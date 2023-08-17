SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

YPF Sociedad Anónima

TABLE OF CONTENT

ITEM 1 Translation of YPF S.A.'s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2023 and Comparative Information (Unaudited).

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the CNV.

In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

CONTENT

Note

Description

Page

Glossary of terms

1

Legal Information

2

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

3

Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income

4

Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

5

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flow

7

1

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements:

General information, structure and organization of the Group's business

8

2

Basis of preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

9

3

Seasonality of operations

12

4

Acquisitions and dispositions

12

5

Financial risk management

12

6

Business segment information

13

7

Financial instruments by category

18

8

Intangible assets

18

9

Property, plant and equipment

19

10

Right-of-use assets

22

11

Investments in associates and joint ventures

22

12

Inventories

25

13

Other receivables

25

14

Trade receivables

25

15

Investments in financial assets

26

16

Cash and cash equivalents

26

17

Provisions

26

18

Income Tax

27

19

Taxes payable

29

20

Salaries and social security

29

21

Lease liabilities

29

22

Loans

30

23

Other liabilities

32

24

Accounts payable

32

25

Revenues

32

26

Costs

34

27

Expenses by nature

35

28

Other net operating results

36

29

Net financial results

36

30

Investments in joint operations

36

31

Shareholders' equity

37

32

Earnings per share

37

33

Issues related to Maxus Entities

37

34

Contingent assets and contingent liabilities

38

35

Contractual commitments

39

36

Main regulations

39

37

Balances and transactions with related parties

42

38

Employee benefit plans and similar obligations

45

39

Assets and liabilities in currencies other than the peso

46

40

Subsequent events

47

1

English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the CNV.

In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Term

Definition

ADR

American Depositary Receipt

ADS

American Depositary Share

AESA

Subsidiary A-Evangelista S.A.

AFIP

Argentine Tax Authority (Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos)

ANSES

National Administration of Social Security (Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social)

ASC

Accounting Standards Codification

Associate

Company over which YPF has significant influence as provided for in IAS 28

B2B

Business to Business

B2C

Business to Consumer

BCRA

Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (Banco Central de la República Argentina)

BNA

Argentine Nation Bank (Banco de la Nación Argentina)

BO

Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic (Boletín Oficial de la República Argentina)

BONAR

Argentine Treasury Bonds (Bonos de la Nación Argentina)

CAMMESA

Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.

CDS

Associate Central Dock Sud S.A.

CGU

Cash-Generating Units

CNDC

Argentine Antitrust Authority (Comisión Nacional de Defensa de la Competencia)

CNV

Argentine Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores)

CPI

Consumer Price Index published by INDEC

CSJN

Argentine Supreme Court of Justice (Corte Suprema de Justicia de la Nación Argentina)

CT Barragán

Joint Venture CT Barragán S.A.

Dollar

United States Dollar

Eleran

Subsidiary Eleran Inversiones 2011 S.A.U.

ENARGAS

Argentine Gas Regulator (Ente Nacional Regulador del Gas)

ENARSA

Energía Argentina S.A. (formerly Integración Energética Argentina S.A. "IEASA")

FACPCE

Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences (Federación Argentina de Consejos Profesionales de Ciencias Económicas)

FASB

Financial Accounting Standards Board

FOB

Free on board

GPA

Associate Gasoducto del Pacífico (Argentina) S.A.

Gas Austral

Associate Gas Austral S.A.

Group

YPF and its subsidiaries

IAS

International Accounting Standard

IASB

International Accounting Standards Board

IDS

Associate Inversora Dock Sud S.A.

IFRIC

International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standard

IIBB

Turnover tax (Impuesto a los ingresos brutos)

INDEC

National Institute of Statistics and Census (Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos)

JO

Joint operation

Joint venture

Company jointly owned by YPF as provided for in IFRS 11

LGS

General Corporations Law (Ley General de Sociedades) No. 19,550 (T.O. 1984), as amended

LNG

Liquified natural gas

LPG

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

MBtu

Million British thermal units

MEGA

Joint Venture Company Mega S.A.

Metroenergía

Subsidiary Metroenergía S.A.

Metrogas

Subsidiary Metrogas S.A.

MINEM

Former Ministry of Energy and Mining (Ministerio de Energía y Minería)

NO

Negotiable Obligations

Oiltanking

Associate Oiltanking Ebytem S.A.

OLCLP

Joint Venture Oleoducto Loma Campana - Lago Pellegrini S.A.

Oldelval

Associate Oleoductos del Valle S.A.

OPESSA

Subsidiary Operadora de Estaciones de Servicios S.A.

OTA

Joint Venture OleoductoTrasandino (Argentina) S.A.

OTC

Joint Venture OleoductoTrasandino (Chile) S.A.

PEN

National Executive Power (Poder Ejecutivo Nacional)

Peso

Argentine peso

PIST

Transportation system entry point (Punto de ingreso al sistema de transporte)

Profertil

Joint Venture Profertil S.A.

Refinor

Joint Venture Refinería del Norte S.A.

ROD

Record of decision

RTI

Integral Tariff Review (Revisión Tarifaria Integral)

RTT

Transitional Tariff Regime (Régimen Tarifario de Transición)

SE

Secretariat of Energy (Secretaría de Energía)

SEC

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

SEE

Secretariat of Electric Energy (Secretaría de Energía Eléctrica)

SGE

Government Secretariat of Energy (Secretaría de Gobierno de Energía)

SRH

Hydrocarbon Resources Secretariat (Secretaría de Recursos Hidrocarburíferos)

SSHyC

Under-Secretariatof Hydrocarbons and Fuels (Subsecretaría de Hidrocarburos y Combustibles)

Subsidiary

Company controlled by YPF in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 10.

Sustentator

Joint Venture Sustentator S.A.

Termap

Associate Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas S.A.

TFN

National Fiscal Tribunal (Tribunal Fiscal de la Nación)

UNG

Unaccounted Natural Gas

US$

United States Dollar

US$/Bbl

Dollar per barrel

UVA

Unit of Purchasing Power

VAT

Value Added Tax

YPF Brasil

Subsidiary YPF Brasil Comercio Derivado de Petróleo Ltda.

YPF Chile

Subsidiary YPF Chile S.A.

YPF EE

Joint venture YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A.

YPF Gas

Associate YPF Gas S.A.

YPF Holdings

Subsidiary YPF Holdings, Inc.

YPF International

Subsidiary YPF International S.A.

YPF or the Company

YPF S.A.

YPF Perú

Subsidiary YPF E&P Perú S.A.C.

YPF Ventures

Subsidiary YPF Ventures S.A.U.

YTEC

Subsidiary YPF Tecnología S.A.

Y-LUZ

Subsidiary Y-LUZ Inversora S.A.U. controlled by YPF EE

WEM

Wholesale Electricity Market

WI

Working interest

