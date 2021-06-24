YPF Sociedad Anónima : Argentina stands alone as MSCI yanks emerging market status

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on
Thursday it will reclassify the MSCI Argentina Index from
Emerging Markets to Standalone Markets status during its
November index review.
"The prolonged severity of capital controls with no
resolution is not in line with the Market Accessibility criteria
of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index," said Craig Feldman, global
head of index management research at MSCI.
"This has led to the reclassification of the MSCI Argentina
Index from Emerging Markets to Standalone Markets status."
The main implication of the move "would be forced
divestments from (exchange traded funds) of close to $610
million from the three constituents of the MSCI Argentina
Index," according to JPMorgan analysts.
Tech services company Globant, consumer staples
company Adecoagro and local energy major YPF are
the index components, with Globant taking more than 81% of the
weighting.
According to the JPMorgan analysis, Globant could see forced
selling of about $494 million, while Adecoagro and YPF could see
$63 million and $55 million in forced selling respectively.
