    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
2037.00 ARS   -0.91%
05:12pYpf Sociedad Anónima : Appointment of Alternate - Form 6-K
PU
10/07Ypf Sociedad Anónima : S.A. informs the acquisition of its own shares - Form 6-K
PU
09/26Argentine state-run miners launch first-time lithium project
RE
YPF Sociedad Anónima : Appointment of Alternate - Form 6-K

10/13/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Re: Appointment of Alternate

Market Relations Officer

Dear Sirs:

We are hereby addressing you in compliance with the requirements of Article 23, Chapter VI of the ByMA Regulations.

In this regard, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on October 13, 2022, and pursuant to Article 99 Subsection (a) of Law 26,831, the Capital Markets Law, appointed Mr. Pedro Luis Kearney as Alternate Market Relations Officer.

Yours faithfully,

Pablo Calderone

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A.

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 21:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Analyst Recommendations on YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Financials
Sales 2022 2 224 B 14 701 M 14 701 M
Net income 2022 244 B 1 611 M 1 611 M
Net Debt 2022 889 B 5 875 M 5 875 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 801 B 5 295 M 5 295 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 20 317
Free-Float 49,0%
Technical analysis trends YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 037,00 ARS
Average target price 2 375,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo Iuliano Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Alejandro Daniel Lew Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Gerardo González Chairman
Norberto Alfredo Bruno Independent Director
Ignacio Perincioli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA161.67%5 305
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION60.86%410 220
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.30%183 403
BP PLC35.96%91 643
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-7.71%68 622
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION64.03%52 336