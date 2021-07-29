Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. YPF Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 07/28
775.9 ARS   +0.54%
10:19aYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Anónima (Form 6-K)
PU
06/30YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Anónima (Form 6-K)
PU
06/30YPF Sociedad Anónima Appoints Soledad Nager as Alternate Market Relations Officer
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YPF Sociedad Anónima : Anónima (Form 6-K)

07/29/2021 | 10:19am EDT
City of Buenos Aires, July 29, 2021

COMISION NACIONAL DE VALORES

25 de Mayo, 175

City of Buenos Aires

MERCADO ABIERTO ELECTRÓNICO S.A.

Maipu 1210

City of Buenos Aires

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange)

Sarmiento 299

City of Buenos Aires

Present

Ref. : Domestic risk rating of long and short term issuer.

Dear Sirs,

We are hereby addressing you in compliance with the requirements of the Argentine Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores) Rules.

In this regard, and in relation to the information provided in the Form 6-K published on April 27, 2021, we inform that FIX SCR S.A., an affiliate of Fitch Ratings, upgraded the domestic long-term issuer rating of YPF S.A. from 'A+.arg' to 'AA. arg', and the domestic short-term issuer rating from 'A1(arg)' to 'A1+(arg)'.

The respective report is available in Spanish at: https://www.fixscr.com/site/download?file=10nhqUWY_GTYgTl-N6NvMhVyaRd4Yri3.pdf

Yours faithfully,

Santiago Wesenack

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 14:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 124 B 11 634 M 11 634 M
Net income 2021 16 016 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2021 675 B 6 986 M 6 986 M
P/E ratio 2021 182x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 305 B 3 158 M 3 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 20 317
Free-Float 49,0%
Managers and Directors
Sergio Pablo Antonio Affronti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alejandro Daniel Lew Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Gerardo González Chairman
Sergio Fernández Díaz Chief Technology Officer
Carlos Alberto Alfonsi Executive VP-Operations & Transformations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA11.83%3 158
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.30%246 477
CHEVRON CORPORATION19.81%195 081
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.62%173 648
BP PLC14.52%81 635
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.75%70 399