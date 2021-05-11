Log in
YPF Sociedad Anónima : Q1 2021 Earnings Release

05/11/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
CONTENT

1. MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER

3

2. ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

4

3. EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

7

4. ANALYSIS OF RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

8

4.1. UPSTREAM

8

4.2. DOWNSTREAM

11

4.3. GAS AND POWER

14

4.4. CORPORATE AND OTHER

15

4.5. CONSOLIDATION ADJUSTMENTS

15

5. LIQUIDITY AND SOURCES OF CAPITAL

16

5.1. CASH FLOW SUMMARY

16

5.2. NET DEBT

17

6. TABLES AND NOTES

19

6.1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

19

6.2. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

20

6.3. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

21

6.4. MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES

23

2

Basis of Presentation

From 3Q20 onwards, the Earnings Release is expressed in U.S. dollars to facilitate the reading of results. YPF has defined the U.S. dollar as its functional currency and subsidiaries having the Argentine Peso as functional currency were adjusted for inflation, corresponding to a hyperinflationary economy, in accordance with IAS guidelines. Unless otherwise indicated, the calculation of all Income Statement figures in U.S. dollars are calculated as the sum of: (1) YPF S.A. individual financial results expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the average exchange rate of the period; and (2) the financial results of YPF S.A.'s subsidiaries expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the exchange rate at the end of period. Cash Flow items were converted to U.S. dollars using the average exchange rate for each period; whereas Balance Sheet items were converted to U.S. dollars using the end of period exchange rate for each period. The accumulated financial information presented in this document is calculated as the sum of the quarters for each period.

Solid start of the year, leveraging on stronger fuels' demand, better pricing environment, and the materialization of cost efficiencies.

Summary Consolidated Financials

1Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Q/Q ∆

Unaudited Figures, in US$ million

Revenues

2,832

2,270

2,648

16.6%

EBITDA

1,040

263

825

N.M

Adjusted EBITDA

851

183

767

N.M

Operating income before impairment of assets

241

(273)

78

N.M

Operating income

241

549

78

-85.9%

Net income before impairment of assets

103

(78)

(25)

-67.4%

Net income

103

539

(25)

N.M

EPS

0.26

1.41

(0.06)

N.M

Capex

598

538

487

-9.4%

FCF

(85)

182

284

56.0%

Cash and cash equivalents

1,159

994

995

0.1%

Total debt

8,799

8,070

7,747

-4.0%

EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation of property, plant and equipment + Depreciation of the right of use assets + Amortization of intangible assets + Unproductive exploratory drillings + (Reversal) / Deterioration of property, plant, and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA that excludes IFRS 16 and IAS 29 effects +/- one-off items. EPS attributable to shareholders of the parent company (basic and diluted).

FCF = Cash flow from Operations less capex (Investing activities), M&A (Investing activities), and interest and leasing payments (Financing activities).

1. MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER

  • Strong recovery in profitability with Adjusted EBITDA expanding by 318% sequentially - and only 9.9% below 1Q20 -, mainly backed by a fast recovery in demand for gasoline and diesel, higher realization prices across the board and the materialization of cost efficiencies.
  • Local demand for our main refined products (gasoline and diesel) improved beyond expectations increasing 5.5% q/q and 3.6% y/y, but not yet back to pre-COVID levels remaining 5.7% below 1Q19.
  • Prices at the pump continued recovering in dollar terms with a sequential increase in the realization price of 10.3% on average for gasoline and diesel, which permitted to pass-through the increases in biofuels' costs and fuels' taxes, while also leaving some room for a recovery in our margin.
  • Structural cost efficiencies continued to materialize on the back of the company-wide cost cutting plan implemented throughout 2020. OPEX declined 21.5% y/y with positive results on all our business segments.
  • Activity in our upstream operations was fully resumed reaching a new record in the number of horizontal wells completed in a quarter, totaling 34 between oil and gas wells within the unconventional segment, out of a total of 48 wells completed throughout all of our operated fields.
  • Oil and gas production expanded 3.3% sequentially, including a 4.3% increase in crude oil production to 207.7 Kbbld, with a remarkable 19.7% jump in shale oil production backed by our core hub where output reached its record high in March at 42.0 Kbbld.
  • Free cash flow ended in positive territory, allowing us to further reduce our net debt which declined by US$324 million to US$6,752 million by the end of the quarter - or US$888 million below 1Q20.

