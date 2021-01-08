YPF Sociedad Anónima : 08-01-2021 SEC - Announcement of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation

TRANSLATION

Buenos Aires, January 8, 2021

To the

COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES

MERCADO ABIERTO ELECTRÓNICO S.A.

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

Re.: Relevant Information- Announcement of

Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation - Call

Notice of the General Extraordinary Holders' Meeting.

Dear Sirs:

The purpose of this letter is to comply with the requirements set forth in article 2, Chapter I, Title XII of the Comisión Nacional de Valores Rules (T.O. 2013, as amended and complemented).

In order to inform that on January 8 2021 YPF S.A. ("YPF") has filed with the Comisión Nacional de Valores and the Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A. a pricing supplement (the "Pricing Supplement") by means of which YPF offers, subject to the terms and conditions established in such Pricing Supplement, (i) the export-backed notes class XVI denominated and payable in US Dollars at a 8.500% fixed rate due 2026 for a nominal value of a minimum of US$ 500.000.000 (or up to the maximum issuance amount) (the "Class XVI Notes"); (ii) the class XVI notes denominated and payable in US Dollars at a 8.500% fixed rate due 2029 for a nominal value of a minimum of US$ 500.000.000 (or up to the maximum issuance amount) (the "Class XVII Notes"); and (ii) the class XVIII notes denominated and payable in US Dollars at a 7.000% fixed rate due 2033 for a nominal value of a minimum of US$ 500.000.000 (or up to the maximum issuance amount) (the "Class XVII Notes" and, together with the Class XVI Notes and the Class XVII Notes, the "New Notes"), and cash, where applicable, to be issued in exchange of its (i) class XLVII notes due 2021 (the "Class XLVII Notes"); (ii) class XXVIII notes due 2024 (the "Class XXVIII Notes"); (iii) class XIII notes due march 2025 (the "Class XIII Notes"); (iv) class XXXIX notes due July 2025 (the "Class XXXIX Notes"); (v) class LIII notes due 2027 (the "Class LIII Notes"); (vi) class I under the frequent issuer regime due 2029 (the "Class I Notes"); and (vii) the class LIV notes due 2047 (the "Class LIV Notes" and together, the "Existing Notes").

Additionally, as part of the offer of the New Notes, YPF is also soliciting potential investors to choose to integrate the New Notes in kind according to the terms set forth in the Pricing Supplement and to grant its consent to certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Existing Notes (the "Offer and Consent Solicitation").

Attached is the press release by means of which the launch of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation was informed.

The public offer of the New Notes described in this Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum is included in the authorization granted by the CNV to the Company to act under the Frequent Issuer Regime, in accordance with Section VIII, Chapter V, Title II of the Rules of the CNV, except that the increase of the amount of New Notes to be issued under the Frequent Issuer Regime has been requested to the CNV and is expected to be approved on or prior to the Settlement Date. The frequent issuer prospectus dated April 3, 2020, the Pricing Supplement and the subscription notice, both dated January 7, 2021 are published on the Comisión Nacional de Valores website www.cnv.gov.ar under the item "Empresas (entidades con oferta pública)" and on the Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A. electronic bulletin and on YPF's website http://www.ypf.com.