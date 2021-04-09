YPF Sociedad Anónima : Item 22 - Supervisory Committee Report

Special Report of the Supervisory Committee of YPF S.A. issued in compliance with the requirements in the case entitled PAZ HERRERA RICARDO ADRIAN VS. YPF S.A. ON ORDINARY PROCEEDINGS (ANNULMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING) (File 15221/2017)

To the shareholders of

YPF Sociedad Anónima

Overview:

1. We issue this Special Report within the scope of the duties assigned to this Supervisory Committee under section 294 of the General Corporations Law (Ley General de Sociedades) No. 19,550, so that Shareholders may comply with the judgment rendered by the National Court of Appeals in Commercial Matters, Division C, in the case entitled

PAZ HERRERA RICARDO ADRIAN VS. YPF S.A. ON ORDINARY PROCEEDINGS (ANNULMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING) (File 15221/2017), in relation to the motion filed by the shareholder for the annulment of the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2017, at which the financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 were approved. The aforementioned judgment orders as follows: "To reject the annulment in itself but place on the company the obligation to include in its next shareholders' meeting, as a separate item of the agenda, the determination of whether the impairment charge at issue was correctly applied or not, considering to such effect the criteria applied in previous fiscal years, providing the required information, with an opinion of the audit committee and the supervisory bodies and, if appropriate, correcting what should be corrected so that the current financial statements reflect the real situation."

Management Responsibility

2. The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for preparing and presenting the financial statements in compliance with Argentine professional accounting standards. Besides, the Board of Directors is responsible for the existence of an internal control system it deems necessary to allow for the preparation of financial statements free from material misstatements arising from errors or irregularities.

Scope of our work:

3. Our work was performed in compliance with the statutory audit standards in force. Under such standards financial statements must be prepared in accordance with the audit standards in force and must also check the reasonableness of the material information contained in the reviewed documents and their consistency with the other information related to corporate decisions informed to us, disclosed in the Minutes of

Board of Directors' and Shareholders' Meetings, as well as compliance of such decisions with the law and the by-laws, in their formal and documentary aspects.