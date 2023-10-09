Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited
Account Balance Report As On 06/10/2023
Participant Id
: 15875
BACKERS & PARTNERS (PRIVATE) LTD
Account Number
: 7400
Ms. MALAIKA NADEEM
Page # :
1
of
1
Account Type
: Client Account
User
:
A1587501
Account Status
: Active
Date
:
06/10/2023
Security Symbol
: ALL
Time
:
04:43:36
Security Symbol
Security Name
Position Owned
Available
Freeze
Blocked
Pledged
Pending In
Pending Out
YOUW
YOUSAF WEAVING MILLS LIMITED
11,500,000
11,500,000
0
0
0
0
0
Total Value: Rs. 35,075,000
End Of Report
Confidential
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 06:29:22 UTC.