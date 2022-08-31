Yowie : Corporate Governance Statement 2022

ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations
ASX Corporate Governance
Complies
Explanation
Principles and Recommendations
(4th Edition)
PRINCIPLE 1: LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
Recommendation 1.1
A listed entity should have anddisclose a board charter setting out:
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and
those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.
Recommendation 1.2
A listed entity should:
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or senior executive or putting someone forward for election as a director; and
provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.
Yes
The company had adopted a Board Charter.
The Company has disclosed the respective roles and responsibilities of its
Board and management, and the functions reserved by the Board and
those delegated to senior management, in the Company's Board Charter.
A copy of the Board Charter is available in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website.
Yes
The Company undertakes a number of checks before appointing a person
or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election as a
Director or Senior Executive and provides material information to
shareholders about a candidate for election or re-election.
The Board of Directors ensures that appropriate checks and references are taken for new Directors and key executives, and that effective induction and education procedures exist for new Board appointees and key executives. These include checks as to the person's character, experience and education.
Information provided to security holders in a Notice of Meeting or disclosure document (where applicable) includes: biographical details and the skills the candidates bring to the Board; details of any other material directorships currently held by the candidate; in the case of a candidate standing for election as a Director for the first time, any material adverse information revealed by the checks that the Company has performed about the Director, details of any interest, position, association or relationship that might influence, or reasonably beperceived to influence, in a material respect his or her capacity to bring an independent judgement to bear on issues before the Board and to act in the best interests of the Company and its security holders generally, and if the Board considers that the candidate will, if elected, qualify as an independent Director, a statement to that effect; in the case of a candidate standing forre-electionas a Director, the term of officecurrently served by the Director and if the Board considers the Director to be an independent Director, a statement to that effect and a statement by the Board as to whether or not it supports the election or re-election of the candidate.
A candidate for appointment or election as a Non-Executive Director must provide the Board with the information above and a consent for the Company to conduct any background or other checks the Company would ordinarily conduct. The candidate must also provide details of his or her other commitments and an indication of time involved, and specifically acknowledge to the Company that he or she will havesufficient time to fulfil his or her responsibilities as a Director.
Recommendation 1.3
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
Recommendation 1.4
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
Recommendation 1.5
A listed entity should:
have and disclose a diversity policy;
through its board or a committee of the board set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board, senior executives and workforce generally; and
Yes
The Company has a procedure of obtaining a written agreement with
each Director and senior executive setting out their terms of
appointment. These agreements take the form of letters of appointment
for all Directors and additional service contracts in the case of Executive
Directors or other senior executives.
For each Non-Executive Director, the letter of appointment generally sets
out the following: the terms of appointment; the time commitment
envisaged, including any expectations regarding involvement with
committee work and any other special duties attaching to the positions;
remuneration, including superannuation entitlements; the requirement
to disclose Directors' interests and any matters that may affect Directors'
independence; the requirement to comply with key corporate policies,
including the Company's Corporate Code of Conduct, and its Securities
Trading Policy; the Company's policy on when Directors may seek
independent professional advice at the expense of the Company (which
is generally whenever Directors, especially Non-Executive Directors,
judge such advice necessary for them to discharge their responsibilities
as Directors); indemnity and insurance arrangements; ongoing rights of
access to corporate information; and ongoing confidentiality obligations.
In the case of Executive Directors or other senior executives, the
agreements generally set out the information above (to the extent
applicable), as well as: descriptions of their positions, duties and
responsibilities; the persons or bodies to whom they report; the
circumstances in which their services may be terminated; and any
entitlements on termination.
The Company is required under the ASX Listing Rules to disclose the
material terms of any employment, service or consultancy agreement it
or a subsidiary enters into with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (or
equivalent), any of its Directors, and any other person or entity who is a
related party of its CEO or any of its Directors. It is also required to
disclose any material variation to such an agreement.
