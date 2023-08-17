Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

For the month of August 2023

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16

ITEM 1 Translation of YPF S.A.'s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2023 and Comparative Information (Unaudited).

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the CNV.

In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

CONTENT