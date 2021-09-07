Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Ypsomed Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YPSN   CH0019396990

YPSOMED HOLDING AG

(YPSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ypsomed : Continuous therapy management via smartphone

09/07/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
09/07/2021 - 7:00amPress Releases Ypsomed Group

Burgdorf - Ypsomed has expanded the range of features of the mylife YpsoPump insulin pump system. New - the app-based integration of the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System enables people with diabetes to continuously manage their therapy via their smartphone. Users of the mylife YpsoPump receive the advanced function of the pump system - called 'mylife Assist' - via an update to the mylife App. The first countries launching mylife Assist are Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark, with further countries following soon.

The mylife YpsoPump is a small, lightweight insulin pump which is easy to use via a touchscreen. In the mylife App, which forms an integral part of the pump system, users can monitor insulin and now also their glucose data. The new function - called 'mylife Assist' - facilitates therapy management for people with diabetes, as it provides them with relevant therapy data at a glance on their smartphone. Due to the integration of the Dexcom G6, patients receive glucose values in real time. They can use these for example to calculate bolus suggestions directly in the mylife App. In addition, the mylife App supports users with alarms and warnings in case of high or low glucose values.

'We support people with diabetes with an app-centric system that is as easy to use as possible to increase their autonomy and quality of life. The integration of CGM data and, from 2022 on, of advanced algorithms for automated insulin delivery (AID) make our system a comprehensive therapy platform,'

says Dr. Eberhard Bauer, Senior Vice President Diabetes Care, pleased with the milestone achieved by the launch of mylife Assist.

By integrating the Dexcom G6, the mylife App becomes a key element of the mylife YpsoPump system.

And as the solution is cloud-integrated, users may easily share their data with healthcare professionals, which makes it easier for them to provide care and ultimately supports therapy success.

'The ongoing partnership with Ypsomed highlights our continued mission to innovate and help people take control of their diabetes. The recent Dexcom G6 integration in the mylife App is a key element of the mylife YpsoPump system, and will meaningfully improve diabetes management and inspire confidence within our community and in one another,'

says Erik Bjorkman, Senior Vice President, General Manager EMEA at Dexcom.

Ypsomed pursues an app-based approach and is continuously expanding its insulin pump system. This allows for short innovation cycles and makes it possible to incorporate new functions into the system via software updates.

mylife Assist is available today in the aforementioned countries as a free update for mylife App users with a compatible Android smartphone. The introduction of the long-awaited feature 'mylife Dose' is planned for end of 2021. This function will allow boluses to be delivered discreetly and directly via smartphone.

Didier Plaschy
Public Relations
Ypsomed Holding AG
didier.plaschy@ypsomed.com
+41 34 424 41 48

Go back

Disclaimer

Ypsomed Holding AG published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 05:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YPSOMED HOLDING AG
01:02aYPSOMED : Continuous therapy management via smartphone
PU
08/16YPSOMED : Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Ypsomed, Upgrades Recommendation t..
MT
08/02YPSOMED : new software development site in Barcelona
PU
07/01YPSOMED : expands its options
PU
06/02YPSOMED : Alliance to Zero founded to achieve net zero emissions across the phar..
PU
05/26Ypsomed Holding Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
05/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Volkswagen, AstraZeneca, Aston Martin, Sony...
05/26YPSOMED : Presentation of annual results 2020/21
PU
05/26YPSOMED : Annual Report 2020/21 (5.0 MiB)
PU
05/26YPSOMED : Investor Fact Sheet
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YPSOMED HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 471 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2022 31,7 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net Debt 2022 231 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,1x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 1 848 M 2 017 M 2 022 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 737
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart YPSOMED HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Ypsomed Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPSOMED HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 146,20 CHF
Average target price 154,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Michel Chief Executive Officer
Niklaus Ramseier CFO & Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Wilhelm Michel Non-Executive Chairman
Hans Ulrich Lehmann Senior Vice President-Technology
Frank Mengis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPSOMED HOLDING AG-0.54%2 017
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.76%228 587
MEDTRONIC PLC14.93%181 186
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.04%74 046
HOYA CORPORATION26.00%60 599
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH86.26%58 167