Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  YPF Sociedad Anónima    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

YPF Sociedad Anónima : 08-01-2021 SEC - Announcement of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation

01/08/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of January, 2021

Commission File Number: 001-12102

YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Macacha Güemes 515

C1106BKK Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes

No

YPF Sociedad Anónima

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM

  • Translation of letter to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange dated January 8, 2021.

TRANSLATION

Buenos Aires, January 8, 2021

To the

COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES

MERCADO ABIERTO ELECTRÓNICO S.A.

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

Re.: Relevant Information- Announcement of

Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation - Call

Notice of the General Extraordinary Holders' Meeting.

Dear Sirs:

The purpose of this letter is to comply with the requirements set forth in article 2, Chapter I, Title XII of the Comisión Nacional de Valores Rules (T.O. 2013, as amended and complemented).

In order to inform that on January 8 2021 YPF S.A. ("YPF") has filed with the Comisión Nacional de Valores and the Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A. a pricing supplement (the "Pricing Supplement") by means of which YPF offers, subject to the terms and conditions established in such Pricing Supplement, (i) the export-backed notes class XVI denominated and payable in US Dollars at a 8.500% fixed rate due 2026 for a nominal value of a minimum of US$ 500.000.000 (or up to the maximum issuance amount) (the "Class XVI Notes"); (ii) the class XVI notes denominated and payable in US Dollars at a 8.500% fixed rate due 2029 for a nominal value of a minimum of US$ 500.000.000 (or up to the maximum issuance amount) (the "Class XVII Notes"); and (ii) the class XVIII notes denominated and payable in US Dollars at a 7.000% fixed rate due 2033 for a nominal value of a minimum of US$ 500.000.000 (or up to the maximum issuance amount) (the "Class XVII Notes" and, together with the Class XVI Notes and the Class XVII Notes, the "New Notes"), and cash, where applicable, to be issued in exchange of its (i) class XLVII notes due 2021 (the "Class XLVII Notes"); (ii) class XXVIII notes due 2024 (the "Class XXVIII Notes"); (iii) class XIII notes due march 2025 (the "Class XIII Notes"); (iv) class XXXIX notes due July 2025 (the "Class XXXIX Notes"); (v) class LIII notes due 2027 (the "Class LIII Notes"); (vi) class I under the frequent issuer regime due 2029 (the "Class I Notes"); and (vii) the class LIV notes due 2047 (the "Class LIV Notes" and together, the "Existing Notes").

Additionally, as part of the offer of the New Notes, YPF is also soliciting potential investors to choose to integrate the New Notes in kind according to the terms set forth in the Pricing Supplement and to grant its consent to certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Existing Notes (the "Offer and Consent Solicitation").

Attached is the press release by means of which the launch of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation was informed.

The public offer of the New Notes described in this Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum is included in the authorization granted by the CNV to the Company to act under the Frequent Issuer Regime, in accordance with Section VIII, Chapter V, Title II of the Rules of the CNV, except that the increase of the amount of New Notes to be issued under the Frequent Issuer Regime has been requested to the CNV and is expected to be approved on or prior to the Settlement Date. The frequent issuer prospectus dated April 3, 2020, the Pricing Supplement and the subscription notice, both dated January 7, 2021 are published on the Comisión Nacional de Valores website www.cnv.gov.ar under the item "Empresas (entidades con oferta pública)" and on the Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A. electronic bulletin and on YPF's website http://www.ypf.com.

Additionally, pursuant to the General Resolution No. 622/2013, as amended, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores, the Argentine Securities Commission, we attach the call notice to the holders' meeting of the Existing Notes, to be held on (i) January 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 6:30 (EST) for the Holders of XLVII Notes; (ii) January 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 7:00 (EST) for the Holders of Class XXVIII Notes; (iii) January 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 7:30 (EST) for the Holders of Class XIII Notes; (iv) January 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 8:00 (EST) for the Holders of Class XXXIX Notes; (v) January 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 8:30 (EST) for the Holders of Class LIII Notes; (vi) January 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 9:00 (EST) for the Holders of Class I Notes; and

  1. January 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 9:30 (EST) for the Holders of Class LIV Notes. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Pricing Supplement. Yours faithfully,

Santiago Wesenack

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 22:45:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
05:46pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 08-01-2021 SEC - Announcement of Exchange Offers and Cons..
PU
2020YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 17-12-2020 SEC Agreements with related parties - YPF EE
PU
2020YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 17-12-2020 SEC Changes in the composition of the Board of..
PU
2020YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 16-12-2020 SEC Transaction with related parties – P..
PU
2020YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 03-12-2020 SEC - Admission to the Extended Moratorium Law..
PU
2020UBS Downgrades YPF Sociedad Anonima to Sell From Neutral
MT
2020YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 30-11-2020 SEC Acquisition of Shares by the Company
PU
2020YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 20-11-2020 SEC Acquisition of Shares by the Company
PU
2020YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Financial Statements 09-30-2020
PU
2020YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 10-11-2020 SECAcquisition of Shares by the Company
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 754 B 8 855 M 8 855 M
Net income 2020 -126 433 M -1 485 M -1 485 M
Net Debt 2020 588 B 6 910 M 6 910 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 284 B 3 342 M 3 341 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 20 317
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
YPF Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 903,00 ARS
Last Close Price 723,20 ARS
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sergio Pablo Antonio Affronti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guillermo Emilio Nielsen Independent Chairman
Carlos Alberto Alfonsi Executive VP-Operations & Transformations
Alejandro Lew Chief Financial Officer
Sergio Fernández Díaz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA-0.55%3 346
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.07%190 101
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.74%165 218
BP PLC15.78%80 822
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.90%73 025
NESTE OYJ8.49%60 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