Yes
The Company Secretary of the Company is accountable directly to the
Board, through the Chairperson, on all matters to do with the proper
functioning of the Board. The Company Secretary plays an important role
in supporting the effectiveness of the Board and its Committees.
The role of the Company Secretary includes advising the Board and its
Committees on governance matters; monitoring that Board and
Committee policies and procedures are followed; co-ordinating the
timely completion and despatch of Board and Committee papers;
ensuring that the business at Board and Committee meetings is
accurately captured in the minutes; and helping to organise and facilitate
the induction and professional development of Directors.
Each Director is able to communicate directly with the Company
Secretary and vice versa. The decision to appoint or remove a Company
Secretary is made or approved by the Board.
Partially
The Company' workforce, including employees, contractors,
management and the Board, is made up of individuals with diverse skills,
values, backgrounds and experiences that bring to the Company the skills
and expertise that are required for the Company to enhance its
performance. The Company values diversity and recognises the benefit
it can bring in achieving the Company's goals. To this end, the Company
has a Diversity Policy Charter that reflects its commitments and
objectives, and includes requirements for the Board to annually review
performance against these objectives, as part of its annual performance
assessment.
The Company has established a Diversity Policy. A copy of the Diversity
Policy is available in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's
(c) disclose in relation to each
website.
reporting period:
Due to the current size and composition of the organisation, the Board
(1) the measurable
does not consider it appropriate to provide measurable objectives in
objectives set for that
relation to gender. The Company is committed to ensuring that the
period to achieve gender
appropriate mix of skills, experience, expertise and diversity are
diversity;
considered when employing staff at all levels of the organisation, and
(2) the entity's progress
when making new senior executive and Board appointments, and is
satisfied that the composition of employees, senior executives
and
towards achieving those
members is appropriate considering its size and environment.
The
objectives; and
Company has the objective to improve the current ratio of women to
(3) either:
men with its proposed staff recruitment as soon as the scale of its
(A) the respective
operations allows so.
At the date of this report the Company has 12 full-time and part time
proportions of men
and women on the
employees, 4 of which are female. No women are currently represented
board, in senior
on the Board.
executive positions
and across the
whole workforce
(including how the
entity has defined
"senior executive"
for these purposes);
or
(B) if the entity is a
"relevant employer"
under the
Workplace Gender
Equality Act, the
entity's most recent
"Gender Equality
Indicators", as
defined in and
published under
that Act.
Recommendation 1.6
Partially
The Board/Nomination Committee/Remuneration Committee (each and
A listed entity should:
as applicable, and in its absence the Board) has not adopted any formal
(a) have and disclose a process
procedures for the review of the performance of the Board, its
committees, individual directors and senior executives. The Board has
for periodically evaluating
however adopted an on-goingself-evaluation process to measure its
the performance of the
performance, which is currently considered to meet the Board's
board, its committees and
obligations sufficiently.
individual directors; and
The review process takes into consideration all of the Board's key areas
(b) disclose for each reporting
of responsibility and accountability and is based on an amalgamation of
period whether a
factors including capability, skill levels, understanding of industry
performance evaluation has
complexities, risks and challenges, and value adding contributions to the
been undertaken in
overall management of the business.
accordance with that process
The review includes; comparing the performance of the Board with the
during or in respect of that
period.
requirements of its charter, examination of the Boards interaction with
management, the nature of information provided to the Board by
management, managements performance in assisting the Board to meet
its objectives and analysis of whether there is a need for existing
Directors to undertake professional development.
A similar review may be conducted for each committee by the Board with
the aim of assessing the performance of each committee and identifying
areas where improvements can be made.
The remuneration committee will oversee the evaluation of the
remuneration of the Company's senior executives. This evaluation is
based on specific criteria.
The Company completes performance evaluations in respect of the
Board, individual directors and committees (if any) for each financial year
in accordance with its policy.
The Board aims to ensure that shareholders are informed of all
information necessary to assess the performance of the directors.
