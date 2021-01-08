YPF Sociedad Anónima : 08-01-2021 SEC - Announcement of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of January, 2021
Commission File Number: 001-12102
YPF Sociedad Anónima
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Macacha Güemes 515
C1106BKK Buenos Aires, Argentina
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:
Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):
Yes ☐ No ☒
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
YPF Sociedad Anónima
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ITEM
-
Translation of letter to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange dated January 8, 2021.
TRANSLATION
Buenos Aires, January 8, 2021
To the
COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES
MERCADO ABIERTO ELECTRÓNICO S.A.
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.
Re.: Relevant Information- Announcement of
Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation - Call
Notice of the General Extraordinary Holders' Meeting.
Dear Sirs:
The purpose of this letter is to comply with the requirements set forth in article 2, Chapter I, Title XII of the Comisión Nacional de Valores Rules (T.O. 2013, as amended and complemented).
In order to inform that on January 8 2021 YPF S.A. ("YPF") has filed with the Comisión Nacional de Valores and the Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A. a pricing supplement (the "Pricing Supplement") by means of which YPF offers, subject to the terms and conditions established in such Pricing Supplement, (i) the export-backed notes class XVI denominated and payable in US Dollars at a 8.500% fixed rate due 2026 for a nominal value of a minimum of US$ 500.000.000 (or up to the maximum issuance amount) (the "Class XVI Notes"); (ii) the class XVI notes denominated and payable in US Dollars at a 8.500% fixed rate due 2029 for a nominal value of a minimum of US$ 500.000.000 (or up to the maximum issuance amount) (the "Class XVII Notes"); and (ii) the class XVIII notes denominated and payable in US Dollars at a 7.000% fixed rate due 2033 for a nominal value of a minimum of US$ 500.000.000 (or up to the maximum issuance amount) (the "Class XVII Notes" and, together with the Class XVI Notes and the Class XVII Notes, the "New Notes"), and cash, where applicable, to be issued in exchange of its (i) class XLVII notes due 2021 (the "Class XLVII Notes"); (ii) class XXVIII notes due 2024 (the "Class XXVIII Notes"); (iii) class XIII notes due march 2025 (the "Class XIII Notes"); (iv) class XXXIX notes due July 2025 (the "Class XXXIX Notes"); (v) class LIII notes due 2027 (the "Class LIII Notes"); (vi) class I under the frequent issuer regime due 2029 (the "Class I Notes"); and (vii) the class LIV notes due 2047 (the "Class LIV Notes" and together, the "Existing Notes").
Additionally, as part of the offer of the New Notes, YPF is also soliciting potential investors to choose to integrate the New Notes in kind according to the terms set forth in the Pricing Supplement and to grant its consent to certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Existing Notes (the "Offer and Consent Solicitation").
Attached is the press release by means of which the launch of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation was informed.
The public offer of the New Notes described in this Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum is included in the authorization granted by the CNV to the Company to act under the Frequent Issuer Regime, in accordance with Section VIII, Chapter V, Title II of the Rules of the CNV, except that the increase of the amount of New Notes to be issued under the Frequent Issuer Regime has been requested to the CNV and is expected to be approved on or prior to the Settlement Date. The frequent issuer prospectus dated April 3, 2020, the Pricing Supplement and the subscription notice, both dated January 7, 2021 are published on the Comisión Nacional de Valores website www.cnv.gov.ar under the item "Empresas (entidades con oferta pública)" and on the Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A. electronic bulletin and on YPF's website http://www.ypf.com.
Additionally, pursuant to the General Resolution No. 622/2013, as amended, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores, the Argentine Securities Commission, we attach the call notice to the holders' meeting of the Existing Notes, to be held on (i) January 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 6:30 (EST) for the Holders of XLVII Notes; (ii) January 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 7:00 (EST) for the Holders of Class XXVIII Notes; (iii) January 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 7:30 (EST) for the Holders of Class XIII Notes; (iv) January 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 8:00 (EST) for the Holders of Class XXXIX Notes; (v) January 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 8:30 (EST) for the Holders of Class LIII Notes; (vi) January 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 9:00 (EST) for the Holders of Class I Notes; and
-
January 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. (Buenos Aires time) and 9:30 (EST) for the Holders of Class LIV Notes. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Pricing Supplement. Yours faithfully,
Santiago Wesenack
Market Relations Officer
YPF S.A.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
YPF SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 22:45:01 UTC