Ypsomed 2023/24 Full-Year Results
Transforming selfcare,
Transforming Ypsomed
Zurich, 22 May 2024
PUBLIC
Welcome Samuel Künzli - Chief Financial Officer (as of 01.04.2024)
2021 - 2024 CFO Feintool
- 2019 - 2020 CFO Stadler Division Switzerland
- 2014 - 2018 CFO Stadler Division Central Europe
- 2012 - 2013 CFO Stadler Minsk
2008 - 2012 Auditor KPMG
Making selfcare simpler and easier
Improved therapy outcomes for chronic conditions
Solutions for healthcare's biggest challenge are our growth drivers
-
Selfcare
Improving quality of life, therapy adherence and supporting affordable healthcare systems
- Biologics
Most new-generation drugs with complex active pharmaceutical ingredients have to be injected
- Biosimilars
Expanding global access to affordable medical care
- Digitization
Enabling innovative, digital therapy management for optimal therapy outcomes and evidence-based care
Transforming selfcare - Continued high growth
All growth drivers are lasting, offering tremendous opportunities
Continuing investments in innovation,
capacity expansion and employees for
both business areas
Transforming Ypsomed - Full focus
Transforming Ypsomed - Both business areas offer tremendous opportunities and require full focus
2022
2023
2024
2025+
2025+
Ypsomed Next transformation with two integrated Business Areas YDS and YDC
Divestment of DiaExpert diabetes retail business in Germany
Divestment of pen needle and BGMS business
Phasing-outof contract manufacturing and transition to production of autoinjectors
Separation into two independent legal entities Ypsomed AG and Ypsomed Diabetes Care AG. Review of strategic options for Ypsomed Diabetes Care AG
Transforming Ypsomed - Both business areas offer tremendous opportunities and require full focus
The YDS business needs full focus and
The YDC business has a clear strategy that
investment capabilities to seize the immense
requires specific capabilities to expand
opportunities in delivery systems
geographically and its innovative portfolio
Separated into two pure play companies, each business
can be more focused and more successful than together
Ypsomed AG will become a pure play B2B
Ypsomed Diabetes Care AG will become a
company, dedicated on growing its leading
pure play B2C company, with patient-centric
position for self-injection therapies
marketing, processes and culture
Separation into two fully focused "pure play" companies Project Mercury Phase 1
Until March 2025, a new company
Ypsomed Holding AG
Ypsomed Diabetes Care AG (YDC AG)
YPS AG
will be established under the roof of
YDS
YDC
Ypsomed Holding AG
- Market sounding to get a better understanding of interested parties and the value of Ypsomed's diabetes care business
Corporate Areas
Subsidiaries
YPS AG
YDC AG
YDS
YDC
Corporate
Selected
Areas
Roles
Subsidiaries
Subsidiaries
