    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-08
2377.00 ARS    0.00%
YPF Sociedad Anónima : Presentación de Resultados 3T22

11/09/2022 | 05:55pm EST
3rd QUARTER 2022

EARNINGS WEBCAST

NOVEMBER 10TH, 2022

Documento: YPF-Público

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Safe harbor statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Private Securities Litigation Reform Act").

This document contains statements that YPF believes constitute forward-looking statements under within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, plans, current expectations or objectives of YPF and its management, including statements with respect to YPF's future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes and reserves, as well as YPF's plans, expectations or objectives with respect to future capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other factors which may be beyond YPF's control or may be difficult to predict.

YPF's actual future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes, reserves, capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies, as well as actual future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining margins and exchange rates, could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, oil, gas and other price fluctuations, supply and demand levels, currency fluctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserves estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in developing countries, legislative, tax, legal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or advancements and lack of approvals, as well as those factors described in the filings made by YPF and its affiliates with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in YPF's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In light of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements included in this document may not occur.

Except as required by law, YPF does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of YPF S.A. in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an exemption from such registration.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with the SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as resources, that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No. 1-12102 available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Our estimates of EURs, included in our Development Costs, are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized, particularly in areas or zones where there has been limited history. Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recovered from our concessions will differ substantially. Ultimate recoveries will be dependent upon numerous factors including actual encountered geological conditions and the impact of future oil and gas pricing.

Unless otherwise indicated, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the calculation of the consolidated financial results expressed in Argentine pesos using the average exchange rate for each period. From 1Q 2019 onwards, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the sum of: (1) YPF S.A. individual financial results expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the average exchange rate of the period and (2) the financial results of YPF S.A.'s subsidiaries expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the exchange rate at the end of period.

2

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS 3Q 2022

PRODUCTION Adj. EBITDA (1) NET INCOME

Improved pricing across our business segments

BOE/D

504k

+2% Y/Y

CAPEX

US$

1,186mn

+71% Y/Y

US$

1,498mn

+30% Y/Y

OPEX

US$

1,444mn

+34% Y/Y

US$

678mn

+2.9x Y/Y

FCF (2)

US$

262mn

+82% Y/Y

Achieving new records in operational metrics on shale operations

Macroeconomic environment adding to cost pressure

On track to meet our ambitious targets for the year

(1) Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA that excludes IFRS 16 and IAS 29 effects +/- one-off items.

(2) FCF = Cash flow from Operations less capex (investing activities), M&A (investing activities), and interest and leasing payments (financing activities).

3

PRODUCTION WAS FLAT Q/Q WHILE INTER-ANNUAL OIL GROWTH CONTINUED AT STRONG LEVELS

TOTAL PRODUCTION

NGL

Natural Gas

Crude Oil

Total +2% / Crude: +7%

KBOE/D

600

496

504

Flat

504

500

42

42

38

400

300

244

237

242

200

100

209

225

225

0

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

LIFTING COST

Total Lifting Cost

Lifting Cost - Core Hub

US$/BOE

16.0

13.3

13.6

14.0

10.8

12.0

10.0

8.0

4.1

3.5

3.7

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

TOTAL PRODUCTION BREAKDOWN

Tight

Shale

Conventional

KBOE/D

+25% Y/Y

504

+12

504

-7

-5

195

207

-8% Y/Y

-21% Y/Y

261

254

2Q22

Shale

Conventional

Tight

3Q22

YPF O&G AVERAGE

Crude Oil (US$/BBL)

REALIZATION PRICES

Natural Gas (US$/MMBTU)

55.3

65.1

67.5

15.0

13.0

11.0

4.2

3.9

4.4

9.0

7.0

5.0

3.0

1.0

-1.0

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

4

CONTINUED FOCUS ON SHALE ACTIVITY, ACHIEVING NEW RECORDS IN OPERATING EFFICIENCIES

UNCONVENTIONAL HORIZONTAL WELLS(1)

NET SHALE PRODUCTION

(1) Operated wells.

Shale Oil

Shale Gas

# of Wells

KBOE/D

Completed Horizontal Wells

Drilled Horizontal Wells

+48%

+22%

47

47

34

38

36

88

97

108

29

77

74

52

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

3Q21

2Q223Q22

DRILLING SPEED (2)

Meters/Day

+29%

216 248

(2) Calculated as the

FRAC SPEED

# Stages/Set per month

average drilling speed

per well

259

+13%

205

210

CORE HUB - DEVELOPMENT COST (3)

US$/BOE

-15%

  1. These values are subject to variation according to the best estimate of the EUR of the connected wells during the period. The values for the past including herein have
    been restated according with recent EUR estimations.

9.5

7.8 8.1

186

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 393 B 14 951 M 14 951 M
Net income 2022 275 B 1 720 M 1 720 M
Net Debt 2022 918 B 5 736 M 5 736 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 935 B 5 842 M 5 842 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 20 317
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
YPF Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 377,00 ARS
Average target price 2 375,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo Iuliano Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Alejandro Daniel Lew Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Gerardo González Chairman
Norberto Alfredo Bruno Independent Director
Ignacio Perincioli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA205.35%5 854
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION86.31%469 485
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.07%203 706
BP PLC46.96%102 298
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.89%67 133
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION86.12%55 818