3

2. ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Revenues Breakdown

1Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Y/Y ∆

Unaudited Figures, in US$ million

Diesel

996

826

921

-7.5%

Gasoline

669

494

613

-8.4%

Natural gas as producers (third parties)

265

225

259

-2.0%

Other

503

503

552

9.7%

Total Domestic Market

2,433

2,047

2,346

-3.6%

Jet fuel

102

11

24

-76.4%

Grain and flours

61

78

114

85.1%

Crude oil

8

47

6

-28.1%

Petchem & Other

227

86

158

-30.4%

Total Export Market

399

223

302

-24.4%

Total Revenues

2,832

2,270

2,648

-6.5%

Revenues for 1Q21, which amounted to US$2,648 million, showed a sound recovery on a sequential basis, increasing 16.6% on both higher domestic and export sales driven by a general increase in volumes and prices. In particular, we highlight the higher revenues of diesel and gasoline, up 11.5% and 24.2%, respectively, on both higher volumes and higher prices in dollars, as cumulative increases at the pump more than compensated higher fuel taxes and the devaluation of the currency. In addition, prices for natural gas were also higher on the back of the new Plan GasAR driving a 15.3% increase in natural gas revenues as producers sold to third parties in the local market.

On a year ago basis, revenues decreased 6.5% - 1Q20 being affected by the pandemic for less than two weeks - primarily on lower average prices in dollar terms, while demand for gasoline and diesel were 3.6% y/y higher in 1Q21, on more flexible mobility restrictions. It is worth noting that demand in 1Q21 lagged 1Q19 (pandemic-free) by only 5.7%.

Diesel revenues - 35% of our total sales - decreased 7.5% y/y due to lower prices (-12.5%) partially offset by increasing volumes sold (5.2%). Gasoline sales - 23% of total revenues - followed the same trend and decreased by 8.4% also on lower prices (-10.3%) offset by higher volumes sold (1.4%).

Natural gas revenues as producers sold to third parties in the local market - 10% of consolidated sales - went down 2.0% y/y due to a reduction in volumes, despite the better pricing as 1Q21 was the first quarter under the new Plan GasAR.

Other domestic sales in 1Q21, increased 9.7% y/y mainly on higher sales of fuel oil, fertilizers, asphalts, LPG, lubricants and virgin naphtha more than offset lower sales of jet fuel and crude oil.

Export revenues decreased 24.4% y/y on lower sales of jet fuel, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel and virgin naphtha, due to lower volumes sold in most of these products. This was partially offset by higher sales of grain and flours, and petrochemical products.

4

Consolidated Costs Breakdown

1Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Y/Y ∆

Unaudited Figures, in US$ million

Depreciation

(679)

(430)

(652)

-3.9%

Lifting cost

(524)

(413)

(411)

-21.5%

Royalties

(184)

(141)

(171)

-7.0%

Refining cost

(114)

(113)

(106)

-6.6%

Other

(328)

(274)

(203)

-37.9%

Total Production Costs

(1,828)

(1,371)

(1,544)

-15.5%

Fuels imports

(97)

(30)

(75)

-23.1%

Crude oil purchases to third parties

(238)

(173)

(252)

6.1%

Biofuel purchases

(161)

(50)

(108)

-32.6%

Natural gas purchases to third parties

(50)

(40)

(32)

-36.4%

Other

(171)

(232)

(252)

47.6%

Total Purchases

(717)

(526)

(719)

0.3%

Stock variations

178

(179)

25

-85.9%

Total Operating Costs

(2,366)

(2,076)

(2,238)

-5.4%

Selling expenses

(225)

(224)

(225)

-0.1%

Administrative expenses

(109)

(135)

(103)

-6.1%

Exploration expenses

(12)

(10)

(2)

-84.5%

Other operating results, net

120

(99)

(3)

N.M

Total Other Expenses

(225)

(467)

(332)

47.3%

Impairment of assets

-

822

-

N.M

Operating Costs + Other Expenses + Impairment of Assets

(2,592)

(1,721)

(2,570)

-0.8%

Stock variations include holding results of US$63 million in 1Q20, US$(40) million in 4Q20 and US$66 million for 1Q21.

Total Operating Costs were US$2,238 million, contracting 5.4% y/y driven primarily by efficiencies in operating expenses other than purchases, royalties and depreciation, on the back of the company wide cost- cutting program that we went through during 2020.

Within production costs, which decreased 15.5% y/y, the lifting cost reduction of 21.5% y/y was mainly influenced by cost-efficiencies, partially compensated with increased well activity on the back of the gradual resumption in activity, royalties went down by 7.0% y/y due to the lower production, and transportation cost (included in the "Other" category) contracted 28.9% y/y primarily on lower tariffs based on the renegotiation of contracts with suppliers.

Depreciation decreased 3.9% mainly due to the decrease in our capex program during last year, which affected the accounting value of the assets subject to depreciation when comparing to the same period of 2020.

Refining cost decreased 6.6% y/y mainly motivated by lower charges related to repair and maintenance, electricity and other supplies, personnel expenses, and consumption of materials and spare parts.

As regards to purchases, a category highly correlated with demand levels for refined products, it remained stable y/y, increasing just 0.3%, driven by:

  • A reduction in fuel imports of 23.1% mainly driven by a decrease of 47.6% for diesel and 58.0% for jet fuel on lower volumes, partially offset by higher purchases of premium gasoline (62.5%) due to higher volumes;

5

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
