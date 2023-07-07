YPF Sociedad Anónima : TABLE OF CONTENT - Form 6-K
YPF Sociedad Anónima
TABLE OF CONTENT
ITEM 1
Translation of letter to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange dated July 7, 2023.
TRANSLATION
Buenos Aires, July 7, 2023
To the
Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires
(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange)
Re.: Related Party Agreement - Aerolíneas Argentinas S.A.
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to the Regulations of the National Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores) and Article 73 of Law No. 26,831, we hereby inform that the report of the Audit Committee is available to the shareholders at the registered office of YPF S.A., located at Macacha Güemes 515, Buenos Aires, in which the Audit Committee issued its opinion regarding the aviation fuel supply agreement with Aerolíneas Argentinas S.A., concluding that the terms and conditions thereof are consistent with the normal and ordinary market standards for agreements entered into for similar transactions between independent parties.
Yours faithfully,
Pedro Kearney
Market Relations Officer
YPF S.A.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company's Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company's Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.