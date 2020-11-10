YPF Sociedad Anónima : 10-11-2020 Changes in the Board of Directors

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the month of November, 2020 Commission File Number: 001-12102 YPF Sociedad Anónima (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Macacha Güemes 515 C1106BKK Buenos Aires, Argentina (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): Yes ☐ No ☒

YPF Sociedad Anónima TABLE OF CONTENTS ITEM 1 Translation of letter to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange dated November 10, 2020.

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, November 10, 2020. To the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange) Re: Changes in the composition of YPF S.A.'s Board of Directors Dear Sirs: The purpose of this letter is to comply with the requirements of article 23, section 8, Chapter VI of the ByMA Listing Regulations, in order to inform you of the changes to the composition of YPF S.A.'s Board of Directors. In that regard, we inform you that at its meeting held on November 10, 2020 the Company's Board of Directors considered and decided to accept the resignations of Messrs. Néstor Javier David and Gerónimo Miranda Cid, as Director and Alternate Director for Class D shares, respectively, strictly for personal reasons. According to the provisions set forth in article 258 of the Ley General de Sociedades 19,550 and article 13 of YPF's bylaws -Vacancies-, the members of the Supervisory Committee for Class D shares appointed Ms. María de los Ángeles Roveda as Director for Class D shares, by virtue of the above mentioned vacancy, until the election of directors by the Shareholders' Meeting. Yours faithfully, Santiago Wesenack Market Relations Officer YPF S.A.

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. YPF Sociedad Anónima Date: November 10, 2020 By: /s/ Santiago Wesenack Name: Santiago Wesenack Title: Market Relations Officer

