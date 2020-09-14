Log in
Youth Champ Financial : NET ASSET VALUE

09/14/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

優 創 金 融 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

YOUTH CHAMP FINANCIAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with Limited Liability)

(Stock Code: 1160)

As at 31 August 2020, the unaudited net asset value per share of the Company was approximately HK$0.01.

Hong Kong, 14 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Ms. Chan Mei Yan; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. He Luling (Chairman); and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Ma Yin Fan, Ms. Yan Yan and Mr. Xu Yanfa.

Financials
Sales 2020 -1,03 M -0,13 M -0,13 M
Net income 2020 -10,2 M -1,32 M -1,32 M
Net cash 2020 5,01 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 325 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -9 559x
EV / Sales 2020 -306x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 25,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Biao Wang Chief Executive Officer
Lu Ling He Chairman
Yin Fan Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Yan Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Fa Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUTH CHAMP FINANCIAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.87%42
BLACKROCK, INC.7.66%82 524
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.93%49 939
UBS GROUP AG-8.75%44 023
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.47%31 891
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.20%28 541
