any adjourned or postponed Meeting (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays), as the time before which proxies to be used or acted upon at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof must be deposited with the Corporation's transfer agent. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chair of the Meeting in his or her discretion. - 1 - The Corporation has elected to use the "notice-and-access" mechanism provided for under National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to deliver the Meeting materials to Shareholders, including this Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, the Circular, the Annual Financial Statements and the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual MD&A"). This means that, rather than receiving paper copies of the Meeting materials in the mail, Shareholders as of the Record Date will have access to electronic copies of the Meeting materials on the Corporation's website at https://www.yourwaycannabis.com/and under the Corporation's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com. The Meeting materials will remain on the Corporation's website for a period of one year. Shareholders as of the Record Date will receive a package in the mail containing information explaining how to access and review the Meeting materials electronically and how to request a paper copy of such materials free of charge, and a proxy form or a voting instruction form so that Shareholders can vote their common shares and/or proportionate voting shares in the capital of the Corporation. In addition, the package will include a place to request copies of the Annual Financial Statements, the Annual MD&A and/or the Corporation's interim financial statements and MD&A. Prior to the Meeting and for up to one year thereafter, those Shareholders who wish to receive paper copies of the Meeting materials may request them by calling 833-618-2741. If a request for paper copies is received before the Meeting, the Meeting materials will be sent to such Shareholders at no cost within three business days of the request. If a request for paper copies is received on or after the Meeting, and within one year of the Meeting materials being filed, the Meeting materials will be sent to such Shareholders within 10 calendar days after receiving the request. To receive paper copies of the Meeting materials in advance of the proxy deposit deadline, your request should be received by no later than July 29, 2022. DATED at Toronto, Ontario, this 29th day of June, 2022. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD /signed/ "Jakob Ripshtein" Jacob Ripshtein Chairman of the Board - 2 - MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR This management information circular (the "Circular") has been prepared in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. ("YourWay" or the "Corporation") for use at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares (the "Common Shares") and proportionate voting shares (the "Proportionate Shares" and, together with the Common Shares, the "Shares") of the Corporation, to be held as a virtual meeting on August 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (EST) for the purposes set out in the accompanying notice of meeting (the "Notice"). References in this Circular to the Meeting include any adjournment or postponement thereof. In order to proactively mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold the Meeting in a virtual-only format. Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting may do so by calling 877-407-3088(toll-free North America) or 201-389-0927 (International) and instructions will be provided as to how Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may participate and vote at the Meeting. Shareholders will not be able to physically attend the Meeting. Registered Shareholders ("Registered Shareholders") and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to virtually attend, ask questions and vote at the Meeting. Non-registered Shareholders (being shareholders who beneficially own Shares that are registered in the name of an intermediary (an "Intermediary") such as a bank, trust company, securities broker or other nominee, or in the name of a depositary of which the intermediary is a participant) ("Beneficial Shareholders") who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to virtually attend the Meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. Unless otherwise stated, the information contained in this Circular is as of June 29, 2022 and all dollar amounts referenced herein are expressed in United States dollars. GENERAL PROXY MATTERS Solicitation of Proxies Proxies may be solicited by mail, telephone, email, facsimile or other electronic means. Proxies may be solicited personally by directors or regular employees of the Corporation. The cost of solicitation of proxies will be paid by the Corporation. Appointment of Proxyholders Registered Shareholders Jakob Ripshtein, Executive Chairman of the Corporation, or failing him, Jacob Cohen, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Corporation, have agreed to act as the YourWay proxyholders. You have the right to appoint someone other than the persons designated in the form of proxy to attend and act on your behalf at the Meeting by printing the name of the person you want in the blank space provided. This person does not need to be a Shareholder. Beneficial Shareholders Although Beneficial Shareholders may not be recognized directly at the Meeting for the purpose of voting Shares registered in the name of their Intermediary, a Beneficial Shareholder may virtually attend the Meeting as a proxyholder for a Shareholder and vote Shares in that capacity. