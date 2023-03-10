Advanced search
    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
4518.55 ARS   -1.22%
02:36pArgentina to propose dividend plan for YPF, says economy minister
RE
03:54aYpf Sociedad Anónima : Financial Tables Q4 2022
PU
03/09Ypf Sociedad Anónima : 4Q22 Earnings Webcast Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argentina's YPF plans to double oil production in five years

03/10/2023 | 05:04pm EST
BUENOS AIRES, March 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's state oil company YPF will double oil output and pump up natural gas by 30% in the next five years, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday, in one of the few bright spots for the country's sputtering economy.

This year, YPF sees its oil production growing by 8% while natural gas output is expected to grow 3%, said CFO Alejandro Lew during an event in New York to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We still feel very conformable with our achievement," said Lew, adding that YPF is "in a good position to continue the acceleration of the monetization of Vaca Muerta resources."

Vaca Muerta is Argentina's massive shale formation, responsible for much of the expected uptick in oil and gas output.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa joined the event by video call and said the government will propose a dividend distribution policy for YPF during its next shareholder meeting in April. A company executive previously said the firm is considering at least a modest dividend payout.

YPF also wants to explore partnerships to exploit reserves in the southern Palermo Aike formation, according to company chairman Pablo Gonzalez.

The state-run company estimates that the formation holds 6.6 million barrels.

YPF posted on Thursday a 69% jump in fourth-quarter net profit, due in large part to high prices and the growth in production. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.46% 82.68 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.72% 213.5788 Delayed Quote.11.50%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.57% 118.6066 Real-time Quote.-41.30%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.19% 200.73 Delayed Quote.13.14%
WTI 1.54% 76.695 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA -1.22% 4518.55 End-of-day quote.43.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 389 B 16 885 M 16 885 M
Net income 2022 370 B 1 844 M 1 844 M
Net Debt 2022 1 090 B 5 429 M 5 429 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 777 B 8 854 M 8 854 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 20 317
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
YPF Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4 518,55 ARS
Average target price 5 282,50 ARS
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo Iuliano Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Alejandro Daniel Lew Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Gerardo González Chairman
Norberto Alfredo Bruno Independent Director
Ignacio Perincioli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA43.57%8 870
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.29%444 267
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.38%182 692
BP PLC17.29%118 827
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION21.49%86 984
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.30%57 199