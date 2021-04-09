YPF Sociedad Anónima : Item 22 - Management Report

Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 20, 2021
REPORT ON IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 2016
This report is made available for its consideration at the shareholders' meeting to be held on April 30, 2021, in relation to item 22 of the agenda "Compliance with the order of the National Court of Appeals in Commercial Matters regarding the treatment of the impairment charge of property, plant and equipment for Fiscal Year No. 40 ended December 31, 2016".
1) APPLICABLE ACCOUNTING STANDARD.
YPF S.A. (YPF or the "Company") is a corporation (sociedad anónima) whose securities are listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), and is subject to the permanent supervision of the National Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores - the "CNV"), and to the requirements of the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
The Company applies the international financial reporting standards ("IFRS") adopted by the CNV since 2012. The accounting policy establishing the impairment in value of property, plant and equipment, and accounting judgments and estimates related to impairment are described in the notes to the financial statements of the Company since fiscal year ended December 31, 2012. These accounting policies and estimates were applied by the Company consistently over the period under analysis (fiscal years 2012-2016) in accordance with the IFRS. The following is a summary of the main aspects to be evaluated (as they arise from the notes to the financial statements 2012 to 2016 of the Company. The relevant paragraphs of these notes are included in the exhibits hereto):
Applicable accounting standards: Uniform implementation of the IFRS. Under the CNV Regulations, these standards are of mandatory application since fiscal year ended December 31, 2012. (See EXHIBIT I)
Valuation of property plant and equipment: are valued at their acquisition cost plus all the costs directly related to the location of the asset and to bringing the asset to the condition required for its intended use. Recoverability of these assets is revised once a year or whenever there is an indication of impairment in value of these assets. (See EXHIBIT II)
Impairment of property, plant and equipment:In order to evaluate the recoverability of Upstream assets, they have been grouped into fourCash-GeneratingUnits or "CGUs" (one groups the assets of fields with crude oil reserves, and three the assets of fields with natural gas reserves, according to Argentina's basins - Neuquina, Noroeste and AustralBasins-),which is the best reflection of how the Company currently makes its assets decisions for the generation of independent cash flows.(See EXHIBIT III)
Methodology used in the estimation of the recoverable value:The methodology used to estimate the recoverable amount of property, plant and equipment consists of using the higher of: i) the calculation of the value in use, based on expected future cash flows from the use of such assets, discounted at a rate that reflects the weighted average cost of capital, and, if available, ii) the price that would be received in a regular transaction between market participants to sell the asset as of the date of these consolidated financial statements, less the disposal costs of such assets.
In the assessment of the value in use, cash flow forecasts based on the best estimate of income and expense available for each CGU using sector inputs, past results and future expectations of business evolution and market development are utilized. The most sensitive aspects included in the cash flows used in all the CGUs are the purchase and sale prices of hydrocarbons, the regulations in force and cost evolution estimates.
The valuation of cash flows from Upstream assets is based on a complex model that uses cash projections covering the economically productive useful lives of the oil and gas fields and is limited by the termination of exploitation concessions, permits, agreements or contracts. The estimated cash flows contemplate the level of reserves, "commodity" prices, estimates of future investments required in relation to undeveloped oil and gas reserves, production costs, field depletion rates, contractual conditions and discount rates, among other factors. The unproved reserves are weighted by risk factors associated thereto. (See
EXHIBIT IV)
Reserves estimation: Estimating crude oil and gas reserves forms part of the Company's decision-making process. The volume of reserves, among other things, is used to evaluate the recoverability of investments in Exploration and Production assets. YPF prepares its estimates and assumptions related to crude oil and gas reserves based on the rules and regulations established for the crude oil and gas industry and by SEC. Besides, within the framework of the 20F annual document filed by YPF with the SEC, the independent auditors' reports on oil and natural gas reserves are included. (See EXHIBIT V)
It should be noted that from fiscal year 2016 to date, the Company continued to apply the IFRS uniformly and the same accounting policies in relation to the impairment in value of property, plant and equipment.
3) IMPAIRMENT CHARGE IN 2016 AND PREVIOUS YEARS.
The application of the criteria of impairment of property, plant and equipment mentioned in section 1), which are defined under IAS 36, determined the impairment of the CGU Oil in fiscal years 2015 and 2016. There were several for reasons for such impairment, but the main cause was the drop in oil prices projected in each of those years. The variation in oil prices (average prices for each year) is shown below:
Changes in the price of oil 2012/2016 (usd/barrel)
In 2015, international oil prices experienced a sharp fall. At first, local prices, which did not follow the trend of international oil prices, were not significantly affected. However, as the low price scenario was confirmed (in relative terms) at international level, the local realization price per barrel gradually declined. This situation had an impact on projected oil realization price curves in the cash flows of each year. Both in 2015 and 2016, the projected curves ended converging in international values that reflected declines in the long term. Therefore, the CGU Oil was impaired in 2015, and this worsened in 2016. This situation is clearly described in the notes to the financial statements of each fiscal year transcribed below.
Financial Statements 2015
Financial Statements 2016
On the contrary, in previous years (2014, 2013 and 2012), no impairment charges in CGU Oil's assets were recorded (as mentioned in the respective financial statements. See EXHIBIT III). The above was due to the fact that, in those years, the market reflected high oil realization prices (in relative terms), as disclosed in the annual report on the financial statements for fiscal year 2014, which in its relevant part, is transcribed below:
Annual Report on Financial Statements 2014
Therefore, in fiscal years 2012, 2013 and 2014, projected cash flows (recoverable value) for the CGU Oil for each of those years largely exceed the carrying value due to multiple factors, but mainly, due to the projected price curve which contemplated future business expectations at such time. The methodology for estimating the recoverable value is described in the financial statements (See EXHIBIT III).
Finally, regarding the information detailed in financial statements 2015 and 1016, it was possible to verify that the information is sufficient in accordance with international standards, and in line with the accounting statements prepared by leading companies in the industry (both domestic and foreign), which also faced recoverability issues in 2015 and 2016.
3. OTHER BACKGROUND INFORMATION
