YPF Sociedad Anónima : Financial Statements 03-31-2021

05/20/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF MARCH, 2021 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

CONTENT

Description

Glossary of terms Legal Information

Consolidated statements of financial position Consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity Consolidated statements of cash flow

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements:

General information, structure and organization of the business of the Group Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements

Seasonality of operations Acquisitions and dispositions Financial risk management Segment information

Financial instruments by category Intangible assets

Property, plant and equipment Right-of-use assets

Investments in associates and joint ventures Inventories

Other receivables Trade receivables

Cash and cash equivalents Provisions

Income Tax Taxes payable

Salaries and social security Lease liabilities

Loans

Other liabilities Accounts payable Revenues Costs

Expenses by nature

Other net operating results Net financial results Investments in joint operations Shareholders' equity Earnings per share

Issues related to Maxus Entities Contingent assets and contingent liabilities Contractual commitments

Main regulations and other

Balances and transactions with related parties Employee benefit plans and similar obligations Assets and liabilities in currencies other than the Peso Subsequent events

1

English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Term

Definition

AESA

Subsidiary A-Evangelista S.A.

AFIP

Argentine Tax Authority

Associate

Company over which YPF has significant influence as provided for in IAS 28

BCRA

Central Bank of the Argentine Republic

BNA

Banco de la Nación Argentina

BO

Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic

CAMMESA

Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.

CDS

Associate Central Dock Sud S.A.

CGU

Cash-Generating Units

CIMSA

Subsidiary Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A.

CNV

Argentine Securities Commission

CSJN

Argentine Supreme Court

CT Barragán

Joint venture CT Barragán S.A.

Eleran

Subsidiary Eleran Inversiones 2011 S.A.U.

ENARGAS

Argentine National Gas Regulatory Authority

FACPCE

Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences

FASB

Financial Accounting Standards Board

Group

YPF and its subsidiaries

GPA

Associate Gasoducto del Pacífico (Argentina) S.A.

IAS

International Accounting Standard

IASB

International Accounting Standards Board

IEASA (former ENARSA)

Integración Energética Argentina S.A. (former Energía Argentina S.A.)

IFRIC

International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standard

Joint venture

Company jointly owned by YPF as provided for in IFRS 11

JO

Joint operation

LGS

Argentine General Corporations Law No. 19,550 (T.O. 1984), as amended

LNG

Liquified natural gas

LPG

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

MEGA

Joint Venture Company Mega S.A.

MEGSA

Mercado Electrónico del Gas S.A.

Metroenergía

Subsidiary Metroenergía S.A.

Metrogas

Subsidiary Metrogas S.A.

MINEM

Former Ministry of Energy and Mining (Ministerio de Energía y Minería)

MMBtu

Million British thermal units

NO

Negotiable Obligations

Oiltanking

Associate Oiltanking Ebytem S.A.

Oldelval

Associate Oleoductos del Valle S.A.

OLCLP

Joint Venture Oleoducto Loma Campana - Lago Pellegrini S.A.

OPESSA

Subsidiary Operadora de Estaciones de Servicios S.A.

OTA

Associate Oleoducto Trasandino (Argentina) S.A.

OTC

Associate Oleoducto Trasandino (Chile) S.A.

PEN

National Executive Branch

Peso

Argentine Peso

Profertil

Joint Venture Profertil S.A.

Refinor

Joint Venture Refinería del Norte S.A.

RTI

Integral Tariff Review

SE

Secretariat of Energy

SEE

Secretariat of Electric Energy

SEC

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

SGE

Government Secretariat of Energy

SRH

Hydrocarbon Resources Secretariat

Subsidiary

Company controlled by YPF in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 10

TFN

National Fiscal Tribunal

Termap

Associate Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas S.A.

TSEP

Transportation system entry point

UHaF

Under-Secretariat of Hydrocarbons and Fuels

US$

U.S. dollar

US$/Bbl

U.S. dollar per barrel

Y-GEN I

Joint venture Y-GEN Eléctrica S.A.U.

Y-GEN II

Joint venture Y-GEN Eléctrica II S.A.U.

YPF Brasil

Subsidiary YPF Brasil Comercio Derivado de Petróleo Ltda.

YPF Chile

Subsidiary YPF Chile S.A.

YPF EE

Joint venture YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A.

YPF Gas

Associate YPF Gas S.A.

YPF Holdings

Subsidiary YPF Holdings, Inc.

