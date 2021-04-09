Log in
YPF Sociedad Anónima : Item 22 - Supervisory Committee Report

04/09/2021 | 09:01pm EDT
Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

Special Report of the Supervisory Committee of YPF S.A. issued in compliance with the requirements in the case entitled PAZ HERRERA RICARDO ADRIAN VS. YPF S.A. ON ORDINARY PROCEEDINGS (ANNULMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING) (File 15221/2017)

To the shareholders of

YPF Sociedad Anónima

Overview:

1. We issue this Special Report within the scope of the duties assigned to this Supervisory Committee under section 294 of the General Corporations Law (Ley General de Sociedades) No. 19,550, so that Shareholders may comply with the judgment rendered by the National Court of Appeals in Commercial Matters, Division C, in the case entitled

PAZ HERRERA RICARDO ADRIAN VS. YPF S.A. ON ORDINARY PROCEEDINGS (ANNULMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING) (File 15221/2017), in relation to the motion filed by the shareholder for the annulment of the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2017, at which the financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 were approved. The aforementioned judgment orders as follows: "To reject the annulment in itself but place on the company the obligation to include in its next shareholders' meeting, as a separate item of the agenda, the determination of whether the impairment charge at issue was correctly applied or not, considering to such effect the criteria applied in previous fiscal years, providing the required information, with an opinion of the audit committee and the supervisory bodies and, if appropriate, correcting what should be corrected so that the current financial statements reflect the real situation."

Management Responsibility

2. The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for preparing and presenting the financial statements in compliance with Argentine professional accounting standards. Besides, the Board of Directors is responsible for the existence of an internal control system it deems necessary to allow for the preparation of financial statements free from material misstatements arising from errors or irregularities.

Scope of our work:

3. Our work was performed in compliance with the statutory audit standards in force. Under such standards financial statements must be prepared in accordance with the audit standards in force and must also check the reasonableness of the material information contained in the reviewed documents and their consistency with the other information related to corporate decisions informed to us, disclosed in the Minutes of

Board of Directors' and Shareholders' Meetings, as well as compliance of such decisions with the law and the by-laws, in their formal and documentary aspects.

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

The scope of this Special Report is limited to the review of:

  1. The Company's financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 ("Financial Statements 2016"), reason for the plaintiff's complaint, in which the impairment charge of property, plant and equipment for such fiscal year (the "Impairment Charge") was recorded.
  2. The report of the independent auditors of the Company, Deloitte & Co. S.A. on the Financial Statements 2016, dated March 9, 2017, mentioned in the previous paragraph, in which it is concluded that, in their opinion, such Financial Statements 2016 fairly present, in all material respects, the financial position of YPF S.A. and its controlled companies as of December 31, 2016, and the comprehensive results, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the fiscal year then ended, in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.
  3. The Supervisory Committee's Report on the Financial Statements 2016, dated March 9, 2017, mentioned in paragraph a), in which it is concluded that, in their opinion, said Financial Statements 2016 fairly present, in all material respects, the financial position of YPF S.A. and its controlled companies as of December 31, 2016, and the comprehensive results of its operations, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the fiscal year ended on such date, in accordance with the provisions of Technical Resolution No. 26 of the FACPCE on the preparation of individual financial statements of a controlling entity, and the International Financial Reporting Standards, as applicable. With respect to the Company's financial statements ended December 31, 2016, taken as a whole, it is concluded that the Additional Information to the notes to the individual financial statements required under Section No. 68 of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange Listing Regulations and section 12, chapter III, Title IV of the National Securities Commission Regulations (Technical Regulation 2013) is fairly presented in all material respects.
  4. The review performed by the Audit Committee at its meeting of March 8, 2017, at which the most relevant aspects of the mentioned Financial Statements 2016 were analyzed, in relation to the
    "Impairment Charge", considering the compliance with the applicable regulations and the Opinion issued as a result of such analysis.
  5. The approval of Financial Statements 2016 by the Company's Board of
    Directors at its meeting held on March 9, 2017, at which the Audit Committee expressed its conformity with such Financial Statements.

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

  1. The treatment of Financial Statements 2016 and their approval by the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2017 and, in particular, the explanations given by the Company regarding the Impairment Charge.
  2. The financial statements for fiscal years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the respective reports of the Company's independent auditor,
    Deloitte & Co. S.A., and of the Supervisory Committee, which conclude that the financial information published is reasonable, without any remarks with regard to previous fiscal years.
  3. The report prepared by the Company's Management for the purpose of complying with the judgment that gave rise to this report, dated April 8, 2021, in which it explains the application of the Impairment Charge to Financial Statements 2016, including considerations regarding its application in previous fiscal years, which is attached as Exhibit A.

Opinion:

In our opinion, based on the work performed and with the scope described above, we have no objections to make in relation to the procedures implemented to determine the Impairment Charge of property, plant and equipment in Financial Statements 2016, which have been correctly applied in accordance with professional accounting standards; and regarding the accounting policy used by the Company we have no evidence that it has not been consistent and uniform with the accounting policy applied in the previous fiscal years since 2012, when the IFRS were adopted.

In the City of Buenos Aires, on April 8, 2021.

Supervisory Committee of YPF S.A.

_______________________________

Guillermo Stok

For the Supervisory Committee of YPF S.A.

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

Exhibit A

Management Report

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
