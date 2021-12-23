Yowie : Notification regarding unquoted securities - YOW
Announcement Summary
Entity name
YOWIE GROUP LTD
Date of this announcement
Friday December 24, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Service Rights
10,800,000
23/12/2021
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
YOWIE GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
98084370669
1.3
ASX issuer code
YOW
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
24/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Service Rights
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
23/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
10,800,000
Sean Taylor
Systems Update Pty Ltd
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211105/pdf/452md50z0xhxmn.pdf
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211105/pdf/452md50z0xhxmn.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
3,600,000 vest 8 December 2022
3,600,000 vest 8 December 2023
3,600,000 vest 8 December 2024
Issue details
Number of +securities
10,800,000
