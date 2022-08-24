Log in
2022-08-22
1539.15 ARS   +7.76%
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Investor Presentation Q2 2022
PU
08/18Goldman Sachs Adjusts YPF Sociedad Anonima's Price Target to $4.20 from $2.80, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
08/11Argentina to give tax, customs benefits to oil companies
RE
YPF Sociedad Anónima : Argentina Energy Summit

08/24/2022
UNLOCKING ARGENTINA´S FULL HYDROCARBON POTENTIAL

ARGENTINA ENERGY SUMMIT - AUGUST 2022

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Safe harbor statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Private Securities Litigation Reform Act").

This document contains statements that YPF believes constitute forward-looking statements under within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, plans, current expectations or objectives of YPF and its management, including statements with respect to YPF's future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes and reserves, as well as YPF's plans, expectations or objectives with respect to future capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other factors which may be beyond YPF's control or may be difficult to predict.

YPF's actual future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes, reserves, capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies, as well as actual future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining margins and exchange rates, could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, oil, gas and other price fluctuations, supply and demand levels, currency fluctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserves estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in developing countries, legislative, tax, legal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or advancements and lack of approvals, as well as those factors described in the filings made by YPF and its affiliates with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in YPF's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In light of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements included in this document may not occur.

Except as required by law, YPF does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of YPF S.A. in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an exemption from such registration.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with the SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as resources, that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No. 1-12102 available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Our estimates of EURs, included in our Development Costs, are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized, particularly in areas or zones where there has been limited history. Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recovered from our concessions will differ substantially. Ultimate recoveries will be dependent upon numerous factors including actual encountered geological conditions and the impact of future oil and gas pricing.

Unless otherwise indicated, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the calculation of the consolidated financial results expressed in Argentine pesos using the average exchange rate for each period. From 1Q 2019 onwards, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the sum of: (1) YPF S.A. individual financial results expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the average exchange rate of the period and (2) the financial results of YPF S.A.'s subsidiaries expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the exchange rate at the end of period.

2

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO REACH NEW RECORD HIGHS IN TOTAL CRUDE AND NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION

ARGENTINA´S CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION -

KBBL/D2026 E:

1,000-1,100

1998:

847

Total

Shale

2021:

514

ARGENTINA´S NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION - MMm3/D

2004:

142

Total

Shale

2026 E:

160-170

2021:

124

1980 1982 1984 1986 1988 1990 1992 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020

1980 1982 1984 1986 1988 1990 1992 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020

Source: Ministry of Economy-Secretary of Energy, IAPG & Company estimations.

3

CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENTS IN OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES IN OUR SHALE OPERATIONS…

CORE HUB - LIFTING COST (US$/BOE)

CORE HUB - DEVELOPMENT COST (US$/BOE)

-60%

-56%

8,7

6,6

5,9

16,3

14,3

12,3

4,7

10,2

8,4

7,4

3,9

3,7

7,1

3,5

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

1Q22

2Q22

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

1Q22

2Q22

DRILLING SPEED (METERS/DAY)

FRAC SPEED (# STAGES /SET PER MONTH)

+55%

+3,7x

173

201

220

248

167

163

201

160

160

104

112

54

66

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

1Q22

2Q22

2018

2019

2020

2021

1Q22

2Q22

4

…MADE VACA MUERTA´S CRUDE OIL COMPETITIVE VS. WORLD CLASS PRODUCERS

DRILLING COST

KUSD/100FT

COMPLETION COST

Permian Average*

Best-in-class

KUSD/100FT

YPF

83

68

65

66

60

54

2.7x

2x

20

116

97

2.2x

72

81

78

63

+46% 35

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

PRODUCTION (EUR)

BOE/ft

141

143

129

DEVELOPMENT COST

USD/BOE

122

114

+2%

109

133

+31%

19.4

16.3

2.5x

12.3

14.3

10.2

8.4

+22%

6.2

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(*) The Permian average is based on the following companies: ConocoPhillips, Diamondback Energy, ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum and Pioneer Natural Resources

- Source: Rystad Energy.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 21:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
