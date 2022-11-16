Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Ypsomed Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YPSN   CH0019396990

YPSOMED HOLDING AG

(YPSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:51 2022-11-16 am EST
179.60 CHF   +6.40%
03:39aYpsomed : Presentation of Half-Year Results 2022/23 (2.8 MiB)
PU
03:39aYpsomed : Präsentation der Jahreszahlen 2022/23 (Englisch) (2,8 MiB)
PU
01:18aInjection Maker Ypsomed's Fiscal H1 Income Doubles on Sales Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ypsomed : Presentation of Half-Year Results 2022/23 (2.8 MiB)

11/16/2022 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ypsomed Half-Year Results 2022/23

Strong rise in profitability

Webcast, 16 November 2022

PUBLIC

Important information

The information contained in this document has not been verified by an independent source. It should be taken with caution and no assurance or guarantee is given (either explicit or implied) with regard to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither Ypsomed Holding AG nor advisors or affiliates of Ypsomed Holding AG shall be liable in any way for losses occurred in conjunction with the use of this document, its contents or any other connection with this document. This document is neither an offer (or part of an offer) for the sale, nor a solicitation for the purchase of shares, and neither the document nor parts thereof form the basis of any contract or otherwise obligation. This document contains future-oriented statements which include uncertainties and risks. Such statements are indicated by such words as "could", "planned", "expected", "believed" and similar expressions or their context. These statements are made based on current knowledge and current assumptions. Due to a variety of different factors, the actual future results, developments or events may deviate considerably from those mentioned here. There is no obligation whatsoever to update future-oriented statements.

2 | Ypsomed Holding AG | Half-Year Results 2022/23

PUBLIC

Making selfcare simpler and easier

Improved therapy outcomes for chronic conditions

3 | Ypsomed Holding AG | Half-Year Results 2022/23

PUBLIC

Making selfcare simpler and easier

Improved therapy outcomes for chronic conditions

4 | Ypsomed Holding AG | Half-Year Results 2022/23

PUBLIC

Solutions for healthcare's biggest challenge

Ypsomed's underlying growth fundamentals are unchanged

  • Selfcare
    Improving quality of life, therapy adherence and enabling affordable healthcare systems
  • Biologics
    Most new-generation drugs with complex active pharmaceutical ingredients have to be injected
  • Biosimilars
    Expanding affordable, global access to medical care
  • Digitization
    Enabling innovative, digital therapy management for optimal therapy outcomes and evidence-based care

5 | Ypsomed Holding AG | Half-Year Results 2022/23

PUBLIC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ypsomed Holding AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YPSOMED HOLDING AG
03:39aYpsomed : Presentation of Half-Year Results 2022/23 (2.8 MiB)
PU
03:39aYpsomed : Präsentation der Jahreszahlen 2022/23 (Englisch) (2,8 MiB)
PU
01:18aInjection Maker Ypsomed's Fiscal H1 Income Doubles on Sales Growth
MT
01:09aYpsomed : Financial key figures half-year 2022/23 (205.4 KiB)
PU
01:09aYpsomed : doubles profits and confirms outlook
PU
11/07Lannett Signs Patent Sublicense Deal With Ypsomed for Pen Injector Device; Shares Rise
MT
11/01Octavian Lowers Price Target on Ypsomed, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
10/28Ypsomed to Sell German DiaExpert Business to Mediq
MT
10/28Ypsomed : leaves DiaExpert in new hands and focuses on own products
PU
10/28Mediq B.V. entered into an agreement to acquire DiaExpert GmbH from Ypsomed Holding AG.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YPSOMED HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 529 M 560 M 560 M
Net income 2023 38,1 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net Debt 2023 151 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2023 59,4x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 2 304 M 2 439 M 2 439 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
EV / Sales 2024 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 923
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart YPSOMED HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Ypsomed Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPSOMED HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 168,80 CHF
Average target price 191,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Michel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Niklaus Ramseier Chief Financial Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chairman
Hans Ulrich Lehmann Senior Vice President-Technology
Frank Mengis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPSOMED HOLDING AG-9.16%2 439
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.52%177 862
MEDTRONIC PLC-19.86%110 187
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.79%63 929
DEXCOM, INC.-13.36%43 643
HOYA CORPORATION-12.04%38 205