    YOW   AU000000YOW8

YOWIE GROUP LIMITED

(YOW)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:03 2022-08-30 am EDT
0.0470 AUD    0.00%
YOWIE : Corporate Governance Statement 2022
PU
Yowie Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Yowie Group Ltd Receives a Notice from Scott Hobbs
CI
Yowie : Corporate Governance Statement 2022

08/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
YOWIE GROUP LIMITED

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Approved by the Board - 31 August 2022

ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations

ASX Corporate Governance

Complies

Explanation

Principles and Recommendations

(4th Edition)

PRINCIPLE 1: LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

Recommendation 1.1

A listed entity should have anddisclose a board charter setting out:

  1. the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and
  2. those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.

Recommendation 1.2

A listed entity should:

  1. undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or senior executive or putting someone forward for election as a director; and
  2. provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.

Yes

The company had adopted a Board Charter.

The Company has disclosed the respective roles and responsibilities of its

Board and management, and the functions reserved by the Board and

those delegated to senior management, in the Company's Board Charter.

A copy of the Board Charter is available in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website.

Yes

The Company undertakes a number of checks before appointing a person

or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election as a

Director or Senior Executive and provides material information to

shareholders about a candidate for election or re-election.

The Board of Directors ensures that appropriate checks and references are taken for new Directors and key executives, and that effective induction and education procedures exist for new Board appointees and key executives. These include checks as to the person's character, experience and education.

Information provided to security holders in a Notice of Meeting or disclosure document (where applicable) includes: biographical details and the skills the candidates bring to the Board; details of any other material directorships currently held by the candidate; in the case of a candidate standing for election as a Director for the first time, any material adverse information revealed by the checks that the Company has performed about the Director, details of any interest, position, association or relationship that might influence, or reasonably beperceived to influence, in a material respect his or her capacity to bring an independent judgement to bear on issues before the Board and to act in the best interests of the Company and its security holders generally, and if the Board considers that the candidate will, if elected, qualify as an independent Director, a statement to that effect; in the case of a candidate standing for re-electionas a Director, the term of officecurrently served by the Director and if the Board considers the Director to be an independent Director, a statement to that effect and a statement by the Board as to whether or not it supports the election or re-election of the candidate.

A candidate for appointment or election as a Non-Executive Director must provide the Board with the information above and a consent for the Company to conduct any background or other checks the Company would ordinarily conduct. The candidate must also provide details of his or her other commitments and an indication of time involved, and specifically acknowledge to the Company that he or she will havesufficient time to fulfil his or her responsibilities as a Director.

Recommendation 1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

Recommendation 1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

Recommendation 1.5

A listed entity should:

  1. have and disclose a diversity policy;
  2. through its board or a committee of the board set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board, senior executives and workforce generally; and

Yes

The Company has a procedure of obtaining a written agreement with

each Director and senior executive setting out their terms of

appointment. These agreements take the form of letters of appointment

for all Directors and additional service contracts in the case of Executive

Directors or other senior executives.

For each Non-Executive Director, the letter of appointment generally sets

out the following: the terms of appointment; the time commitment

envisaged, including any expectations regarding involvement with

committee work and any other special duties attaching to the positions;

remuneration, including superannuation entitlements; the requirement

to disclose Directors' interests and any matters that may affect Directors'

independence; the requirement to comply with key corporate policies,

including the Company's Corporate Code of Conduct, and its Securities

Trading Policy; the Company's policy on when Directors may seek

independent professional advice at the expense of the Company (which

is generally whenever Directors, especially Non-Executive Directors,

judge such advice necessary for them to discharge their responsibilities

as Directors); indemnity and insurance arrangements; ongoing rights of

access to corporate information; and ongoing confidentiality obligations.

In the case of Executive Directors or other senior executives, the

agreements generally set out the information above (to the extent

applicable), as well as: descriptions of their positions, duties and

responsibilities; the persons or bodies to whom they report; the

circumstances in which their services may be terminated; and any

entitlements on termination.

