  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Yowie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOW   AU000000YOW8

YOWIE GROUP LIMITED

(YOW)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/23
0.0525 AUD   -4.55%
05:57pYOWIE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - YOW
PU
12/16YOWIE : Change in substantial holding from WAM/WAA
PU
12/10Yowie Group Limited Appoints Scott Hobbs as Director
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yowie : Notification regarding unquoted securities - YOW

12/23/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

YOWIE GROUP LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday December 24, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Service Rights

10,800,000

23/12/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

YOWIE GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

98084370669

1.3

ASX issuer code

YOW

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Service Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

23/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

10,800,000

Sean Taylor

Systems Update Pty Ltd

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211105/pdf/452md50z0xhxmn.pdf

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211105/pdf/452md50z0xhxmn.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

3,600,000 vest 8 December 2022

3,600,000 vest 8 December 2023

3,600,000 vest 8 December 2024

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

10,800,000

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yowie Group Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 22:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
