Argentina's YPF plans to double oil production in five years

BUENOS AIRES, March 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's state oil
company YPF will double oil output and pump up natural
gas by 30% in the next five years, the company's chief financial
officer said on Friday, in one of the few bright spots for the
country's sputtering economy.
This year, YPF sees its oil production growing by 8% while
natural gas output is expected to grow 3%, said CFO Alejandro
Lew during an event in New York to celebrate the company's 30th
anniversary of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"We still feel very conformable with our achievement," said
Lew, adding that YPF is "in a good position to continue the
acceleration of the monetization of Vaca Muerta resources."
Vaca Muerta is Argentina's massive shale formation,
responsible for much of the expected uptick in oil and gas
output.
Economy Minister Sergio Massa joined the event by video call
and said the government will propose a dividend distribution
policy for YPF during its next shareholder meeting in April. A
company executive previously said the firm is considering at
least a modest dividend payout.
YPF also wants to explore partnerships to exploit reserves
in the southern Palermo Aike formation, according to company
chairman Pablo Gonzalez.
The state-run company estimates that the formation holds
6.6 million barrels.
YPF posted on Thursday a 69% jump in fourth-quarter net
profit, due in large part to high prices and the growth in
production.
