Argentina's YPF reaches $300 mln deal related to U.S. environmental case

BUENOS AIRES, April 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's state oil
company YPF has agreed to pay nearly $300 million to the
creditors of one of its now-bankrupt subsidiaries after they
sued the company in relation to a historical U.S. environmental
case, it said.
The case against Maxus Energy Corporation, which YPF
acquired in the 1990s, dates back to 2005, when the
state of New Jersey successfully sued the subsidiary for the
contamination of the Passaic River decades earlier.
In 2016, Maxus Energy Corporation filed for chapter 11
protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. YPF said
its former subsidiary had met its obligations until then,
without specifying if these were financial or environmental.
In 2018, the liquidation trust that was created to help
settle Maxus Energy Corporation's debts sued YPF for $14 billion
over the New Jersey case, alongside Spanish oil company Repsol
, which it included as YPF's majority owner between 1999
and 2012.
Under the conciliation agreement reached this week, the
Maxus Liquidation Trust agreed to drop the claims it had filed
against both YPF and co-defendant Spanish oil company Repsol,
the statement issued by YPF said.
In turn, YPF and Repsol agreed to pay the trust $287.5
million each, without admitting any responsibility.
Madrid-based Repsol did not immediately respond to a request
for further comment on a public holiday in Spain.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Stefanie
Eschenbacher; editing by Jan Harvey)