Ypsomed 2023/24 Full-Year Results

Transforming selfcare,

Transforming Ypsomed

Zurich, 22 May 2024

Welcome Samuel Künzli - Chief Financial Officer (as of 01.04.2024)

2021 - 2024 CFO Feintool

  • 2019 - 2020 CFO Stadler Division Switzerland
  • 2014 - 2018 CFO Stadler Division Central Europe
  • 2012 - 2013 CFO Stadler Minsk

2008 - 2012 Auditor KPMG

Making selfcare simpler and easier

Improved therapy outcomes for chronic conditions

Solutions for healthcare's biggest challenge are our growth drivers

  • Selfcare
    Improving quality of life, therapy adherence and supporting affordable healthcare systems
  • Biologics
    Most new-generation drugs with complex active pharmaceutical ingredients have to be injected
  • Biosimilars
    Expanding global access to affordable medical care
  • Digitization
    Enabling innovative, digital therapy management for optimal therapy outcomes and evidence-based care

Transforming selfcare - Continued high growth

All growth drivers are lasting, offering tremendous opportunities

Continuing investments in innovation,

capacity expansion and employees for

both business areas

Transforming Ypsomed - Full focus

Transforming Ypsomed - Both business areas offer tremendous opportunities and require full focus

2022

2023

2024

2025+

2025+

Ypsomed Next transformation with two integrated Business Areas YDS and YDC

Divestment of DiaExpert diabetes retail business in Germany

Divestment of pen needle and BGMS business

Phasing-outof contract manufacturing and transition to production of autoinjectors

Separation into two independent legal entities Ypsomed AG and Ypsomed Diabetes Care AG. Review of strategic options for Ypsomed Diabetes Care AG

Transforming Ypsomed - Both business areas offer tremendous opportunities and require full focus

The YDS business needs full focus and

The YDC business has a clear strategy that

investment capabilities to seize the immense

requires specific capabilities to expand

opportunities in delivery systems

geographically and its innovative portfolio

Separated into two pure play companies, each business

can be more focused and more successful than together

Ypsomed AG will become a pure play B2B

Ypsomed Diabetes Care AG will become a

company, dedicated on growing its leading

pure play B2C company, with patient-centric

position for self-injection therapies

marketing, processes and culture

Separation into two fully focused "pure play" companies Project Mercury Phase 1

Until March 2025, a new company

Ypsomed Holding AG

Ypsomed Diabetes Care AG (YDC AG)

YPS AG

will be established under the roof of

YDS

YDC

Ypsomed Holding AG

  • Market sounding to get a better understanding of interested parties and the value of Ypsomed's diabetes care business

Corporate Areas

Subsidiaries

YPS AG

YDC AG

YDS

YDC

Corporate

Selected

Areas

Roles

Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries

