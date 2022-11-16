Ypsomed : Financial key figures half-year 2022/23 (205.4 KiB)

Advanced search
    YPSN   CH0019396990

YPSOMED HOLDING AG

(YPSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-11-15 am EST
168.80 CHF   +0.24%
Ypsomed : Financial key figures half-year 2022/23

11/16/2022
Ypsomed - Investor Fact Sheet 1

Investor Fact Sheet

First half-year 2022/23

(Unaudited Swiss GAAP FER figures)

Half-year

Half-year

in thousand CHF

2022/23

in %

2021/22

in %

Change

in %

Sales of goods and services group

244 244

100.0 %

222 588

100.0 %

21 657

9.7 %

Ypsomed Delivery Systems

143 728

58.8 %

118 331

53.2 %

25 396

21.5 %

Ypsomed Diabetes Care

92 013

37.7 %

95 206

42.8 %

- 3 194

- 3.4 %

Others

8 504

3.5 %

9 050

4.1 %

- 546

- 6.0 %

Gross profit

65 448

26.8 %

52 342

23.5 %

13 106

25.0 %

Operating profit

19 445

8.0 %

10 489

4.7 %

8 957

85.4 %

Financial income

2 341

1.0 %

1 114

0.5 %

1 228

110.2 %

Financial expenses

- 5 048

- 2.1 %

- 3 035

- 1.4 %

- 2 013

66.3 %

Income taxes

- 1 300

- 0.5

- 1 443

- 0.6 %

143

- 9.9

Net profit

15 439

6.3

7 124

3.2 %

8'315

116.7

Earnings per share in CHF

1.17

0.56

0.60

107.2 %

Operating profit

19 445

8.0 %

10 489

4.7 %

8 957

85.4 %

Depreciation and impairment of fixed assets

19 865

18 904

961

5.1 %

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

17 573

13 036

4 537

34.8 %

EBITDA (operating profit before depreciation

56 883

23.3 %

42 429

19.1 %

14 454

34.1 %

and amortisation)

Equity ratio in %

64.4%

51.9 %1

12.5 %

Investments in fixed assets

54 645

24 154

30 491

126.2 %

Investments in intangible assets

28 310

26 919

1 391

5.2 %

Number of employees

2 047

1 878

169

9.0 %

Number of full-time positions

1 953

1 786

168

9.4 %

Turnover at group level

EBIT at group level

199.5

222.6

244.2

19.4

CHF

CHF

8.5

10.5

In million

Turnover first half-year

In million

EBIT first half-year

2020 / 21

2021/ 22

2022/ 23

2020 / 21

2021/ 22

2022/ 23

1 As per 31 March 2022.

Further information on significant shareholders and shareholder groups as well as other financial figures of the Ypsomed Group are available in the Semiannual Report 2022/23 and on www.ypsomed.ch.

Ypsomed - Investor Fact Sheet 2

Diabetes Care

With its mylife Diabetescare brand, Ypsomed operates

successfully in the B2C business with products and ser- mylife product portfolio (selection) vices for people with diabetes mellitus. The product port-

folio includes: insulin pumps, infusion sets, pen needles, blood glucose monitoring systems and other diabetes supplies. Products are distributed via Ypsomed's subsidiaries to hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and patients, and via distributors (pen needles).

Delivery Systems

Our pharmaceutical and biotech customers purchase in-

jection systems and corresponding services under the YDS product portfolio (selection) YDS brand, Ypsomed Delivery Systems. They do this via

the industry leader, as Ypsomed is the world's largest developer and manufacturer of pens and autoinjectors with which patients can administer their liquid medication subcutaneously themselves.

Drugs are becoming more specific,­ e.g. in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Instead of a generic drug (e.g. Humira®), a large number of new, very specific drugs come onto the market. New drugs for Alzheimer's dis- ease, obesity and rare diseases are being developed. Cancer drugs are also becoming more specific. Efforts to develop active ingredients for subcutaneous injection open up opportunities for self-medication with auto- and patch injectors.

Legal disclaimer: The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither Ypsomed Holding AG, its advisors or representatives, nor their respective affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document, or its content, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any shares and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This document contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by such words as "may", "plans", "expects", "believes" and similar expressions, or by their context. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future re- sults, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

Ypsomed Holding AG

Thomas Kutt, Head Investor Relations // Brunnmattstrasse 6 // 3401 Burgdorf // +41 34 424 35 55 // thomas.kutt@ypsomed.com // www.ypsomed.ch

Disclaimer

Ypsomed Holding AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:08:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
