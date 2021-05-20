YPF Sociedad Anónima : Financial Statements 03-31-2021

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation
AS OF MARCH, 2021 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
CONTENT
Note
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Description
Glossary of terms Legal Information
Consolidated statements of financial position Consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity Consolidated statements of cash flow
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements:
General information, structure and organization of the business of the Group Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements
Seasonality of operations Acquisitions and dispositions Financial risk management Segment information
Financial instruments by category Intangible assets
Property, plant and equipment Right-of-use assets
Investments in associates and joint ventures Inventories
Other receivables Trade receivables
Cash and cash equivalents Provisions
Income Tax Taxes payable
Salaries and social security Lease liabilities
Loans
Other liabilities Accounts payable Revenues Costs
Expenses by nature
Other net operating results Net financial results Investments in joint operations Shareholders' equity Earnings per share
Issues related to Maxus Entities Contingent assets and contingent liabilities Contractual commitments
Main regulations and other
Balances and transactions with related parties Employee benefit plans and similar obligations Assets and liabilities in currencies other than the Peso Subsequent events
Page
1
2
3
4
5
7
8
9
12
12
12
13
15
15
16
19
19
21
21
21
22
22
23
24
24
24
25
26
26
27
29
29
30
30
31
31
32
32
32
33
33
36
38
39
40
1
AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Term
Definition
AESA
Subsidiary A-Evangelista S.A.
AFIP
Argentine Tax Authority
Associate
Company over which YPF has significant influence as provided for in IAS 28
BCRA
Central Bank of the Argentine Republic
BNA
Banco de la Nación Argentina
BO
Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic
CAMMESA
Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.
CDS
Associate Central Dock Sud S.A.
CGU
Cash-Generating Units
CIMSA
Subsidiary Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A.
CNV
Argentine Securities Commission
CSJN
Argentine Supreme Court
CT Barragán
Joint venture CT Barragán S.A.
Eleran
Subsidiary Eleran Inversiones 2011 S.A.U.
ENARGAS
Argentine National Gas Regulatory Authority
FACPCE
Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences
FASB
Financial Accounting Standards Board
Group
YPF and its subsidiaries
GPA
Associate Gasoducto del Pacífico (Argentina) S.A.
IAS
International Accounting Standard
IASB
International Accounting Standards Board
IEASA (former ENARSA)
Integración Energética Argentina S.A. (former Energía Argentina S.A.)
IFRIC
International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standard
Joint venture
Company jointly owned by YPF as provided for in IFRS 11
JO
Joint operation
LGS
Argentine General Corporations Law No. 19,550 (T.O. 1984), as amended
LNG
Liquified natural gas
LPG
Liquefied Petroleum Gas
MEGA
Joint Venture Company Mega S.A.
MEGSA
Mercado Electrónico del Gas S.A.
Metroenergía
Subsidiary Metroenergía S.A.
Metrogas
Subsidiary Metrogas S.A.
MINEM
Former Ministry of Energy and Mining (Ministerio de Energía y Minería)
MMBtu
Million British thermal units
NO
Negotiable Obligations
Oiltanking
Associate Oiltanking Ebytem S.A.
Oldelval
Associate Oleoductos del Valle S.A.
OLCLP
Joint Venture Oleoducto Loma Campana - Lago Pellegrini S.A.
OPESSA
Subsidiary Operadora de Estaciones de Servicios S.A.
OTA
Associate Oleoducto Trasandino (Argentina) S.A.
OTC
Associate Oleoducto Trasandino (Chile) S.A.
PEN
National Executive Branch
Peso
Argentine Peso
Profertil
Joint Venture Profertil S.A.
Refinor
Joint Venture Refinería del Norte S.A.
RTI
Integral Tariff Review
SE
Secretariat of Energy
SEE
Secretariat of Electric Energy
SEC
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
SGE
Government Secretariat of Energy
SRH
Hydrocarbon Resources Secretariat
Subsidiary
Company controlled by YPF in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 10
TFN
National Fiscal Tribunal
Termap
Associate Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas S.A.
TSEP
Transportation system entry point
UHaF
Under-Secretariat of Hydrocarbons and Fuels
US$
U.S. dollar
US$/Bbl
U.S. dollar per barrel
Y-GEN I
Joint venture Y-GEN Eléctrica S.A.U.
Y-GEN II
Joint venture Y-GEN Eléctrica II S.A.U.
YPF Brasil
Subsidiary YPF Brasil Comercio Derivado de Petróleo Ltda.
YPF Chile
Subsidiary YPF Chile S.A.
