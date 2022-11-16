Ypsomed : Financial key figures half-year 2022/23 (205.4 KiB)

Further information on significant shareholders and shareholder groups as well as other financial figures of the Ypsomed Group are available in the Semiannual Report 2022/23 and on www.ypsomed.ch.

Diabetes Care

With its mylife™ Diabetescare brand, Ypsomed operates

successfully in the B2C business with products and ser- mylife™ product portfolio (selection) vices for people with diabetes mellitus. The product port-

folio includes: insulin pumps, infusion sets, pen needles, blood glucose monitoring systems and other diabetes supplies. Products are distributed via Ypsomed's subsidiaries to hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and patients, and via distributors (pen needles).

Delivery Systems

Our pharmaceutical and biotech customers purchase in-

jection systems and corresponding services under the YDS product portfolio (selection) YDS brand, Ypsomed Delivery Systems. They do this via

the industry leader, as Ypsomed is the world's largest developer and manufacturer of pens and autoinjectors with which patients can administer their liquid medication subcutaneously themselves.

Drugs are becoming more specific,­ e.g. in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Instead of a generic drug (e.g. Humira®), a large number of new, very specific drugs come onto the market. New drugs for Alzheimer's dis- ease, obesity and rare diseases are being developed. Cancer drugs are also becoming more specific. Efforts to develop active ingredients for subcutaneous injection open up opportunities for self-medication with auto- and patch injectors.

