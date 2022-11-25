Ypsomed : and CamDiab launch the first system for automated insulin dosing with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3

11/25/2022 - 7:00am Press Releases Ypsomed Group

Burgdorf - Ypsomed announces that its mylife Loop is now authorized to work with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor in Germany. The mylife YpsoPump and the FreeStyle Libre 3, combined with the mylife CamAPS FX algorithm from CamDiab, form an intelligent and automated insulin delivery system (AID) designed to help people with type 1 diabetes to better control their glucose levels and alleviate the burden of daily diabetes management.

The mylife Loop solution is designed to create an intelligent, automated process for insulin dosing based on real-time glucose data. A person's glucose level is monitored continuously and the appropriate amount of insulin is administered at the right point in time.

Today, people with type 1 diabetes spend a lot of time on their daily diabetes management. This time and effort has been shown to be significantly reduced by using the CamAPS FX which is part of the mylife Loop1. It gives those affected time in which they do not have to think about their condition.

Ypsomed already launched mylife Loop in partnership with CamDiab in early summer 2022 in several countries. The users report more freedom in their daily lives: they have more time for their families, are more active and can sleep better at night. The mylife Loop solution also gives the parents of children with diabetes a good overview of their child's glucose values at any time, as well as control via the smartphone so they can respond accordingly where necessary.

By enabling the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor to work with mylife Loop, people with diabetes now have the option of choosing between two sensors, the Dexcom G6 and the FreeStyle Libre 3, and of customising their loop.

"We are convinced that the major challenges facing society can only be solved through partnerships. We are therefore proud to expand our offering with Abbott to give the users of our mylife YpsoPump more freedom of choice in managing their diabetes. Our compact and easy-to-use insulin pump authorized to work with Abbott's latest sensor and CamDiab's adaptive hybrid closed-loop app will change the lives of thousands of people affected by diabetes," says Sébastien Delarive, Chief Business Officer Diabetes Care at Ypsomed.

The integrated AID solution authorized to work with the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor is currently available in Germany, with other European countries to follow in 2023. The mylife Loop offering is currently available for Android, iOS will follow in the second half of 2023.

1 Chen et al Diabetes Care, 2021;44(7):e148-e150.