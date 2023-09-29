09/29/2023 - 7:00am Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Burgdorf, 29.09.2023, 7:00 a.m. - Ypsomed (SIX: YPSN) announces a change in its Executive Board. After more than twenty years, Niklaus Ramseier will hand over his functions as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on 31 March 2024 and will continue to be available to the company for strategic projects. His successor is Samuel Künzli, who will start his position as CFO on 01 April 2024.

Niklaus Ramseier has been CFO at Ypsomed (formerly Disetronic) since 2002. Since then, he has headed the Finance & Controlling department. He was also in charge of the IT department until mid-2022. At the end of March 2024, he will hand over his functions as CFO and member of the Executive Board and will continue to be available to Ypsomed on a reduced basis for strategic projects until his early retirement in January 2025.

Niklaus Ramseier has accompanied our company for more than two decades with a lot of expertise and great commitment as CFO. Thanks to his competence and reliability, we were able to master numerous challenges in the past and successfully prepare the company for the continued growth phase. We thank Niklaus Ramseier for his valuable contributions to the company and are pleased that he is available to us for the further transformation. At the same time, I am pleased that we were able to win Samuel Künzli, a proven financial expert with capital market experience, as his successor. I am convinced that Samuel Künzli will optimally support the execution of our strategy. We give him a warm welcome,

says CEO Simon Michel, commenting on the upcoming change in the Executive Board.

For the past three years, Samuel Künzli has been CFO and a member of the Group Management at Feintool Group. He previously worked for Stadler for eight years in various financial management roles, most recently as CFO of the Division Switzerland. Samuel Künzli is a Swiss certified accountant and holds a Master's degree in finance and accounting from the University of St. Gallen (HSG), among other qualifications.