YPF Sociedad Anónima : Appointment of Alternate - Form 6-K

Re: Appointment of Alternate Market Relations Officer

Dear Sirs:

We are hereby addressing you in compliance with the requirements of Article 23, Chapter VI of the ByMA Regulations.

In this regard, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on October 13, 2022, and pursuant to Article 99 Subsection (a) of Law 26,831, the Capital Markets Law, appointed Mr. Pedro Luis Kearney as Alternate Market Relations Officer.

Yours faithfully,

Pablo Calderone

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A.