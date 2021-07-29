YPF Sociedad Anónima : Anónima (Form 6-K)

YPF Sociedad Anónima
City of Buenos Aires, July 29, 2021
Ref. : Domestic risk rating of long and short term issuer.
Dear Sirs,
We are hereby addressing you in compliance with the requirements of the Argentine Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores) Rules.
In this regard, and in relation to the information provided in the Form 6-K published on April 27, 2021, we inform that FIX SCR S.A., an affiliate of Fitch Ratings, upgraded the domestic long-term issuer rating of YPF S.A. from 'A+.arg' to 'AA. arg', and the domestic short-term issuer rating from 'A1(arg)' to 'A1+(arg)'.
The respective report is available in Spanish at: https://www.fixscr.com/site/download?file=10nhqUWY_GTYgTl-N6NvMhVyaRd4Yri3.pdf
Yours faithfully,
Santiago Wesenack
Market Relations Officer
YPF S.A
Disclaimer
YPF SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 14:18:10 UTC.