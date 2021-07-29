YPF Sociedad Anónima : Anónima (Form 6-K)

City of Buenos Aires, July 29, 2021

COMISION NACIONAL DE VALORES

25 de Mayo, 175

City of Buenos Aires

MERCADO ABIERTO ELECTRÓNICO S.A.

Maipu 1210

City of Buenos Aires

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange)

Sarmiento 299

City of Buenos Aires

Present

Ref. : Domestic risk rating of long and short term issuer.

Dear Sirs,

We are hereby addressing you in compliance with the requirements of the Argentine Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores) Rules.

In this regard, and in relation to the information provided in the Form 6-K published on April 27, 2021, we inform that FIX SCR S.A., an affiliate of Fitch Ratings, upgraded the domestic long-term issuer rating of YPF S.A. from 'A+.arg' to 'AA. arg', and the domestic short-term issuer rating from 'A1(arg)' to 'A1+(arg)'.

The respective report is available in Spanish at: https://www.fixscr.com/site/download?file=10nhqUWY_GTYgTl-N6NvMhVyaRd4Yri3.pdf

Yours faithfully,

Santiago Wesenack

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A