Ypsomed : Präsentation der Jahreszahlen 2022/23 (Englisch) (2,8 MiB)
11/16/2022 | 03:39am EST
Ypsomed Half-Year Results 2022/23
Strong rise in profitability
Webcast, 16 November 2022
PUBLIC
Important information
This document contains future-oriented statements which include uncertainties and risks.
Making selfcare simpler and easier
Improved therapy outcomes for chronic conditions
Solutions for healthcare's biggest challenge
Ypsomed's underlying growth fundamentals are unchanged
Selfcare
Improving quality of life, therapy adherence and enabling affordable healthcare systems
Biologics
Most new-generation drugs with complex active pharmaceutical ingredients have to be injected
Biosimilars
Expanding affordable, global access to medical care
Digitization
Enabling innovative, digital therapy management for optimal therapy outcomes and evidence-based care