The Company is required under the ASX Listing Rules to disclose the

material terms of any employment, service or consultancy agreement it

or a subsidiary enters into with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (or

equivalent), any of its Directors, and any other person or entity who is a

related party of its CEO or any of its Directors. It is also required to

disclose any material variation to such an agreement.

Yes

The Company Secretary of the Company is accountable directly to the

Board, through the Chairperson, on all matters to do with the proper

functioning of the Board. The Company Secretary plays an important role

in supporting the effectiveness of the Board and its Committees.

The role of the Company Secretary includes advising the Board and its

Committees on governance matters; monitoring that Board and

Committee policies and procedures are followed; co-ordinating the

timely completion and despatch of Board and Committee papers;

ensuring that the business at Board and Committee meetings is

accurately captured in the minutes; and helping to organise and facilitate

the induction and professional development of Directors.

Each Director is able to communicate directly with the Company

Secretary and vice versa. The decision to appoint or remove a Company

Secretary is made or approved by the Board.

Partially

The Company' workforce, including employees, contractors,

management and the Board, is made up of individuals with diverse skills,

values, backgrounds and experiences that bring to the Company the skills

and expertise that are required for the Company to enhance its

performance. The Company values diversity and recognises the benefit

it can bring in achieving the Company's goals. To this end, the Company

has a Diversity Policy Charter that reflects its commitments and

objectives, and includes requirements for the Board to annually review

performance against these objectives, as part of its annual performance

assessment.

The Company has established a Diversity Policy. A copy of the Diversity

Policy is available in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's

(c) disclose in relation to each

website.

reporting period:

Due to the current size and composition of the organisation, the Board

(1) the measurable

does not consider it appropriate to provide measurable objectives in

objectives set for that

relation to gender. The Company is committed to ensuring that the

period to achieve gender

appropriate mix of skills, experience, expertise and diversity are

diversity;

considered when employing staff at all levels of the organisation, and

(2) the entity's progress

when making new senior executive and Board appointments, and is

satisfied that the composition of employees, senior executives

and

towards achieving those

members is appropriate considering its size and environment.

The

objectives; and

Company has the objective to improve the current ratio of women to

(3) either:

men with its proposed staff recruitment as soon as the scale of its

(A) the respective

operations allows so.

At the date of this report the Company has 12 full-time and part time

proportions of men

and women on the

employees, 4 of which are female. No women are currently represented

board, in senior

on the Board.

executive positions

and across the

whole workforce

(including how the

entity has defined

"senior executive"

for these purposes);

or

(B) if the entity is a

"relevant employer"

under the

Workplace Gender

Equality Act, the

entity's most recent

"Gender Equality

Indicators", as

defined in and

published under

that Act.

Recommendation 1.6

Partially

The Board/Nomination Committee/Remuneration Committee (each and

A listed entity should:

as applicable, and in its absence the Board) has not adopted any formal

(a) have and disclose a process

procedures for the review of the performance of the Board, its

committees, individual directors and senior executives. The Board has

for periodically evaluating

however adopted an on-goingself-evaluation process to measure its

the performance of the

performance, which is currently considered to meet the Board's

board, its committees and

obligations sufficiently.

individual directors; and

The review process takes into consideration all of the Board's key areas

(b) disclose for each reporting

of responsibility and accountability and is based on an amalgamation of

period whether a

factors including capability, skill levels, understanding of industry

performance evaluation has

complexities, risks and challenges, and value adding contributions to the

been undertaken in

overall management of the business.

accordance with that process

The review includes; comparing the performance of the Board with the

during or in respect of that

period.

requirements of its charter, examination of the Boards interaction with

management, the nature of information provided to the Board by

management, managements performance in assisting the Board to meet

its objectives and analysis of whether there is a need for existing

Directors to undertake professional development.

A similar review may be conducted for each committee by the Board with

the aim of assessing the performance of each committee and identifying

areas where improvements can be made.

The remuneration committee will oversee the evaluation of the

remuneration of the Company's senior executives. This evaluation is

based on specific criteria.

