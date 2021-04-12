YPF Sociedad Anónima : Shareholders Proposals 2021 04/12/2021 | 03:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Proposals to YPF S.A.'s Shareholders regarding the items of the Agenda of the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for April 30, 2021, available as of April 9, 2021. Item 1. Remote holding of the shareholders' meeting in accordance with Resolution No. 830/2020 of the National Securities Commission. The Board of Directors resolved to propose to held remotly the shareholders' meeting according to the provisions of General Resolution No. 830/2020 issued by the National Securities Commission (CNV, by its acronym in Spanish), the emergency situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the applicable laws and regulations in connection therewith. It is informed that this first item of the agenda will only be considered if, at the time scheduled to hold the shareholders' meeting, restrictions still apply on the free circulation of persons generally, whether as a preventive and/or mandatory and/or sectorized measure, as a result of the emergency situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Item 3. Consideration of the Annual Report, Informative Overview, Inventory, Balance Sheet, Statements of Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity, Cash Flow Statements, Income Statement, Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity and Statements of Cash Flow, individually and consolidated with its respective notes and related documents, and the Report of the Supervisory Committee and Independent Auditor, corresponding to Fiscal Year No. 44, which began on January 1, 2020 and ended on December 31, 2020. The Board of Directors discussed and approved the aforementioned documents and proposed their approval by the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company. Find the individual and Consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Report 2021 published by the CNV. https://aif2.cnv.gov.ar/presentations/publicview/b5b93dc3-3a45-498a-b13d-9f5b07ac0b89 Item 4. Consideration of accumulated results as of December 31, 2020. Absorption of losses. The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company at which the relevant accounting documentation for Fiscal Year No. 44 will be considered: to fully disallow the reserve for future dividends, the reserve for the purchase of own shares and the reserve for investments; to partially absorb the accumulated losses in retained earnings up to Ps. 13,184 million against the amounts corresponding to the disallowed reserves for up to said amount. Item 5. Determination of remuneration for the Independent Auditor for fiscal year ended as of December 31, 2020. The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to set a remuneration of $90,117,917.- to Deloitte &Co. S.A. for its audit services as Independent Auditor for the annual financial documentation as of December 31, 2020 and the quarterly information corresponding to 2020. Item 6. Appointment of the Independent Auditor who will report on the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and determination of its remuneration. The Audit Committee has assessed the performance of Deloitte & Co. S.A., and issued a favorable opinion, raising no objections to such firm in the event that the Shareholders' Meeting appoints it as Independent Auditor of the Company to report on the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021. Along these lines, the Board of Directors resolved to propose to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company: To appoint Deloitte & Co S.A. as Independent Auditor of the Company to report on the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021, informing that, in order to comply with the provisions of Articles 22 and of Chapter III Title II of the Argentine Securities Commission's Regulations (CNV Regulations), Messrs. Ricardo César Ruiz, as certifying accountant and Vanesa Rial De Sanctis and Mr. Diego De Vivo, as alternate certifying accountants, have filed the affidavits required under the applicable regulations. To have the remuneration of the Independent Auditor determined by the Shareholders' Meeting at which the annual financial statements for fiscal year 2021 will be considered. Item 8. Consideration of the Remuneration of the Board of Directors (Ps.$184,131,951) for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020 which resulted in computable loss in accordance with the regulations of the National Securities Commission. The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders the approval of the amount of $184,131,951 on all accounts, including remunerations, fees and compensations corresponding to fiscal year under review, considering, among other reasons, that the fees of the Board of Directors were reduced by 10% from May to August 2020, included, and the CEO's fees for his executive duties by 25%, from May to December 2020, included. Such remunerations are considered adequate and reasonable since they take into account the responsibilities of each director, the performance of special commissions and/or technical and administrative functions, the time devoted to their duties, and are in line with the market guidelines and the specific situation of the Company. Item 9. Remuneration of the Supervisory Committee for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company the approval of the amount of $10,087,200 as remunerations of the Supervisory Committee for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Item 10. Determination of the number of regular and alternate members of the Supervisory Committee. The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company that the Supervisory Committee of YPF should be composed of three (3) regular members and three (3) alternate members. Item 13. Determination of the number of