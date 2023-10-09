Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited

Account Balance Report As On 06/10/2023

Participant Id

: 15875

BACKERS & PARTNERS (PRIVATE) LTD

Account Number

: 7400

Ms. MALAIKA NADEEM

Page # :

1

of

1

Account Type

: Client Account

User

:

A1587501

Account Status

: Active

Date

:

06/10/2023

Security Symbol

: ALL

Time

:

04:43:36

Security Symbol

Security Name

Position Owned

Available

Freeze

Blocked

Pledged

Pending In

Pending Out

YOUW

YOUSAF WEAVING MILLS LIMITED

11,500,000

11,500,000

0

0

0

0

0

Total Value: Rs. 35,075,000

End Of Report

Confidential