Information is communicated to the shareholders through:
• the annual report which is distributed to all shareholders;
• the half-yearly report;
• the annual general meeting and other meetings to obtain
shareholder approval for Board actions as appropriate; and
• continuous disclosure in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1 and
the Company's continuous disclosure policy
Recommendation 1.7
Partially
The Board/Nomination Committee/Remuneration Committee (each and
A listed entity should:
as applicable, and in its absence the Board) conducts an annual review of
(a)
have and disclose a process
the performance of the Board, its committees, individual directors and
senior executives.
for evaluating the
The remuneration committee will oversee the evaluation of the
performance of its senior
executives at least once
remuneration of the Company's senior executives. This evaluation is
every reporting period; and
based on specific criteria.
(b) disclose for each reporting
A performance evaluation of senior executives was undertaken during
period whether a
the reporting period.
performance evaluation has
been undertaken in
accordance with that process
during or in respect of that
period.
PRINCIPLE 2: STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO BE EFFECTIVE AND ADD VALUE
Recommendation 2.1
No
The Board has adopted a Nomination Committee Charter, however
The board of a listed entity should:
having regard to the number of members currently comprising the
(a)
have a nomination
Company's Board and the stage of the Company's development, the
Board does not consider it appropriate to delegate these responsibilities
committee which:
to a separate Nomination Committee.
(1) has at least three
The Board believes that no efficiencies or other benefits would be gained
members, a majority of
by establishing a separate Nomination Committee.
whom are independent
These arrangements will be reviewed periodically by the Board to ensure
directors; and
(2) is chaired by an
that they continue to be appropriate to the Company's circumstances.
Recommendations of candidates for new directors are made by the
independent director,
and disclose:
directors for consideration by the Board as a whole. If it is necessary to
appoint a new director to fill a vacancy on the Board or to complement
(3) the charter of the
the existing Board, a wide potential base of possible candidates is
considered. If a candidate is recommended by a director, the Board
committee;
assesses that proposed new director against a range of criteria including
(4) the members of the
background, experience, professional skills, personal qualities, the
committee; and
potential for the candidate's skills to augment the existing Board and the
(5) as at the end of each
candidate's availability to commit to the Board's activities. If these
criteria are met and the Board appoints the candidate as a director, that
reporting period, the
director must retire at the next following Annual General Meeting of
number of times the
Shareholders and will be eligible for election by shareholders at that
committee met
Annual General Meeting.
throughout the period
and the individual
As the Company grows and develops, it will review the merits of
attendances of the
establishing a formal Nomination Committee. Until then the Board
members at those
carries out the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to the
meetings; or
Nomination Committee under the written terms of reference for the
if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.
Recommendation 2.2
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.
Recommendation 2.3
A listed entity should disclose:
the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors;
if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the
committee.
Yes
The Board seeks a mix
of skills suitable for a confectionary based
company. A summary of the key board skills matrix is set out below.
Further details regarding the skills and experience of each Director are
included in the Directors' Report of the Company's Annual Report.
The current Board members represent
individuals that have extensive
business and industry experience as well as professionals that bring to the
Board their specific skills in order for the company to achieve its strategic,
operational and compliance objectives. Their suitability to the
directorship
has been determined primarily on the basis of their ability
to deliver outcomes in accordance with the company's short and longer
term objectives and therefore deliver value to shareholders.
Director
Capital
Confectionary
Finance
Listed
Skills
Markets
business
Accounting
Company
Sean
Taylor
Mark
Schuessler
Nicholas
Bolton
John
Patton
Scott
Hobbs
Yes
Name
Position
Independent
Length of
Service
Executive
Appointed 8
Sean Taylor
Yes
December
Chairman
2021
Mark
Managing
No
Appointed 5
Schuessler
Director
January 2018
Nicholas
Non-Executive
No
Appointed 30
Director
November
Bolton
2020
