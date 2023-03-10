Argentina's YPF plans to double oil production in five years

BUENOS AIRES, March 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's state oil company YPF will double oil output and pump up natural gas by 30% in the next five years, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday, in one of the few bright spots for the country's sputtering economy.

This year, YPF sees its oil production growing by 8% while natural gas output is expected to grow 3%, said CFO Alejandro Lew during an event in New York to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We still feel very conformable with our achievement," said Lew, adding that YPF is "in a good position to continue the acceleration of the monetization of Vaca Muerta resources."

Vaca Muerta is Argentina's massive shale formation, responsible for much of the expected uptick in oil and gas output.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa joined the event by video call and said the government will propose a dividend distribution policy for YPF during its next shareholder meeting in April. A company executive previously said the firm is considering at least a modest dividend payout.

YPF also wants to explore partnerships to exploit reserves in the southern Palermo Aike formation, according to company chairman Pablo Gonzalez.

The state-run company estimates that the formation holds 6.6 million barrels.

YPF posted on Thursday a 69% jump in fourth-quarter net profit, due in large part to high prices and the growth in production. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Alistair Bell)