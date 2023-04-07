Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. YPF Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
4676.05 ARS   +0.87%
12:54pArgentina's YPF reaches $300 mln deal related to U.S. environmental case
RE
06:05aYpf Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A. ("ByMA") - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Ypf Sociedad Anónima : Proposal of the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argentina's YPF reaches $300 mln deal related to U.S. environmental case

04/07/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, April 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's state oil company YPF has agreed to pay nearly $300 million to the creditors of one of its now-bankrupt subsidiaries after they sued the company in relation to a historical U.S. environmental case, it said.

The case against Maxus Energy Corporation, which YPF acquired in the 1990s, dates back to 2005, when the state of New Jersey successfully sued the subsidiary for the contamination of the Passaic River decades earlier.

In 2016, Maxus Energy Corporation filed for chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. YPF said its former subsidiary had met its obligations until then, without specifying if these were financial or environmental.

In 2018, the liquidation trust that was created to help settle Maxus Energy Corporation's debts sued YPF for $14 billion over the New Jersey case, alongside Spanish oil company Repsol , which it included as YPF's majority owner between 1999 and 2012.

Under the conciliation agreement reached this week, the Maxus Liquidation Trust agreed to drop the claims it had filed against both YPF and co-defendant Spanish oil company Repsol, the statement issued by YPF said.

In turn, YPF and Repsol agreed to pay the trust $287.5 million each, without admitting any responsibility.

Madrid-based Repsol did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on a public holiday in Spain. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.13% 84.73 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.07% 230.4505 Delayed Quote.21.73%
REPSOL S.A. 0.04% 14.06 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.01% 211.21 Delayed Quote.19.51%
WTI -0.05% 80.431 Delayed Quote.0.00%
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA 0.87% 4676.05 End-of-day quote.48.57%
All news about YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
12:54pArgentina's YPF reaches $300 mln deal related to U.S. environmental case
RE
06:05aYpf Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A. ("ByMA") - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Ypf Sociedad Anónima : Proposal of the Board of Directors
PU
03/31Ypf Sociedad Anónima : 6K- Shareholders Meeting
PU
03/31Ypf Sociedad Anónima : Investor Presentation Q4 2022
PU
03/30Ypf Sociedad Anónima : ANÓNIMA - Form 6-K
PU
03/30Ypf Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
03/16Tranche Update on YPF Sociedad Anónima's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 2016.
CI
03/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts YPF Sociedad Anonima Price Target to $6.50 From $5.80, Maintains ..
MT
03/10Argentina's YPF plans to double oil production in five years
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 651 B 17 282 M 17 282 M
Net income 2023 264 B 1 251 M 1 251 M
Net Debt 2023 1 278 B 6 050 M 6 050 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,28x
Yield 2023 0,32%
Capitalization 1 839 B 8 707 M 8 707 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 20 317
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
YPF Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4 676,05 ARS
Average target price 6 066,67 ARS
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo Iuliano Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Alejandro Daniel Lew Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Gerardo González Chairman
Norberto Alfredo Bruno Independent Director
Ignacio Perincioli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA48.57%8 707
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.07%468 367
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-8.08%181 652
BP PLC12.00%117 317
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION25.20%95 272
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.02%56 828
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer