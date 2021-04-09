YPF Sociedad Anónima : Item 22 - Legal Report

YPF S.A.

Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021

LEGAL REPORT ON THE JUDGMENT RENDERED BY THE NATIONAL COURT OF APPEALS IN COMMERCIAL MATTERS IN CASE ENTITLED "PAZ HERRERA RICARDO vs. YPF SA ON ORDINARY PROCEEDINGS" (File No. 25864/14)".

This legal report is made available to the shareholders' meeting to be held on April 30, 2021 in relation to item 22 of the agenda "Compliance with the order of the National Commercial Court of Appeals regarding the treatment of the impairment charge of property, plant and equipment for Fiscal Year No. 40 ended on December 31, 2016."

Background of the case:

Shareholder Ricardo Paz Herrera, holder of 69 shares representing 0.000017 % of the capital stock of YPF S.A. ("YPF" or the "Company"), filed a lawsuit with a commercial court requesting that the resolutions adopted at the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2017, which included the approval of Financial Statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, considered at such meeting, be declared null and void. 1

The complaint was heard by the Lower Court in Commercial Matters No. 16, Clerk's Office 31, , City of Buenos Aires.

The judgment rendered by the lower court in such case on May 17, 2019 completely dismissed the lawsuit.

Judgment rendered by the Court of Appeals in Commercial Matters, Division C.

The lower court's decision was then appealed by shareholder Paz Herrera, and on May 19, 2020, Division C of the Court of Appeals in Commercial Matters decided to ratify the rejection of the lawsuit, and therefore, it confirmed the rejection of the motion for the annulment of the said shareholders' meeting.2

However, it imposed a specific obligation on the Company: to include in its next shareholders' meeting, as a separate item of the agenda, the determination of whether the impairment charge at issue arising from the financial statements approved at the contested meeting was correctly applied or not; and, additionally, if it was consistent with the approach that the Company had been applying in previous fiscal years. Therefore, and for the purpose of considering this item, it ordered the production of relevant information, with the opinion of the audit committee and the supervisory bodies; seeking, if applicable, the correction of the financial statements in order to reflect the real situation of the Company at such time.

Informed by Relevant Fact dated August 25, 2017. Informed by Relevant Fact dated May 20, 2020.

1