Burgdorf - The Annual General Meeting of Ypsomed Holding AG (SIX: YPSN) approved all proposals of the Board of Directors on 28 June 2023. More than 360 shareholders attended the event in Burgdorf. They confirmed all members of the Board of Directors in their office and re-elected Gilbert Achermann as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Annual General Meeting of Ypsomed approves all proposals

At the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2023, the shareholders of Ypsomed Holding AG approved all proposals.

In addition to expanding production in Schwerin and setting up our own plant in China, we will continue to strengthen and expand our facilities in Switzerland,

Simon Michel declared his commitment to Switzerland as a manufacturing location at the Annual General Meeting. More than 200 new jobs are to be created in Burgdorf and Solothurn in the current financial year.

The present members of the Board of Directors, Gilbert Achermann, Paul Fonteyne, Dr Martin Münchbach, Betül Susamis Unaran and Simon Michel were re-elected. The Annual General Meeting approved the re-election of Gilbert Achermann as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, the amendments to the Articles of Association were approved and thus the adaptations to the new company law as well as the introduction of a common, long-term remuneration element, a so-called Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), were approved. As a share-based remuneration plan, the LTIP follows the market standard among listed Swiss companies and reinforces the orientation towards Ypsomed's long-term corporate goals.

I would like to thank the shareholders for their trust. Ypsomed has the privilege of providing people with chronic conditions with vital therapies. I am delighted to be able to lead the company further down this path,

comments Gilbert Achermann on his re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend distribution of CHF 17.7 million. Shareholders will be paid a dividend of CHF 1.30 per registered share for the 2022/23 financial year (previous year: CHF 0.60), of which CHF 0.65 will come from reserves from capital contributions and CHF 0.65 from retained earnings.

Ypsomed's next Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 June 2024.