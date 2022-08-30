Log in
    YPSN   CH0019396990

YPSOMED HOLDING AG

(YPSN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-29 am EDT
143.20 CHF   -0.14%
Ypsomed : Mylife YpsoPump bolus delivery via smartphone

08/30/2022 | 01:04am EDT
08/30/2022 - 7:00amPress Releases Ypsomed Group

Burgdorf - Ypsomed launches bolus delivery from the smartphone on the mylife YpsoPump via the mylife App. This new feature enables mylife YpsoPump users to deliver the bolus insulin conveniently1 and discreetly1 via their personal smartphone, without having to interact with the pump itself. Following the early summer launch of automated insulin delivery (AID) via the mylife CamAPS FX App, Ypsomed now offers an additional option for discreet remote bolus delivery to all users. People with diabetes now have the freedom to choose their preferred therapy solution.

Managing diabetes therapy is a life-long task that can have a substantial impact on the day-to-day lives of those affected. Following the integration of the data from the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System2 into the mylife App, users can monitor insulin and glucose data and access relevant therapy data and bolus suggestions already on their smartphone. With the new feature the bolus can be delivered on the mylife YpsoPump directly and discreetly using the personal smartphone. All bolus variations can be delivered - from a standard bolus to an extended bolus and a combination bolus - without having to interact with the insulin pump itself.

Discreet diabetes therapy using the mylife App

With the introduction of bolus insulin dosing via your personal smartphone, we are taking discreetness and convenience to new levels in diabetes therapy. Whether you are having a meal with friends or are at work, a simple command on the smartphone in the mylife App is all it takes to deliver the bolus discreetly,

says Sébastien Delarive, Senior Vice President Diabetes Care, delighted to have reached this milestone in the development of the mylife YpsoPump system, which will make it much easier to live with diabetes.

In addition, Ypsomed recently launched automated, algorithm-controlled insulin delivery (AID) in cooperation with CamDiab Ltd via the mylife Loop2 offering, which consists of the three components: mylife YpsoPump, Dexcom G6 and the mylife CamAPS FX app. The algorithm-based, automated insulin delivery system helps users to keep their blood glucose within the optimal glucose target range.

The new bolus-feature of the mylife App and the use of mylife CamAPS FX require the mylife YpsoPump software version V05.00.XX or higher. Users of older versions of the mylife YpsoPump can contact their local Ypsomed Customer Service to find out more about their eligibility for a compatible mylife YpsoPump.

Thomas Kutt
Head of Investor Relations
Ypsomed Holding AG
thomas.kutt@ypsomed.com
+41 34 424 35 55

Disclaimer:
Dexcom and Dexcom G6 are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. CamAPS is a registered trademark of CamDiab Ltd.

1 Waldenmaier D. et al.: First User Experiences With a Novel Touchscreen-Based Insulin Pump System in Daily Life of Patients With Type 1 Diabetes Experienced in Insulin Pump Therapy. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. 2019;13(1):96-102. doi: 10.1177/1932296818785386.

2 mylife Loop: the innovation described is available in selected countries and will be rolled out in other countries soon. The expanded availability is contingent upon local regulatory approval.

Disclaimer

Ypsomed Holding AG published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 05:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
