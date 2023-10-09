Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of textile weaving, spinning and sale of processed fabric, and home textile. The Company operates through two segments: Weaving and Spinning. The Weaving segment is engaged in the production of grey and processed cloth. The Spinning segment is engaged in the production of different qualities of yarn using natural and artificial fibers. The Company's weaving unit is located at approximately 49-Kilometer, Multan Road in Bhai Phero, Pakistan. The Company's spinning unit is located at 7-Kilometer, Multan Road in Pattoki, Pakistan.