YPF EE
Joint venture YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A.
YPF Gas
Associate YPF Gas S.A.
YPF Holdings
Subsidiary YPF Holdings, Inc.
YPF International
Subsidiary YPF International S.A.
YPF or the Company
YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Ventures
Subsidiary YPF Ventures S.A.U.
YTEC
Subsidiary YPF Tecnología S.A.
WEM
Wholesale Electricity Market
2
AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
LEGAL INFORMATION
Legal address
Macacha Güemes 515 - Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
Fiscal year number 45
Beginning on January 1, 2021
Principal business of the Company
The Company's purpose shall be to perform, on its own, through third parties or in association with third parties, the study, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other minerals and refining, marketing and distribution of oil and petroleum products and direct and indirect petroleum derivatives, including petrochemicals, chemicals, including those derived from hydrocarbons, and non-fossil fuels, biofuels and their components, as well as production of electric power from hydrocarbons, through which it may manufacture, use, purchase, sell, exchange, import or export them. It shall also be the Company's purpose to render, directly, through a subsidiary or in association with third parties, telecommunications services in all forms and modalities authorized by the legislation in force after applying for the relevant licenses as required by the regulatory framework, as well as the production, industrialization, processing, commercialization, conditioning, transportation and stockpiling of grains and products derived from grains, as well as any other activity complementary to its industrial and commercial business or any activity which may be necessary to attain its objective. In order to fulfill these objectives, the Company may set up, become associated with or have an interest in any public or private entity domiciled in Argentina or abroad, within the limits set forth in the Bylaws.
Filing with the Public Registry
Bylaws filed on February 5, 1991 under No. 404, Book 108, Volume A, Sociedades Anónimas, with the Public Registry of Buenos Aires City, in charge of the Argentine Registrar of Companies (Inspección General de Justicia); and Bylaws in substitution of previous Bylaws, filed on June 15, 1993, under No. 5,109, Book 113, Volume A, Sociedades Anónimas, with the above mentioned Registry.
Duration of the Company
Through June 15, 2093.
Last amendment to the Bylaws
April 29, 2016 registered with the Argentine Registrar of Companies (Inspección General de Justicia) on December 21, 2016 under No. 25,244, Book 82 of Corporations.
Capital structure
393,312,793 shares of common stock, Pesos 10 par value and 1 vote per share.
Subscribed, paid-in and authorized for stock exchange listing (in Pesos)
3,933,127,930
PABLO GERARDO GONZÁLEZ
President
3
English translation of the financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation
YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts expressed in millions of Pesos)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
March 31,
December 31,
Notes
2021
2020
ASSETS
Noncurrent Assets
Intangible assets
8
42,266
39,119
Property, plant and equipment
9
1,482,277
1,379,527
Right-of-use assets
10
48,384
44,081
Investments in associates and joint ventures
11
119,669
107,112
Deferred income tax assets, net
17
2,690
2,629
Other receivables
13
14,952
14,657
Trade receivables
14
5,179
8,531
Total noncurrent assets
1,715,417
1,595,656
Current Assets
Assets held for disposal
540
494
Inventories
12
111,343
100,137
Contract assets
24
394
871
Other receivables
13
47,419
34,369
Trade receivables
14
118,795
108,146
Investment in financial assets
7
35,127
28,934
Cash and cash equivalents
15
56,276
54,618
Total current assets
369,894
327,569
TOTAL ASSETS
2,085,311
1,923,225
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' contributions
10,467
10,385
Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings
729,649
666,845
Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
company
740,116
677,230
Non-controlling interest
6,772
6,165
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
746,888
683,395
LIABILITIES
Noncurrent Liabilities
Provisions
16
205,867
186,488
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
17
130,144
119,609
Income tax liability
17
3,442
3,571
Taxes payable
18
201
215
Salaries and social security
19
4,203
3,860
Lease liabilities
20
27,387
24,172
Loans
21
602,830
527,575
Other liabilities
22
1,429
2,961
Accounts payable
23
958
710
Total noncurrent liabilities
976,461
869,161
Current Liabilities
Provisions
16
6,652
6,133
Contract liabilities
24
5,799
6,824
Income tax liability
17
946
740
Taxes payable
18
24,671
15,764
Salaries and social security
19
13,769
14,934
Lease liabilities
20
23,015
22,098
Loans
21
109,085
150,731
Other liabilities
22
9,087
9,062
Accounts payable
23
168,938
144,383
Total current liabilities
361,962
370,669
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,338,423
1,239,830
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,085,311
1,923,225
Accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.