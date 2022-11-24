Advanced search
    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
2510.75 ARS   +0.49%
03:30pArgentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months
RE
11/23Ypf Sociedad Anónima : Investor Presentation Q3 2022
PU
11/11Ypf Sociedad Anónima : Financial Statements 09-30-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Argentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months

11/24/2022 | 03:30pm EST
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy minister Sergio Massa said on Thursday that the government was readying a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bill to send to Congress in the coming months, amid a push to create a major gas export sector in the country.

The bill aims to spur the multi-billion-dollar investments needed to exploit Argentina's massive LNG reserves, as the war in Ukraine spikes global demand.

Companies like state-owned YPF have shown interest in building plants to liquify gas from Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale basin, the world's second largest unconventional gas reserve and the fourth largest shale oil reserve.

Massa told business leaders that he hoped Congress would discuss the LNG bill in coming extended or extraordinary sessions, and that the government would also announce a series of decrees to accompany the bill.

Amid a prolonged financial crisis and a series of market regulations imposed by the center-left government, companies have asked the government to provide certainty that LNG export commitments will be honored once the expensive LNG plants are built.

They have also requested tax and exchange benefits.

In a few years, the development of Vaca Muerta, an area the size of Belgium located in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, could help the country reverse a $5 billion energy deficit and become a net energy exporter, private estimates show.

Last September, President Alberto Fernandez said during a trip to Houston that the law would offer "certainties to investments destined for energy production and fundamentally to the construction of gas liquefaction plants."

Massa on Thursday also said that Argentina's economy, racked by high inflation, is likely next year to grow "much more" than the 2% forecast in the official 2023 budget, on the back of the energy and construction sectors. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.77% 85.01 Delayed Quote.13.38%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.13% 171.8607 Delayed Quote.45.23%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.08% 360.8952 Real-time Quote.106.65%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.25% 165.17 Delayed Quote.60.20%
WTI 0.56% 77.942 Delayed Quote.7.88%
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA 0.49% 2510.75 End-of-day quote.222.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 895 B 17 520 M 17 520 M
Net income 2022 294 B 1 781 M 1 781 M
Net Debt 2022 979 B 5 926 M 5 926 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 988 B 5 977 M 5 977 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 20 317
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
YPF Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 510,75 ARS
Average target price 2 375,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target -5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo Iuliano Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Alejandro Daniel Lew Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Gerardo González Chairman
Norberto Alfredo Bruno Independent Director
Ignacio Perincioli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA222.53%5 991
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION86.60%467 879
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.98%198 787
BP PLC46.17%105 551
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.31%69 680
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION96.28%58 864