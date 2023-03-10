Advanced search
    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
4518.55 ARS   -1.22%
YPF Sociedad Anónima : Day - Strategic Outlook

03/10/2023

03/10/2023 | 04:49pm EST
YPF DAY

STRATEGIC OUTLOOK

MARCH 10TH, 2023

Documento: YPF-Público

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Safe harbor statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Private Securities Litigation Reform Act").

This document contains statements that YPF believes constitute forward-looking statements under within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, plans, current expectations or objectives of YPF and its management, including statements with respect to YPF's future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes and reserves, as well as YPF's plans, expectations or objectives with respect to future capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other factors which may be beyond YPF's control or may be difficult to predict.

YPF's actual future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes, reserves, capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies, as well as actual future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining margins and exchange rates, could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, oil, gas and other price fluctuations, supply and demand levels, currency fluctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserves estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in developing countries, legislative, tax, legal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or advancements and lack of approvals, as well as those factors described in the filings made by YPF and its affiliates with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in YPF's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In light of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements included in this document may not occur.

Except as required by law, YPF does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of YPF S.A. in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an exemption from such registration.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with the SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as resources, that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No. 1-12102 available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Our estimates of EURs, included in our Development Costs, are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized, particularly in areas or zones where there has been limited history. Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recovered from our concessions will differ substantially. Ultimate recoveries will be dependent upon numerous factors including actual encountered geological conditions and the impact of future oil and gas pricing.

As of 4Q2022, the financial information in this document is expressed, unless otherwise indicated, in US dollars corresponding to the functional currency of YPF S.A. The information is based on the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS in force in Argentina. On the other hand, the financial information of previous periods is restated in US dollars corresponding to the functional currency of YPF S.A (in replacement of the individual financial results of YPF S.A. expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the average exchange rate for the period).

2

STRATEGIC PATH

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES TO EVOLVE OUR PRIMARY FOCUS OVER THE NEXT 25 YEARS

The efficiencies secured in our Vaca Muerta operations and the proven available resources will lead the transformation

of the Argentine economy while reducing the global carbon footprint

2023 - 2035

MONETIZATION OF CRUDE OIL

2027 - 2050

MONETIZATION OF NATURAL GAS - LNG

2030 - 2050

GREEN HYDROGEN, LITHIUM AND OTHER CLEAN ENERGIES

MAXIMAZING ECONOMIC VALUE FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS WHILE CONTRIBUTING TO GLOBAL DECARBONIZATION

STRATEGIC PILLARS

MONETIZATION

OF CRUDE OIL

Vaca Muerta

Offshore

Midstream

exploration

EOR

Midstream COD

New shale beyond Vaca Muerta Offshore appraisal

Offshore development

MONETIZATION OF

NATURAL GAS - LNG

SHORT TERM (2023 - 2025)

Local market -Plan Gas Midstream

1st stage LNG FID

MID TERM (2026 - 2030)

1st stage

Industrial expansion

LNG execution

2nd stage

Regional exports

LNG FID

LONG TERM (2031 - 2050)

Full LNG project

GREEN HYDROGEN, LITHIUM AND OTHER CLEAN ENERGIES

Renewables - YPF Luz Lithium exploration Clean hydrogen pilots

Acceleration of renewables Lithium appraisal

1st H2 commercialized

Clean hydrogen potential and Lithium production

MONETIZATION OF CRUDE OIL

(BBL)

(USD/ BOE)

Development Cost

~8-10

Lifting cost

~4-5

Break Even Price

CORE HUB SHALE OIL PORFOLIO

Loma Campana (50%), La Amarga Chica (50%), Bandurria Sur (40%) and Aguada del Chañar (100%)

Acres (gross)

215,000

16 B

~35-40

EXPLORATION

% OF WELLS DRILLED OVER TOTAL POTENTIAL

(3,000 wells total fulfillment)

50%

20%

2022 2023 E 2024 E

2025 E 2026 E 2027 E

7,5 B

CAPEX ~550 MUSD

NEW SHALE OIL DEVELOPMENTS

Narambuena (50%), Bajo del Toro (50%), Sur de los Lagos (100%), Lindero Atravesado (38%), among others.

Acres (gross)

450,000

6,6 B

Source: EIA 2013 report and company's current internal expectations of project development

2023-2027Off-shore and Palermo Aike main projects

% OF WELLS DRILLED OVER TOTAL POTENTIAL

(2,850 wells total fulfillment)

14%

2%

2022 2023 E 2024 E 2025 E 2026 E 2027 E

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 21:47:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