YPF International

Subsidiary YPF International S.A.

YPF or the Company

YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Ventures

Subsidiary YPF Ventures S.A.U.

YTEC

Subsidiary YPF Tecnología S.A.

WEM

Wholesale Electricity Market

2

English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

LEGAL INFORMATION

Legal address

Macacha Güemes 515 - Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Fiscal year number 45

Beginning on January 1, 2021

Principal business of the Company

The Company's purpose shall be to perform, on its own, through third parties or in association with third parties, the study, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other minerals and refining, marketing and distribution of oil and petroleum products and direct and indirect petroleum derivatives, including petrochemicals, chemicals, including those derived from hydrocarbons, and non-fossil fuels, biofuels and their components, as well as production of electric power from hydrocarbons, through which it may manufacture, use, purchase, sell, exchange, import or export them. It shall also be the Company's purpose to render, directly, through a subsidiary or in association with third parties, telecommunications services in all forms and modalities authorized by the legislation in force after applying for the relevant licenses as required by the regulatory framework, as well as the production, industrialization, processing, commercialization, conditioning, transportation and stockpiling of grains and products derived from grains, as well as any other activity complementary to its industrial and commercial business or any activity which may be necessary to attain its objective. In order to fulfill these objectives, the Company may set up, become associated with or have an interest in any public or private entity domiciled in Argentina or abroad, within the limits set forth in the Bylaws.

Filing with the Public Registry

Bylaws filed on February 5, 1991 under No. 404, Book 108, Volume A, Sociedades Anónimas, with the Public Registry of Buenos Aires City, in charge of the Argentine Registrar of Companies (Inspección General de Justicia); and Bylaws in substitution of previous Bylaws, filed on June 15, 1993, under No. 5,109, Book 113, Volume A, Sociedades Anónimas, with the above mentioned Registry.

Duration of the Company

Through June 15, 2093.

Last amendment to the Bylaws

April 29, 2016 registered with the Argentine Registrar of Companies (Inspección General de Justicia) on December 21, 2016 under No. 25,244, Book 82 of Corporations.

Capital structure

393,312,793 shares of common stock, Pesos 10 par value and 1 vote per share.

Subscribed, paid-in and authorized for stock exchange listing (in Pesos)

3,933,127,930

PABLO GERARDO GONZÁLEZ

President

3

English translation of the financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts expressed in millions of Pesos)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

March 31,

December 31,

Notes

2021

2020

ASSETS

Noncurrent Assets

Intangible assets

8

42,266

39,119

Property, plant and equipment

9

1,482,277

1,379,527

Right-of-use assets

10

48,384

44,081

Investments in associates and joint ventures

11

119,669

107,112

Deferred income tax assets, net

17

2,690

2,629

Other receivables

13

14,952

14,657

Trade receivables

14

5,179

8,531

Total noncurrent assets

1,715,417

1,595,656

Current Assets

Assets held for disposal

540

494

Inventories

12

111,343

100,137

Contract assets

24

394

871

Other receivables

13

47,419

34,369

Trade receivables

14

118,795

108,146

Investment in financial assets

7

35,127

28,934

Cash and cash equivalents

15

56,276

54,618

Total current assets

369,894

327,569

TOTAL ASSETS

2,085,311

1,923,225

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Shareholders' contributions

10,467

10,385

Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings

729,649

666,845

Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent

company

740,116

677,230

Non-controlling interest

6,772

6,165

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

746,888

683,395

LIABILITIES

Noncurrent Liabilities

Provisions

16

205,867

186,488

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

17

130,144

119,609

Income tax liability

17

3,442

3,571

Taxes payable

18

201

215

Salaries and social security

19

4,203

3,860

Lease liabilities

20

27,387

24,172

Loans

21

602,830

527,575

Other liabilities

22

1,429

2,961

Accounts payable

23

958

710

Total noncurrent liabilities

976,461

869,161

Current Liabilities

Provisions

16

6,652

6,133

Contract liabilities

24

5,799

6,824

Income tax liability

17

946

740

Taxes payable

18

24,671

15,764

Salaries and social security

19

13,769

14,934

Lease liabilities

20

23,015

22,098

Loans

21

109,085

150,731

Other liabilities

22

9,087

9,062

Accounts payable

23

168,938

144,383

Total current liabilities

361,962

370,669

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,338,423

1,239,830

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,085,311

1,923,225

Accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

PABLO GERARDO GONZÁLEZ

President

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
