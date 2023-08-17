SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of August 2023
Commission File Number: 001-12102
YPF Sociedad Anónima
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Macacha Güemes 515
C1106BKK Buenos Aires, Argentina
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:
Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
YPF Sociedad Anónima
TABLE OF CONTENT
ITEM 1 Translation of YPF S.A.'s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2023 and Comparative Information (Unaudited).
YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the CNV.
In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.
YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
CONTENT
Note
Description
Page
Glossary of terms
1
Legal Information
2
Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position
3
Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income
4
Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity
5
Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flow
7
1
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements:
General information, structure and organization of the Group's business
8
2
Basis of preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
9
3
Seasonality of operations
12
4
Acquisitions and dispositions
12
5
Financial risk management
12
6
Business segment information
13
7
Financial instruments by category
18
8
Intangible assets
18
9
Property, plant and equipment
19
10
Right-of-use assets
22
11
Investments in associates and joint ventures
22
12
Inventories
25
13
Other receivables
25
14
Trade receivables
25
15
Investments in financial assets
26
16
Cash and cash equivalents
26
17
Provisions
26
18
Income Tax
27
19
Taxes payable
29
20
Salaries and social security
29
21
Lease liabilities
29
22
Loans
30
23
Other liabilities
32
24
Accounts payable
32
25
Revenues
32
26
Costs
34
27
Expenses by nature
35
28
Other net operating results
36
29
Net financial results
36
30
Investments in joint operations
36
31
Shareholders' equity
37
32
Earnings per share
37
33
Issues related to Maxus Entities
37
34
Contingent assets and contingent liabilities
38
35
Contractual commitments
39
36
Main regulations
39
37
Balances and transactions with related parties
42
38
Employee benefit plans and similar obligations
45
39
Assets and liabilities in currencies other than the peso
46
40
Subsequent events
47
1
English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the CNV.
In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.
YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Term
Definition
ADR
American Depositary Receipt
ADS
American Depositary Share
AESA
Subsidiary A-Evangelista S.A.
AFIP
Argentine Tax Authority (Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos)
ANSES
National Administration of Social Security (Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social)
ASC
Accounting Standards Codification
Associate
Company over which YPF has significant influence as provided for in IAS 28
B2B
Business to Business
B2C
Business to Consumer
BCRA
Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (Banco Central de la República Argentina)
BNA
Argentine Nation Bank (Banco de la Nación Argentina)
BO
Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic (Boletín Oficial de la República Argentina)
BONAR
Argentine Treasury Bonds (Bonos de la Nación Argentina)
CAMMESA
Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.
CDS
Associate Central Dock Sud S.A.
CGU
Cash-Generating Units
CNDC
Argentine Antitrust Authority (Comisión Nacional de Defensa de la Competencia)
CNV
Argentine Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores)
CPI
Consumer Price Index published by INDEC
CSJN
Argentine Supreme Court of Justice (Corte Suprema de Justicia de la Nación Argentina)
CT Barragán
Joint Venture CT Barragán S.A.
Dollar
United States Dollar
Eleran
Subsidiary Eleran Inversiones 2011 S.A.U.
ENARGAS
Argentine Gas Regulator (Ente Nacional Regulador del Gas)
ENARSA
Energía Argentina S.A. (formerly Integración Energética Argentina S.A. "IEASA")
FACPCE
Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences (Federación Argentina de Consejos Profesionales de Ciencias Económicas)
FASB
Financial Accounting Standards Board
FOB
Free on board
GPA
Associate Gasoducto del Pacífico (Argentina) S.A.
Gas Austral
Associate Gas Austral S.A.
Group
YPF and its subsidiaries
IAS
International Accounting Standard
IASB
International Accounting Standards Board
IDS
Associate Inversora Dock Sud S.A.
IFRIC
International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standard
IIBB
Turnover tax (Impuesto a los ingresos brutos)
INDEC
National Institute of Statistics and Census (Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos)
JO
Joint operation
Joint venture
Company jointly owned by YPF as provided for in IFRS 11
LGS
General Corporations Law (Ley General de Sociedades) No. 19,550 (T.O. 1984), as amended
LNG
Liquified natural gas
LPG
Liquefied Petroleum Gas
MBtu
Million British thermal units
MEGA
Joint Venture Company Mega S.A.
Metroenergía
Subsidiary Metroenergía S.A.
Metrogas
Subsidiary Metrogas S.A.
MINEM
Former Ministry of Energy and Mining (Ministerio de Energía y Minería)
NO
Negotiable Obligations
Oiltanking
Associate Oiltanking Ebytem S.A.
OLCLP
Joint Venture Oleoducto Loma Campana - Lago Pellegrini S.A.
Oldelval
Associate Oleoductos del Valle S.A.
OPESSA
Subsidiary Operadora de Estaciones de Servicios S.A.
OTA
Joint Venture OleoductoTrasandino (Argentina) S.A.
OTC
Joint Venture OleoductoTrasandino (Chile) S.A.
PEN
National Executive Power (Poder Ejecutivo Nacional)
Peso
Argentine peso
PIST
Transportation system entry point (Punto de ingreso al sistema de transporte)
Profertil
Joint Venture Profertil S.A.
Refinor
Joint Venture Refinería del Norte S.A.
ROD
Record of decision
RTI
Integral Tariff Review (Revisión Tarifaria Integral)
RTT
Transitional Tariff Regime (Régimen Tarifario de Transición)
SE
Secretariat of Energy (Secretaría de Energía)
SEC
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
SEE
Secretariat of Electric Energy (Secretaría de Energía Eléctrica)
SGE
Government Secretariat of Energy (Secretaría de Gobierno de Energía)
SRH
Hydrocarbon Resources Secretariat (Secretaría de Recursos Hidrocarburíferos)
SSHyC
Under-Secretariatof Hydrocarbons and Fuels (Subsecretaría de Hidrocarburos y Combustibles)
Subsidiary
Company controlled by YPF in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 10.
Sustentator
Joint Venture Sustentator S.A.
Termap
Associate Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas S.A.
TFN
National Fiscal Tribunal (Tribunal Fiscal de la Nación)
UNG
Unaccounted Natural Gas
US$
United States Dollar
US$/Bbl
Dollar per barrel
UVA
Unit of Purchasing Power
VAT
Value Added Tax
YPF Brasil
Subsidiary YPF Brasil Comercio Derivado de Petróleo Ltda.
YPF Chile
Subsidiary YPF Chile S.A.
YPF EE
Joint venture YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A.
YPF Gas
Associate YPF Gas S.A.
YPF Holdings
Subsidiary YPF Holdings, Inc.
YPF International
Subsidiary YPF International S.A.
YPF or the Company
YPF S.A.
YPF Perú
Subsidiary YPF E&P Perú S.A.C.
YPF Ventures
Subsidiary YPF Ventures S.A.U.
YTEC
Subsidiary YPF Tecnología S.A.
Y-LUZ
Subsidiary Y-LUZ Inversora S.A.U. controlled by YPF EE
WEM
Wholesale Electricity Market
WI
Working interest
