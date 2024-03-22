SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of March 2024
Commission File Number: 001-12102
YPF Sociedad Anónima
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Macacha Güemes 515
C1106BKK Buenos Aires, Argentina
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:
Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐
Buenos Aires, March 22, 2024
To the
COMISION NACIONAL DE VALORES
25 de Mayo 175
City of Buenos Aires
MERCADO ABIERTO ELECTRÓNICO S.A.
Maipu 1210
City of Buenos Aires
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.
Sarmiento 299
City of Buenos Aires
Re: General Ordinary and Extraordinary and Special Ordinary Class A and Class D Shareholders´ Meeting.
Dear Sirs:
The purpose of this letter is to comply with the requirements of Article 4 of Chapter II, Title II of the Rules of the Argentine Securities Commission and the corresponding rules of ByMA and MAE Regulations.
In this regard, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on March 22, 2024, resolved to call for a General Ordinary and Extraordinary and Special Ordinary Class A and Class D Shareholders´ Meeting to be held on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Company's registered office located at Macacha Güemes 515, City of Buenos Aires.
Yours faithfully,
Margarita Chun
Market Relations Officer
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|YPF Sociedad Anónima
|Date: March 22, 2024
|By:
/s/ Margarita Chun
|Name:
|Margarita Chun
|Title:
|Market Relations Officer
