Ypsomed : Continuous therapy management via smartphone

Burgdorf - Ypsomed has expanded the range of features of the mylife YpsoPump insulin pump system. New - the app-based integration of the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System enables people with diabetes to continuously manage their therapy via their smartphone. Users of the mylife YpsoPump receive the advanced function of the pump system - called 'mylife Assist' - via an update to the mylife App. The first countries launching mylife Assist are Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark, with further countries following soon.

The mylife YpsoPump is a small, lightweight insulin pump which is easy to use via a touchscreen. In the mylife App, which forms an integral part of the pump system, users can monitor insulin and now also their glucose data. The new function - called 'mylife Assist' - facilitates therapy management for people with diabetes, as it provides them with relevant therapy data at a glance on their smartphone. Due to the integration of the Dexcom G6, patients receive glucose values in real time. They can use these for example to calculate bolus suggestions directly in the mylife App. In addition, the mylife App supports users with alarms and warnings in case of high or low glucose values.

'We support people with diabetes with an app-centric system that is as easy to use as possible to increase their autonomy and quality of life. The integration of CGM data and, from 2022 on, of advanced algorithms for automated insulin delivery (AID) make our system a comprehensive therapy platform,'

says Dr. Eberhard Bauer, Senior Vice President Diabetes Care, pleased with the milestone achieved by the launch of mylife Assist.

By integrating the Dexcom G6, the mylife App becomes a key element of the mylife YpsoPump system.

And as the solution is cloud-integrated, users may easily share their data with healthcare professionals, which makes it easier for them to provide care and ultimately supports therapy success.

'The ongoing partnership with Ypsomed highlights our continued mission to innovate and help people take control of their diabetes. The recent Dexcom G6 integration in the mylife App is a key element of the mylife YpsoPump system, and will meaningfully improve diabetes management and inspire confidence within our community and in one another,'

says Erik Bjorkman, Senior Vice President, General Manager EMEA at Dexcom.

Ypsomed pursues an app-based approach and is continuously expanding its insulin pump system. This allows for short innovation cycles and makes it possible to incorporate new functions into the system via software updates.

mylife Assist is available today in the aforementioned countries as a free update for mylife App users with a compatible Android smartphone. The introduction of the long-awaited feature 'mylife Dose' is planned for end of 2021. This function will allow boluses to be delivered discreetly and directly via smartphone.