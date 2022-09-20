Advanced search
    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-19
2185.85 ARS   -0.67%
YPF Sociedad Anónima : - Investor Presentation - JPM Conference

09/20/2022
UNLOCKING

YPF FULL POTENTIAL

SEPTEMBER, 2022

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Safe harbor statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Private Securities Litigation Reform Act").

This document contains statements that YPF believes constitute forward-looking statements under within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, plans, current expectations or objectives of YPF and its management, including statements with respect to YPF's future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes and reserves, as well as YPF's plans, expectations or objectives with respect to future capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other factors which may be beyond YPF's control or may be difficult to predict.

YPF's actual future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes, reserves, capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies, as well as actual future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining margins and exchange rates, could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, oil, gas and other price fluctuations, supply and demand levels, currency fluctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserves estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in developing countries, legislative, tax, legal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or advancements and lack of approvals, as well as those factors described in the filings made by YPF and its affiliates with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in YPF's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In light of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements included in this document may not occur.

Except as required by law, YPF does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of YPF S.A. in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an exemption from such registration.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with the SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as resources, that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No. 1-12102 available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Our estimates of EURs, included in our Development Costs, are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized, particularly in areas or zones where there has been limited history. Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recovered from our concessions will differ substantially. Ultimate recoveries will be dependent upon numerous factors including actual encountered geological conditions and the impact of future oil and gas pricing.

Unless otherwise indicated, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the calculation of the consolidated financial results expressed in Argentine pesos using the average exchange rate for each period. From 1Q 2019 onwards, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the sum of: (1) YPF S.A. individual financial results expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the average exchange rate of the period and (2) the financial results of YPF S.A.'s subsidiaries expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the exchange rate at the end of period.

WE ARE BACK - 2022 IS MARKING A STRONG RECOVERY IN PROFITABILITY AND DELEVERAGING

ADJ. EBITDA/CAPEX

Adj. EBITDA

CAPEX

Guidance

In Billions USD

5.0

PRICES

Fuels

Brent

Medanito

USD/BBL

(*) As of September 16th, 2022

4.1

4.4

3.6

3.8

97 94

108

114

112

3.5

3.3

3.5

1.5

1.6

4.1

2.7

1H

86

54

71

64

57

65

53

72

8371

43

41

54

92

65

62

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

NET DEBT/ NET LEVERAGE RATIO

Net Debt

Ratio

In Billions USD/ x times

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2Q22

Spot (*)

PRODUCTION

KBOE/D

8.0

7.4

2.0x

1.7x

7.6

7.1

6.3

5.8

4.9x

2.1x

1.6x

1.3x

555

530

514

504

467

470

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2Q22

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2Q22

CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENTS IN OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES IN OUR SHALE OPERATIONS …

CORE HUB - LIFTING COST

CORE HUB - DEVELOPMENT COST

USD/BOE

-60%

USD/BOE

-56%

8.7

6.6

16.3

14.3

12.7

5.9

10.2

4.7

3.9

8.4

3.5

7.1

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2Q22

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2Q22

DRILLING SPEED

FRAC SPEED

METERS/DAY

+55%

# STAGES/SET PER MONTH

+3.7x

202

201

248

201

160

160

173

167

112

104

54

66

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2Q22

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2Q22

… MADE VACA MUERTA´S CRUDE OIL COMPETITIVE VS. WORLD CLASS PRODUCERS

DESPITE A SIGNIFCANT DIFFERENCE IN ITS DEVELOPMENT STAGE

FIGURES 2022

(ON AVERAGE 1H)

RIG COUNT (2)

# Active rigs

306

PERMIAN (1) VACA MUERTA

HYDROCARBON

WELLS

PRODUCTION

# Drilled wells

KBOE/D

2,896

5,107

VACA MUERTA - RESERVOIR EXPLOITATION LEVEL

01

CRUDE OIL + NATURAL GAS

1%

Shale resources exploited

(cumulative data 2014-2022)

DEVELOPING AREAS

02

8%

Km2 of areas under development

vs total Vaca Muerta basin

11x

28

24x23x

122225

DEVELOPMENT COST (3)

(3) The Permian average is based on the following companies:

ConocoPhillips, Diamondback Energy, ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum

USD/BOE

and Pioneer Natural Resources - Source: Rystad

19.8

Average Permian

Best in Class

16.3

YPF

14.3

12.7

2.5x

10.2

8.4

8

-20%

7,1

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2Q22

(1)

Permian basin includes Wolfcamp + Bonespring + Permian - Source: Rystad

(2)

Active rigs as of June 30, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 03:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
