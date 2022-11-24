Argentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy minister Sergio
Massa said on Thursday that the government was readying a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) bill to send to Congress in the
coming months, amid a push to create a major gas export sector
in the country.
The bill aims to spur the multi-billion-dollar investments
needed to exploit Argentina's massive LNG reserves, as the war
in Ukraine spikes global demand.
Companies like state-owned YPF have shown interest
in building plants to liquify gas from Argentina's vast Vaca
Muerta shale basin, the world's second largest unconventional
gas reserve and the fourth largest shale oil reserve.
Massa told business leaders that he hoped Congress would
discuss the LNG bill in coming extended or extraordinary
sessions, and that the government would also announce a series
of decrees to accompany the bill.
Amid a prolonged financial crisis and a series of market
regulations imposed by the center-left government, companies
have asked the government to provide certainty that LNG export
commitments will be honored once the expensive LNG plants are
built.
They have also requested tax and exchange benefits.
In a few years, the development of Vaca Muerta, an area the
size of Belgium located in the Patagonian province of Neuquen,
could help the country reverse a $5 billion energy deficit and
become a net energy exporter, private estimates show.
Last September, President Alberto Fernandez said during a
trip to Houston that the law would offer "certainties to
investments destined for energy production and fundamentally to
the construction of gas liquefaction plants."
Massa on Thursday also said that Argentina's economy, racked
by high inflation, is likely next year to grow "much more" than
the 2% forecast in the official 2023 budget, on the back of the
energy and construction sectors.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, Editing by William Maclean)