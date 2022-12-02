Advanced search
    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-30
2749.50 ARS   +1.06%
05:09pArgentina's YPF could raise debt in 2023 to back Vaca Muerta push, source says
RE
11/24Argentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months
RE
11/23Ypf Sociedad Anónima : Investor Presentation Q3 2022
PU
Argentina's YPF could raise debt in 2023 to back Vaca Muerta push, source says

12/02/2022 | 05:09pm EST
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's YPF could make a return to debt markets next year, a company source said on Friday, as the state energy firm looks to spur growth in the country's huge Vaca Muerta shale region.

The potential debt raising would be the first since YPF last year restructured some $2.1 billion of debt with creditors amid a wider squeeze in credit access in Argentina.

YPF leads development of Vaca Muerta, a Belgium-sized formation in Patagonia's Neuquen province, which could in a few years help the country reverse a multi-billion dollar energy deficit and become a net energy exporter, analysts say.

YPF is likely to invest a bit over $5 billion next year, up from $4.1 billion this year, according to the source. There had been expectation investment could near $5.5 billion.

The exact investment figure will be confirmed at a Dec. 15 meeting to decide next year's budget, the source added. The planned investment would require YPF to take on new debt.

"We would need to take on some debt next year," the person told Reuters, adding that the company will need to consider inflation and fuel prices before estimating next year's cashflow.

Earlier this month, YPF posted quarterly profits nearly triple the figure a year earlier on surging prices and more production.

Looking to benefit from gas exports, YPF in September signed a deal with Malaysia's Petronas to advance a new pipeline set to link Vaca Muerta with a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The source said they expect the Petronas project to move forwards once Argentina's Congress backs a new LNG law, which supporters hope will stimulate billions of dollars needed to build expensive new LNG plants.

Congress is expected to vote on the bill in December or January next year.

"The agreement is coming along well," he said. "Once the law is in place, the confidentiality agreement ends and the two parties will meet with the Vaca Muerta gas producers."

Vaca Muerta gas producers are pushing for Argentina - which heavily regulates its energy market - to guarantee by law their capacity to meet LNG export commitments, as well as tax and exchange rate benefits. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.33% 177.0653 Delayed Quote.49.21%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.78% 294.0819 Real-time Quote.80.64%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.23% 168.08 Delayed Quote.62.91%
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA 1.06% 2749.5 End-of-day quote.253.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 741 B 16 348 M 16 348 M
Net income 2022 277 B 1 653 M 1 653 M
Net Debt 2022 979 B 5 839 M 5 839 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 081 B 6 449 M 6 449 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 20 317
Free-Float 49,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 749,50 ARS
Average target price 2 437,50 ARS
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo Iuliano Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Alejandro Daniel Lew Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Gerardo González Chairman
Norberto Alfredo Bruno Independent Director
Ignacio Perincioli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA249.51%6 398
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION81.96%458 531
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD15.00%213 029
BP PLC48.09%107 337
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION87.89%57 088
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.83%55 222