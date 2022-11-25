Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Ypsomed Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YPSN   CH0019396990

YPSOMED HOLDING AG

(YPSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-11-24 am EST
187.80 CHF   +1.73%
01:15aYpsomed, CamDiab Roll Out Automated Insulin Dosing on Abbott's Glucose Monitoring System
MT
01:04aYpsomed : and CamDiab launch the first system for automated insulin dosing with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3
PU
11/22Octavian Lifts Price Target on Ypsomed, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ypsomed : and CamDiab launch the first system for automated insulin dosing with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3

11/25/2022 | 01:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
11/25/2022 - 7:00amPress Releases Ypsomed Group

Burgdorf - Ypsomed announces that its mylife Loop is now authorized to work with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor in Germany. The mylife YpsoPump and the FreeStyle Libre 3, combined with the mylife CamAPS FX algorithm from CamDiab, form an intelligent and automated insulin delivery system (AID) designed to help people with type 1 diabetes to better control their glucose levels and alleviate the burden of daily diabetes management.

The mylife Loop solution is designed to create an intelligent, automated process for insulin dosing based on real-time glucose data. A person's glucose level is monitored continuously and the appropriate amount of insulin is administered at the right point in time.

Making selfcare simpler and easier

Today, people with type 1 diabetes spend a lot of time on their daily diabetes management. This time and effort has been shown to be significantly reduced by using the CamAPS FX which is part of the mylife Loop1. It gives those affected time in which they do not have to think about their condition.

Ypsomed already launched mylife Loop in partnership with CamDiab in early summer 2022 in several countries. The users report more freedom in their daily lives: they have more time for their families, are more active and can sleep better at night. The mylife Loop solution also gives the parents of children with diabetes a good overview of their child's glucose values at any time, as well as control via the smartphone so they can respond accordingly where necessary.

Options for people with diabetes - Freedom of Choice

By enabling the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor to work with mylife Loop, people with diabetes now have the option of choosing between two sensors, the Dexcom G6 and the FreeStyle Libre 3, and of customising their loop.

"We are convinced that the major challenges facing society can only be solved through partnerships. We are therefore proud to expand our offering with Abbott to give the users of our mylife YpsoPump more freedom of choice in managing their diabetes. Our compact and easy-to-use insulin pump authorized to work with Abbott's latest sensor and CamDiab's adaptive hybrid closed-loop app will change the lives of thousands of people affected by diabetes," says Sébastien Delarive, Chief Business Officer Diabetes Care at Ypsomed.

The integrated AID solution authorized to work with the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor is currently available in Germany, with other European countries to follow in 2023. The mylife Loop offering is currently available for Android, iOS will follow in the second half of 2023.

1 Chen et al Diabetes Care, 2021;44(7):e148-e150.

Susanne Köhler
Head of Public Relations
Ypsomed Holding AG
susanne.koehler@ypsomed.com
+41 34 424 47 32

Go back

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ypsomed Holding AG published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YPSOMED HOLDING AG
01:15aYpsomed, CamDiab Roll Out Automated Insulin Dosing on Abbott's Glucose Monitoring Syste..
MT
01:04aYpsomed : and CamDiab launch the first system for automated insulin dosing with Abbott's F..
PU
11/22Octavian Lifts Price Target on Ypsomed, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
11/18Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Ypsomed, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
11/16Ypsomed Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/16Octavian Lowers Price Target on Ypsomed, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
11/16Ypsomed : Presentation of Half-Year Results 2022/23 (2.8 MiB)
PU
11/16Ypsomed : Präsentation der Jahreszahlen 2022/23 (Englisch) (2,8 MiB)
PU
11/16Injection Maker Ypsomed's Fiscal H1 Income Doubles on Sales Growth
MT
11/16Ypsomed : doubles profits and confirms outlook
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YPSOMED HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 520 M 551 M 551 M
Net income 2023 54,3 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net Debt 2023 126 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2023 46,4x
Yield 2023 0,46%
Capitalization 2 563 M 2 717 M 2 717 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,17x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart YPSOMED HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Ypsomed Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPSOMED HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 187,80 CHF
Average target price 206,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Michel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Niklaus Ramseier Chief Financial Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chairman
Hans Ulrich Lehmann Senior Vice President-Technology
Frank Mengis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPSOMED HOLDING AG-0.66%2 717
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-24.67%184 854
MEDTRONIC PLC-23.62%105 108
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.43%67 256
DEXCOM, INC.-15.88%43 616
HOYA CORPORATION-15.46%36 924