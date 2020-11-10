Log in
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 11/09
608.75 ARS   +9.61%
YPF Sociedad Anónima : 10-11-2020 Changes in the Board of Directors

11/10/2020 | 05:49pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of November, 2020

Commission File Number: 001-12102

YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Macacha Güemes 515

C1106BKK Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes

No

YPF Sociedad Anónima

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM

1 Translation of letter to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange dated November 10, 2020.

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, November 10, 2020.

To the

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange)

Re: Changes in the composition of

YPF S.A.'s Board of Directors

Dear Sirs:

The purpose of this letter is to comply with the requirements of article 23, section 8, Chapter VI of the ByMA Listing Regulations, in order to inform you of the changes to the composition of YPF S.A.'s Board of Directors.

In that regard, we inform you that at its meeting held on November 10, 2020 the Company's Board of Directors considered and decided to accept the resignations of Messrs. Néstor Javier David and Gerónimo Miranda Cid, as Director and Alternate Director for Class D shares, respectively, strictly for personal reasons.

According to the provisions set forth in article 258 of the Ley General de Sociedades 19,550 and article 13 of YPF's bylaws -Vacancies-, the members of the Supervisory Committee for Class D shares appointed Ms. María de los Ángeles Roveda as Director for Class D shares, by virtue of the above mentioned vacancy, until the election of directors by the Shareholders' Meeting.

Yours faithfully,

Santiago Wesenack

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

YPF Sociedad Anónima

Date: November 10, 2020

By:

/s/ Santiago Wesenack

Name:

Santiago Wesenack

Title:

Market Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 22:48:01 UTC