regular and alternate members of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company that the Board of Directors should be composed of twelve (12) regular members and eleven (11) alternate members. Item 15. Appointment of regular and alternate Directors for Class D shares and determination of their tenure. The Board of Directors resolved to submit the following proposal to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company: The appointment of Pablo Gerardo González, Sergio Pablo Antonio Affronti, Roberto Luis Monti, Norberto Alfredo Bruno, Horacio Oscar Forchiassin, Ignacio Perincioli, Pedro Martín Kerchner Tomba, Elizabeth Dolores Bobadilla, Ramiro Gerardo Manzanal, Héctor Pedro Recalde and Celso Alejandro Jaque as Regular Directors for Class D shares, all of them for one fiscal year. The appointment of Gerardo Damian Canseco, Guillermo Rafael Pons, Adrián Felipe Peres, Silvina del Valle Córdoba, Miguel Lisandro Nieri, Maria Eugenia Tulia Snopek, María Martina Azcurra, Santiago Martínez Tanoira, Silvia Noemí Ayala and Santiago Álvarez as Alternate Directors for Class D shares, all of them for one fiscal year. In the case of the temporary or permanent replacement of regular directors Roberto Luis Monti, Norberto Alfredo Bruno, Horacio Oscar Forchiassin, Ignacio Perincioli, Pedro Martín Kerchner Tomba and Elizabeth Dolores Bobadilla, to fix the substitution of each of them in the following order, respectively: Gerardo Damián Canseco, Guillermo Rafael Pons, Adrián Felipe Peres, Silvina del Valle Córdoba, Miguel Lisandro Nieri and Maria Eugenia Tulia Snopek. Messrs. María Martina Azcurra, Santiago Martínez Tanoira, Silvia Noemí Ayala and Santiago Álvarez may replace any of the remaining Directors for Class D shares hereby proposed. Additionally, it is informed that according to information received by the Company to date, Pablo Gerardo González, Roberto Luis Monti, Norberto Alfredo Bruno, Horacio Oscar Forchiassin, Ignacio Perincioli, Pedro Martín Kerchner Tomba, Elizabeth Dolores Bobadilla, Ramiro Gerardo Manzanal, Héctor Pedro Recalde and Celso Alejandro Jaque do qualify as independent; and Sergio Pablo Antonio Affronti do qualify as non- independent in accordance with the National Securities Commission Regulations. Additionally, it is informed that according to information received by the Company to date Guillermo Rafael Pons, Adrián Felipe Peres, Silvina del Valle Córdoba, Miguel Lisandro Nieri, Maria Eugenia Tulia Snopek do qualify as independent; and Gerardo Canseco, Martina Azcurra, Santiago Martínez Tanoira, Silvia Noemí Ayala and Santiago Álvarez do qualify as non-independent in accordance with the National Securities Commission Regulations. Background information of the proposed candidates is attached hereto. Item 16. Determination of advanced compensation to be received by the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Supervisory Committee for the fiscal year that began on January 1, 2020. The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders to approve the payment of advanced compensation for directors and members of the Supervisory Committee for fiscal year 2021 for up to an amount of $463,479,265. To such effect, the remunerations corresponding to positions to be filled in the Board of Directors and the respective Committees, special commissions and technical and administrative functions were taken into account, as well as the inclusion of the CEO's remuneration for a full term and the projections for maintaining the Company's market position. In consideration of the above, and based on the analysis conducted by the Compensation and Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors on the basis of market information provided by a consulting firm specialized in the matter, the proposed remunerations are considered appropriate and reasonable, and in line with comparable remunerations of leading companies in the market. Item 17. Reform of Sections 20 and 24 of the Company's Bylaws. At its meeting of March 29, 2021, the Board of Directors resolved to propose to the Company's General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, the reform of sections 20 and 24 of the Company`s Bylaws, for shareholders' meetings and Supervisory Committee's meeting to be held remotely, in accordance with the latest recommendations on local and international corporate governance best practices. The draft reform of the aforementioned sections proposed by the Board of Directors is attached hereto in a comparative table with the current Bylaws. 18. Consideration of the merger by absorption by YPF S.A., acting as the absorbing company, and Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A., acting as the absorbed company, in accordance with the terms of section 82 et. seq. of the General Corporations Law No.19.550 (Ley General de Sociedades) and sections 80, 81, following and related sections of the Profit Tax Law No. 20.628 (Ley de Impuesto a las Ganancias) (t.o. 2019), as amended, and sections 172 to 176 of its regulatory decree. The Board of Directors resolved to approve the Merger by Absorption by YPF S.A. of Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A., the absorbed company, which will be dissolved without liquidation in compliance with section 82 and related sections of the General Corporations Law No. 19.550, and to carry out all acts required to conduct such reorganization, effective as from January 1, 2021. The main reasons considered by the Board of Directors to effect the Merger include, without limitation, administrative efficiency, wherefore it is convenient to centralize the corporate management in a single corporate and administrative organization. The Board further explains that this will allow the activities to be managed in a uniform and coordinate manner and the relationship with the regulatory entities involved would be unified in order to secure an adequate planning, which will result in cost reduction and