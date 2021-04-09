YPF Sociedad Anónima : Item 22 - Audit Committee Report

The Management of YPF S.A. ("Management" and the "Company", respectively) has informed the Audit Committee that the Company has to comply with the judgment rendered by the National Court of Appeals in Commercial Matters, Division C, in the case entitled PAZ HERRERA RICARDO ADRIAN VS. YPF S.A. ON ORDINARY PROCEEDINGS (ANNULMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING) (File 15221/2017), in relation to the motion filed by the shareholder for the annulment of the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2017, at which the financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 were approved. The aforementioned judgment orders as follows:"To reject the annulment in itself but place on the company the obligation to include in its next shareholders' meeting, as a separate item of the agenda, the determination of whether the impairment charge at issue was correctly applied or not, considering to such effect the criteria applied in previous fiscal years, providing the required information, with an opinion of the audit committee and the supervisory bodies and, if appropriate, correcting what should be corrected so that the current financial statements reflect the real situation.".
In order to comply with the decision of the above mentioned Court, this Opinion is issued within the framework of the Audit Committee's powers and duties under the applicable regulations, including, without limitation, "To supervise the operation of internal control systems and the administrative- accounting system, as well as the reliability of the latter and all financial information or other significant events filed with the National Securities Commission and the markets in compliance with the applicable reporting system" (section 110, b) Law No. 26,831 on Capital Markets).
Along these lines, and in compliance with the above mentioned decision, the scope of the work of YPF S.A.' Audit Committee has been limited to the verification of:
The Company's financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 (the "Financial Statements 2016") in which the impairment charge of property, plant and equipment for such fiscal year (the
"Impairment Charge") was recorded.
The Supervisory Committee's Report on the Financial Statements
2016, dated March 9, 2017, in which it is concluded that, in the Supervisory Committee's opinion, said Financial Statements 2016 fairly present, in all material respects, the financial position of YPF S.A. and its controlled companies as of December 31, 2016, and the comprehensive results of its operations, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the fiscal year ended on such date, in accordance with the provisions of Technical Resolution No. 26 of the
Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial
Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial
FACPCE on the preparation of individual financial statements of a controlling entity, and the International Financial Reporting Standards, as applicable. With respect to the Company's financial statements ended December 31, 2016, taken as a whole, it is concluded that the Additional Information to the notes to the individual financial statements required under Section No. 68 of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange Listing Regulations and section 12, chapter III, Title IV of the National Securities Commission Regulations (Technical Regulation 2013) is fairly presented in all material respects.
The Independent Auditors' Report on Financial Statements 2016, dated March 9, 2017, in which it is concluded that, in their opinion, such Financial Statements 2016 fairly present, in all material respects, the financial position of YPF S.A. and its controlled companies as of December 31, 2016, and the comprehensive results, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the fiscal year ended on such date, in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.
The review conducted by the Audit Committee at its meeting held on March 8, 2017, at which the most relevant aspects of Financial Statements 2016 were analyzed and, taking into account compliance with applicable regulations, expressed its conformity therewith.
The approval of Financial Statements 2016 by the Company's Board of Directors at its meeting held on March 9, 2017, at which the Audit Committee expressed its conformity with such Financial Statements.
The treatment of Financial Statements 2016 and their approval by the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2017 and, in particular, the explanations given by the Company regarding the Impairment Charge.
The report of the independent auditors registered with the PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) on the efficient operation of the internal financial reporting control system, included in Annual Report 20F for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, dated April 7, 2017.
The CFO's and CEO's certifications on the appropriate operation of the internal control system in the financial reporting process, included in Annual Report 20F for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, dated April 7, 2017.
Financial Statements for years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and their corresponding reports of the independent auditors and the
Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial
Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial
supervisory committee, which conclude that the financial information published is reasonable, without any remarks with regard to previous fiscal years.
The Audit Committee reviewed the legal report of the Vice Presidency of Legal Services dated April 8, 2021, containing a summary of the background information and evolution of the judicial approach that gives rise to the judgement mentioned in point 1 of this report, which is attached as Exhibit A.
In addition, the board of Directors have requested the Management and we have reviewed, a detailed report dated April 8, 2021 on the application of the Impairment Charge to Financial Statements 2016, and considerations regarding its application in previous fiscal years, which is attached as Exhibit B. It follows from the report that:
the impairment charge has been correctly applied to Financial Statements 2016 following the guidelines of the International Financial
Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, in particular, IFRS 36, and
the accounting standards and the accounting policy related to impairment of property, plant and equipment have been applied in a consistent and uniform manner with respect to previous fiscal years since 2012 (year of adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards by the National Securities Commission)
4. Based on the work conducted -mentioned in the previous item- and in the exercise of the powers and duties assigned to it under the applicable regulations, YPF S.A.'s Audit Committee:
Ratifies that the procedures followed in connection with the Impairment Charge of property, plant and equipment in Financial Statements 2016 have been correctly applied in accordance with the accounting standards; and that the accounting policy used by the Company has been consistent and uniform with the accounting policy applied in the previous fiscal years since 2012, when the IFRS were adopted.