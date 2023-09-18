Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Re.: Relevant Information - New York District Court Proceeding

The purpose of this letter is to comply with the requirements set forth in article 2, Chapter I, Title XII of the Comisión Nacional de Valores Rules (T.O. 2013, as amended and complemented) and the corresponding ByMA and MAE Regulations.

As previously disclosed on April 3, 2023 with respect to the judicial proceedings initiated by Petersen Energía Inversora, S.A.U. and Petersen Energía, S.A.U. (collectively, "Petersen") and Eton Park Capital Management, L.P., Eton Park Master Fund, LTD. and Eton Park Fund, L.P. (collectively, "Eton Park," and together with Petersen, "Plaintiffs"), in a decision issued on March 30, 2023, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "District Court") granted YPF S.A.'s ("YPF") motion for summary judgment and denied Plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment as to YPF in its entirety. The District Court found on such date that YPF has no contractual liability and owes no damages for breach of contract to Plaintiffs, and accordingly dismissed Plaintiffs' claims against YPF.

In line with the decision issued on March 30, 2023, in the final judgment issued on September 15, 2023 the District Court ordered, adjudged and decreed that all of Plaintiffs' claims against YPF are dismissed.

Plaintiffs may seek to appeal the District Court's ruling as to YPF in accordance with applicable procedural rules. If so, YPF will continue to defend itself in accordance with the applicable legal procedures and available defenses.

