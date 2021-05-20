YPF Sociedad Anónima : Financial Statements 03-31-2021

Balances and transactions with related parties Employee benefit plans and similar obligations Assets and liabilities in currencies other than the Peso Subsequent events

General information, structure and organization of the business of the Group Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements

Consolidated statements of financial position Consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity Consolidated statements of cash flow

English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

2

English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

LEGAL INFORMATION

Legal address

Macacha Güemes 515 - Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Fiscal year number 45

Beginning on January 1, 2021

Principal business of the Company

The Company's purpose shall be to perform, on its own, through third parties or in association with third parties, the study, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other minerals and refining, marketing and distribution of oil and petroleum products and direct and indirect petroleum derivatives, including petrochemicals, chemicals, including those derived from hydrocarbons, and non-fossil fuels, biofuels and their components, as well as production of electric power from hydrocarbons, through which it may manufacture, use, purchase, sell, exchange, import or export them. It shall also be the Company's purpose to render, directly, through a subsidiary or in association with third parties, telecommunications services in all forms and modalities authorized by the legislation in force after applying for the relevant licenses as required by the regulatory framework, as well as the production, industrialization, processing, commercialization, conditioning, transportation and stockpiling of grains and products derived from grains, as well as any other activity complementary to its industrial and commercial business or any activity which may be necessary to attain its objective. In order to fulfill these objectives, the Company may set up, become associated with or have an interest in any public or private entity domiciled in Argentina or abroad, within the limits set forth in the Bylaws.

Filing with the Public Registry

Bylaws filed on February 5, 1991 under No. 404, Book 108, Volume A, Sociedades Anónimas, with the Public Registry of Buenos Aires City, in charge of the Argentine Registrar of Companies (Inspección General de Justicia); and Bylaws in substitution of previous Bylaws, filed on June 15, 1993, under No. 5,109, Book 113, Volume A, Sociedades Anónimas, with the above mentioned Registry.

Duration of the Company

Through June 15, 2093.

Last amendment to the Bylaws

April 29, 2016 registered with the Argentine Registrar of Companies (Inspección General de Justicia) on December 21, 2016 under No. 25,244, Book 82 of Corporations.

Capital structure

393,312,793 shares of common stock, Pesos 10 par value and 1 vote per share.

Subscribed, paid-in and authorized for stock exchange listing (in Pesos)

3,933,127,930

PABLO GERARDO GONZÁLEZ

President