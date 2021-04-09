YPF Sociedad Anónima : Item 22 - Management Report

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

YPF S.A.

Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 20, 2021

REPORT ON IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 2016

This report is made available for its consideration at the shareholders' meeting to be held on April 30, 2021, in relation to item 22 of the agenda "Compliance with the order of the National Court of Appeals in Commercial Matters regarding the treatment of the impairment charge of property, plant and equipment for Fiscal Year No. 40 ended December 31, 2016".

1) APPLICABLE ACCOUNTING STANDARD.

YPF S.A. (YPF or the "Company") is a corporation (sociedad anónima) whose securities are listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), and is subject to the permanent supervision of the National Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores - the "CNV"), and to the requirements of the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company applies the international financial reporting standards ("IFRS") adopted by the CNV since 2012. The accounting policy establishing the impairment in value of property, plant and equipment, and accounting judgments and estimates related to impairment are described in the notes to the financial statements of the Company since fiscal year ended December 31, 2012. These accounting policies and estimates were applied by the Company consistently over the period under analysis (fiscal years 2012-2016) in accordance with the IFRS. The following is a summary of the main aspects to be evaluated (as they arise from the notes to the financial statements 2012 to 2016 of the Company. The relevant paragraphs of these notes are included in the exhibits hereto):

Applicable accounting standards: Uniform implementation of the IFRS. Under the CNV Regulations, these standards are of mandatory application since fiscal year ended December 31, 2012. ( See EXHIBIT I )

Uniform implementation of the IFRS. Under the CNV Regulations, these standards are of mandatory application since fiscal year ended December 31, 2012. Valuation of property plant and equipment: are valued at their acquisition cost plus all the costs directly related to the location of the asset and to bringing the asset to the condition required for its intended use. Recoverability of these assets is revised once a year or whenever there is an indication of impairment in value of these assets. ( See EXHIBIT II)

are valued at their acquisition cost plus all the costs directly related to the location of the asset and to bringing the asset to the condition required for its intended use. Recoverability of these assets is revised once a year or whenever there is an indication of impairment in value of these assets. ( Impairment of property, plant and equipment: In order to evaluate the recoverability of Upstream assets, they have been grouped into four Cash-Generating Units or "CGUs" (one groups the assets of fields with crude oil reserves, and three the assets of fields with natural gas reserves, according to Argentina's basins - Neuquina, Noroeste and Austral Basins-), which is the best reflection of how the Company currently makes its assets decisions for the generation of independent cash flows. (See EXHIBIT III)