The Company completes performance evaluations in respect of the

Board, individual directors and committees (if any) for each financial year

in accordance with its policy.

The Board aims to ensure that shareholders are informed of all

information necessary to assess the performance of the directors.

Information is communicated to the shareholders through:

the annual report which is distributed to all shareholders;

the half-yearly report;

the annual general meeting and other meetings to obtain

shareholder approval for Board actions as appropriate; and

continuous disclosure in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1 and

the Company's continuous disclosure policy

Recommendation 1.7

Partially

The Board/Nomination Committee/Remuneration Committee (each and

A listed entity should:

as applicable, and in its absence the Board) conducts an annual review of

(a)

have and disclose a process

the performance of the Board, its committees, individual directors and

senior executives.

for evaluating the

The remuneration committee will oversee the evaluation of the

performance of its senior

executives at least once

remuneration of the Company's senior executives. This evaluation is

every reporting period; and

based on specific criteria.

(b) disclose for each reporting

A performance evaluation of senior executives was undertaken during

period whether a

the reporting period.

performance evaluation has

been undertaken in

accordance with that process

during or in respect of that

period.

PRINCIPLE 2: STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO BE EFFECTIVE AND ADD VALUE

Recommendation 2.1

No

The Board has adopted a Nomination Committee Charter, however

The board of a listed entity should:

having regard to the number of members currently comprising the

(a)

have a nomination

Company's Board and the stage of the Company's development, the

Board does not consider it appropriate to delegate these responsibilities

committee which:

to a separate Nomination Committee.

(1) has at least three

The Board believes that no efficiencies or other benefits would be gained

members, a majority of

by establishing a separate Nomination Committee.

whom are independent

These arrangements will be reviewed periodically by the Board to ensure

directors; and

(2) is chaired by an

that they continue to be appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

Recommendations of candidates for new directors are made by the

independent director,

and disclose:

directors for consideration by the Board as a whole. If it is necessary to

appoint a new director to fill a vacancy on the Board or to complement

(3) the charter of the

the existing Board, a wide potential base of possible candidates is

considered. If a candidate is recommended by a director, the Board

committee;

assesses that proposed new director against a range of criteria including

(4) the members of the

background, experience, professional skills, personal qualities, the

committee; and

potential for the candidate's skills to augment the existing Board and the

(5) as at the end of each

candidate's availability to commit to the Board's activities. If these

criteria are met and the Board appoints the candidate as a director, that

reporting period, the

director must retire at the next following Annual General Meeting of

number of times the

Shareholders and will be eligible for election by shareholders at that

committee met

Annual General Meeting.

throughout the period

and the individual

As the Company grows and develops, it will review the merits of

attendances of the

establishing a formal Nomination Committee. Until then the Board

members at those

carries out the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to the

meetings; or

Nomination Committee under the written terms of reference for the

  1. if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

Recommendation 2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

Recommendation 2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

  1. the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors;
  2. if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the

committee.

Yes

The Board seeks a mix

of skills suitable for a confectionary based

company. A summary of the key board skills matrix is set out below.

Further details regarding the skills and experience of each Director are

included in the Directors' Report of the Company's Annual Report.

The current Board members represent

individuals that have extensive

business and industry experience as well as professionals that bring to the

Board their specific skills in order for the company to achieve its strategic,

operational and compliance objectives. Their suitability to the

directorship

has been determined primarily on the basis of their ability

to deliver outcomes in accordance with the company's short and longer

term objectives and therefore deliver value to shareholders.

Director

Capital

Confectionary

Finance

Listed

Skills

Markets

business

Accounting

Company

Sean

Taylor

Mark

Schuessler

Nicholas

Bolton

John

Patton

Scott

Hobbs

Yes

Name

Position

Independent

Length of

Service

Executive

Appointed 8

Sean Taylor

Yes

December

Chairman

2021

Mark

Managing

No

Appointed 5

Schuessler

Director

January 2018

Nicholas

Non-Executive

No

Appointed 30

Director

November

Bolton

2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yowie Group Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