optimization of resources. Along these lines, the Board of Directors resolved to propose to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company the approval of the Merger by Absorption whereby YPF S.A. absorbs Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A., which will be dissolved without liquidation. Item 19. Consideration of the Special Merger Balance Sheets of YPF S.A. and the Consolidated Merger Annual Report (Estado de Situación Patrimonial Consolidado de Fusión) of YPF S.A. and Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A., all as of December 31, 2020, and the respective reports of the Supervisory Committee and the Independent Auditor. The Board of Directors resolved: To approve the use of (i) the annual financial statements of the Company corresponding to fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020, discussed and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the annual financial statements of Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A. approved by its respective Board of Directors, as the financial statements required under section 83, last paragraph, subsection (b) of the General Corporations Law No. 19,550 and other applicable regulations; and To approve the use of the Consolidated Merger Annual Report of YPF S.A. and Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A., as of December 31, 2020, as the financial statements required under section 83, last paragraph, subsection (d) of the General Corporations Law No. 19,550 and other applicable regulations, which include their respective Notes, Auditors' Report and Supervisory Committee's Report. 3. To propose to the Company's General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting the approval of the aforementioned Financial Statements. Item 20. Consideration of the Preliminary Merger Agreement and Merger Prospectus. The Board of Directors resolved: To approve the execution of the Preliminary Merger Agreement entered into by the Company with Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A., and to authorize the President to sign it; and To approve the wording of the proposed Merger Prospectus, subject to the prior approval by the Shareholders'

Meeting, which was filed with the National Securities Commission in order to request its administrative approval. To propose to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to approve the Preliminary Merger Agreement (executed on March 4, 2020) and the Merger Prospectus (filed with the National Securities Commission) whose copies are attached hereto. Item 21. Authorization to sign the Definitive Merger Agreement on behalf of and in representation of the Company. The Board of Directors proposed to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company: to authorize the Company's Regular Directors, so that any of them may sign, in the name and on behalf of the Company, the Definitive Merger Agreement in compliance with section 83, subsection 4 of the General Corporations Law No. 19,550; and to vest those authorized above and Alejandro Lew, Federico Máquez, Germán Fernández Lahore, Paola Garbi, Valeria Moglia Dellatorre, Agustina del Pilar González, Damián Teglia, Martina Muñua, Marcela I. Anchava, Martín Gualino and/or their nominees with power to make the legal publication of, attach, sign and initialize documents and/or remove documents from case files, to answer briefs, provide any indications and clarifications requested, and to perform, generally, any and all acts related to the Merger, to represent the Company before the National Securities Commission, the Inspection Board of Legal Entities ( Inspección General de Justicia, IGJ ), Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. ("ByMA"), the Federal Tax Revenue Board ( Adminsitración Federal de Ingresos Públicos, AFIP ) and any other applicable government agency or entity, public or private, in order to obtain the relevant authorization and registration with further power to adopt the amendments proposed by the above referenced legal persons, and to sign all and any public or private documents and the necessary documents to register the Merger. Item 22. Compliance with the order of the National Commercial Court of Appeals regarding the treatment of the impairment charge of property, plant and equipment for Fiscal Year No. 40 ended on December 31, 2016. The Board of Directors resolved to proposed to the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company: To take note of the required information provided by the Company, to wit: the report of the Vice Presidency of Legal Affairs, the report of the Company's CFO, the opinion of the Audit Committee and the report of the Supervisory Committee, all of them dated April 8, 2021, considering it is complete and sufficient; This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer YPF SA published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 19:52:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA 03:53p YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Shareholders Proposals 2021 PU 04:41a YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Shareholders Proposals 2021 PU 04:35a YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Anexo Punto 17 - Reforma Estatuto Social articulos 20 y .. PU 04/09 YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Item 22 - Audit Committee Report PU 04/09 YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Item 22 - Legal Report PU 04/09 YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Item 22 - Management Report PU 04/09 YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Item 22 - Supervisory Committee Report PU 04/09 YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Item 17 - Reform of By Laws - Article 20 and 24 PU 04/09 YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Item 20 - Preliminary Merger Agreement YPF - CIMSA PU 04/06 YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Shareholder's Meeting Call Notice PU