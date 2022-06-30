YourWay Cannabis Brands : Notice of Meeting dated June 29, 2022

YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS INC.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. ("YourWay" or the "Corporation") will be held as a virtual meeting on August 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (EST) for the following purposes:

to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and the report of the auditor thereon (the " Annual Financial Statements "); to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to appoint Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to consider and, if thought advisable, approve, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution approving the adoption of the Corporation's long term incentive plan and all unallocated awards issuable thereunder, as more fully described in the accompanying management information circular of the Corporation dated June 29, 2022 (the " Circular "); and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Specific details of the matters proposed to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the Circular. Shareholders are reminded to review the Circular before voting.

In order to proactively mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold the Meeting in a virtual-only format. Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting may do so by calling 877-407-3088(toll-free North America) or 201-389-0927 (International) and instructions will be provided as to how Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may participate and vote at the Meeting. Shareholders will not be able to physically attend the Meeting.

The Board has, by resolution, fixed the close of business on June 27, 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date"), for the determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Only Shareholders whose names have been entered in the register of Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders as of the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to vote at the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Just as they would be at an in-person meeting, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to virtually attend the Meeting, submit questions online and vote through the above noted phone numbers.

Non-registered Shareholders (being Shareholders who beneficially own common shares and/or proportionate voting shares of the Corporation that are registered in the name of an intermediary such as a bank, trust company, securities broker or other nominee, or in the name of a depositary of which the intermediary is a participant) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to virtually attend the Meeting online as guests, but guests will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting.

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Corporation requests that all Shareholders who will not be virtually attending the Meeting complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy (in the return envelope provided for that purpose), or, alternatively, vote by telephone, or over the internet, in each case in accordance with the instructions set out herein. The completed form of proxy must be deposited at the offices of Olympia Trust Company by mail at P.O. Box 128, STN M, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2H6, Attn: Proxy Dept., or the proxy vote must otherwise be registered in accordance with the instructions set forth herein. Non-registered Shareholders who receive the proxy-related materials through their broker or other intermediary should complete and send their form of proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided by their broker or other intermediary. The Board has, by resolution, fixed 1:00 p.m. (EST) on August 4, 2022, or no later than 48 hours before the time of any adjourned or postponed Meeting (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays), as the time before which proxies to be used or acted upon at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof must be deposited with the Corporation's transfer agent. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chair of the Meeting in his or her discretion.