The purpose of this letter is to comply with the requirements of the Rules of the Argentine Securities Commission and the corresponding ByMA and MAE Regulations.
We make reference to the Maxus Liquidating Trust Settlement Agreement dated April 06, 2023 (the "Trust Settlement Agreement") that was duly disclosed by means of (i) the Relevant Fact of April 06, 2023, through the Financial Information Highway (Autopista de Información Financiera) of the Argentine Securities Commission, and (ii) the Report of Foreign Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 through the EDGAR platform of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 07, 2023.
On August 02, 2023, following satisfaction of all conditions and procedural steps, the YPF Defendants made payment of the settlement amount due under the Trust Settlement Agreement, and the dismissals and releases thereunder became effective as to the YPF Defendants, including dismissal of all relevant state and federal actions against the YPF Defendants.