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to virtually attend the Meeting and indirectly vote their Shares as proxyholder for the registered Shareholder should contact their Intermediary well in advance of the Meeting to determine the steps necessary to permit them to indirectly vote their Shares as a proxyholder. In addition, Beneficial Shareholders who wish to vote at the Meeting are required to register themselves as proxyholder as described under the heading "Appointment of a Third Party as Proxy". Voting by Proxyholder Registered Shareholders On any ballot, your proxyholder must vote your Shares or withhold your vote according to your instructions and if you specify a choice on a matter, your Shares will be voted accordingly. In respect of any matter for which a choice is not specified, the YourWay representatives named in the accompanying form of proxy will vote FOR such matter identified on the form of proxy. - 3 - The form of proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein with respect to amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. At the time of the printing of this Circular, the management of YourWay knows of no such amendments, variations or other matters to come before the Meeting other than the matters referred to in the Notice. However, if any other matters which at present are not known to the management of YourWay should properly come before the Meeting, the nominees named on the accompanying form of proxy intend to vote on such matters in accordance with the best judgment or as stated above. If you appoint someone other than the YourWay proxyholders to be your proxyholder, that person must virtually attend and vote at the Meeting for your vote to be counted. Only Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders as of the close of business on the Record Date (as defined herein) will be entitled to vote at the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Just as they would be at an in-person meeting, Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to virtually attend the Meeting, submit questions online and vote, all in real time, provided they comply with all of the requirements set out in this Circular. A Registered Shareholder or a Beneficial Shareholder who has appointed themselves or a third-party proxyholder to represent themselves at the Meeting, will appear on a list of Shareholders prepared by the Corporation's transfer agent, Olympia Trust Company ("Olympia"). To have their Shares voted at the Meeting, each Registered Shareholder or proxyholder will be required to enter their control number or other passcode prior to the start of the Meeting. Beneficial Shareholders Beneficial Shareholder who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may virtually attend the Meeting as guests. Guests will be able to listen to the Meeting but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. This is because Olympia does not have a record of Beneficial Shareholders and, as a result, will have no knowledge of shareholdings or entitlement to vote, unless the Beneficial Shareholder appoints itself as proxyholder. If you are a Beneficial Shareholder and wish to vote at the Meeting, you must (i) appoint yourself as proxyholder by inserting your own name in the space provided for appointing a proxyholder on the voting instruction form sent to you and follow all of the applicable instructions, including the deadline, provided by the Intermediary; and (ii) register with Olympia. See "Appointment of a Third-Partyas Proxy" below for additional information on how Beneficial Shareholders can appoint themselves as proxyholder. In order to streamline the virtual Meeting process, the Corporation encourages Shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the form of proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, mailed to them. Shareholders wishing to virtually attend the Meeting may do so by calling 877-407-3088(toll-free within North America) or 201-389-0927 (International) and instructions will be provided as to how Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may participate and vote at the Meeting. If you virtually attend the Meeting, it is important that you remain connected to the conference line for the duration of the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. It is your responsibility to ensure that you remain connected. The Meeting will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m. (EST) on August 8, 2022, unless the Meeting is otherwise adjourned or postponed. You should allow ample time for the virtual log-in procedures prior to the start of the Meeting. A summary of the information Shareholders will need to virtually attend the Meeting is provided below: Registered Shareholders must log-in prior to the start of the Meeting and provide the control number located on the form of proxy.

must log-in prior to the start of the Meeting and provide the control number located on the form of proxy. Duly appointed proxyholders will obtain from Olympia a passcode after the proxy voting deadline has passed and the proxyholder has been duly appointed AND registered as described under the heading " Appointment of a Third-Party as Proxy ".

will obtain from Olympia a passcode after the proxy voting deadline has passed and the proxyholder has been duly appointed AND registered as described under the heading " ". Guests, including Beneficial Shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder can listen to the Meeting, but will not be able to vote or ask questions. Appointment of Third-Party as Proxy Shareholders who wish to appoint themselves or a third-party proxyholder to represent them at the Meeting must submit their form of proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, prior to registering the proxyholder. Registering the proxyholder is an additional step once the Shareholder has submitted its proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable. Failure to register the proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not being - 4 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

