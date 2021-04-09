YPF Sociedad Anónima : Item 22 - Audit Committee Report

The Management of YPF S.A. ("Management" and the "Company", respectively) has informed the Audit Committee that the Company has to comply with the judgment rendered by the National Court of Appeals in Commercial Matters, Division C, in the case entitled PAZ HERRERA RICARDO ADRIAN VS. YPF S.A. ON ORDINARY PROCEEDINGS (ANNULMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING) (File 15221/2017), in relation to the motion filed by the shareholder for the annulment of the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2017, at which the financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 were approved. The aforementioned judgment orders as follows:

"To reject the annulment in itself but place on the company the obligation to include in its next shareholders' meeting, as a separate item of the agenda, the determination of whether the impairment charge at issue was correctly applied or not, considering to such effect the criteria applied in previous fiscal years, providing the required information, with an opinion of the audit committee and the supervisory bodies and, if appropriate, correcting what should be corrected so that the current financial statements reflect the real situation.".